U.S. markets open in 2 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,501.50
    +5.25 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,567.00
    +77.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,545.00
    +9.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,007.40
    +1.40 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.60
    +0.57 (+0.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,937.30
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    24.80
    +0.06 (+0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0890
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6520
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.53
    -0.57 (-2.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3050
    -0.0026 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    124.0930
    +0.1230 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,615.43
    +223.57 (+0.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,021.60
    +12.94 (+1.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.63
    +64.82 (+0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,985.80
    +97.23 (+0.36%)
     

The global aircraft engine market was valued at USD96.72 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.20% to reach USD166.81 billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The flourishing tourism industry and increasing demand for the commercial aircraft industry are the primary factors driving the growth of the global aircraft engine market through the forecast period.

New York, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aircraft Engine Market By Engine Type, By Aircraft Type, By Platform, By Application, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06251542/?utm_source=GNW
Also, the ongoing technological advancements and increasing demand for fuel-efficient, high-performance aircraft engines are the other crucial factors expected to bolster the demand of the global aircraft engine market.
The growing expenditure capacity of consumers and high preference for comfort and convenience while traveling are expected to impact the aircraft demand across the globe.The ever-increasing air traffic makes aircraft manufacturers invest in research and development activities to find innovative solutions to create a safer and more reliable traveling experience for consumers.

Fluctuating crude oil prices makes the manufacturers look for solutions to manufacture lightweight engines.The increasing demand for lightweight engines to boost engine efficiency makes aircraft manufacturers adopt 3D printing technology during the designing and manufacturing process.

The use of novel materials like reinforced plastic, carbon fiber, and other composite materials to develop aircraft engines is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the global aircraft engine market.
The global aircraft engine market is segmented into engine type, aircraft type, platform, application, company, and regional distribution.Based on aircraft type, the market is divided into narrow body aircrafts, regional aircrafts, business aircraft, rotocrafts, wide body aircraft, and fighter aircraft.

Narrow-body aircraft are holding the largest market share in 2021, with a market share of 30.80%, and are expected to maintain their dominance throughout the forecast period. Narrow-body aircrafts have higher fuel efficiency and low cost of operation, which is one of the major reasons they are preferred for short-haul routes. Also, the surging demand for domestic traveling and changing consumer preference to travel via airway is further expected to influence the market growth in the forecast period.
Pratt & Whitney (Raytheon Technologies Corporation), GE Aviation, Safran Aircraft Engines, Rolls-Royce plc, Honeywell International INC., MTU Aero Engines AG, Aero Engine Corporation of China (AECC), Continental Aerospace Technologies, Textron Inc. are the major market players operating in the global aircraft engine market.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020
Base Year: 2021
Estimated Year: 2022
Forecast Period: 2023-2027

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the global aircraft engine market from 2017 to 2021.
• To estimate and forecast the market size of global aircraft engine market from 2022 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.
• To classify and forecast the global aircraft engine market based on engine type, aircraft type, platform, application, company and regional distribution.
• To identify the dominant region or segment in the global aircraft engine market.
• To identify drivers and challenges for the global aircraft engine market.
• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global aircraft engine market.
• To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the global aircraft engine market.
• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the global aircraft engine market.
The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.

Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.

Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.
The analyst calculated the market size of the global aircraft engine market using a top-down approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these products and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.

Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.

Key Target Audience:

• Aircraft engine manufacturers/ distributors
• Market research and consulting firms
• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to aircraft engine
The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, global aircraft engine market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• Aircraft Engine Market, Engine Type:
o Turbofan
o Piston
o Turboprop
o Turboshaft
• Aircraft Engine Market, By Aircraft Type:
o Narrow Body Aircrafts
o Regional Aircrafts
o Business Aircrafts
o Rotocrafts
o Wide Body Aircrafts
o Fighter Aircrafts
• Aircraft Engine Market, By Platform:
o Fixed Wing
o Rotary Wing
• Aircraft Engine Market, By Application:
o Commercial
o Military
• Aircraft Engine Market, By Region:
o Americas
United States
Canada
Brazil
Mexico
o Europe
United Kingdom
France
Germany
Russia
Spain
Italy
Poland
o Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
o Middle East and Africa
Israel
South Africa

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global aircraft engine market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06251542/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • The stock market is behaving a lot like it did during the Iraq war. Here’s the future if the pattern continues.

    The Iraq war doesn't have many parallels to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, other than perhaps global unpopularity. But there seems to be at least one parallel — how stocks have behaved.

  • Why Tilray Shares Dropped 10.1% on Thursday

    Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY), a Canadian cannabis company, saw its shares drop 10.1% on Thursday. Investors likely took profits after Tilray got a bump on Wednesday following its third-quarter earnings report, which contained mostly good news. More importantly, Tilray reported net income of $52.5 million compared to a loss of $273.52 million in the same period last year, with earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 compared to a loss of $1.03 per share.

  • ‘Time Correction’ Will Maximize Stock Anguish, Top Manager Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Don’t be fooled by the stock market’s rapid-fire reaction to the news. It’s just the beginning of the first real slog in years, one that will hand a comeuppance to passive investors who once thought the only way for prices to go was up.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackPutin Army Regroups for Ukraine Showdown After Invasion SetbackRussia Sidesteps Sanctions to Supply Energy to Will

  • TSMC Sales Soar to Record on Demand for Smartphones, Cars

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. revenue rose to a record in the first quarter on demand for chips used in smartphones, computers and cars, while a prolonged shortage helped to boost prices.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackPutin Army Regroups for Ukraine Showdown After Invasion SetbackRussia Sidesteps Sanctions to Supply Energy to Willing WorldIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed N

  • Why Warren Buffett Doesn't Buy Real Estate And Most Other Investors Shouldn't Either

    Warren Buffett’s long-term outlook on investments proved successful once again when Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) shares reached $500,000 last month, and have stayed above that level since. If there’s one thing that’s made Buffett one of the most successful investors in history, it’s his commitment to his strategy. A countless number of new investment techniques and algorithms have come and gone over the years, but Buffett has maintained his fairly simple strategy of picking solid companies a

  • The most bullish story in the stock market right now: Morning Brief

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Friday, April 8, 2022.

  • Why Ford Stock Drove Into a Ditch on Thursday

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) stock fell hard in afternoon trading Thursday, down 4.3% as of 1:20 p.m. ET. You can blame Barclays Capital for that. The British banker downgraded Ford shares to equal weight this morning, you see, and slashed its price target on Ford by 26%, to just $17 per share, as StreetInsider.com reported.

  • Three things to take care of when you retire—your future self will thank you for it

    Doing these three big tasks soon after you retire can go a long way toward helping your money and your health go the distance.

  • 3 of the Safest Dividend Stocks That Can Help You Crush Inflation

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 2.3% to 7.1%, can put historically high inflation in its place.

  • Rite Aid stock crashes 20% after Wall Street analyst suggests retailer could go out of business

    Things could get real ugly at Rite Aid, real soon warns one Wall Street analyst.

  • 10 Stocks US Senators Are Selling

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that US senators are selling. If you want to see more stocks that were recently sold by US senators, click 5 Stocks US Senators Are Selling. Investors often seek to replicate the returns of House members and senators, since it is usually assumed that politicians are privy to […]

  • Wells Fargo Sees a $1.5 Trillion Opportunity for Fintech Companies; These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit

    The digital revolution has changed the world in just the last decade and a half, spawning new technologies, new ways of using technologies, and bringing old businesses into the 21st century. Nowhere is this more obvious than in the financial sector. Banking and financial services have benefited enormously from bringing tech into the mix – and their gains have given us a new word to describe it, fintech. 5-star analyst Jeff Cantwell, of Wells Fargo, lays out the upside case for fintech in no unce

  • Alibaba Stock Deserves a Better Price Target, but It’s Still a ‘Sell,’ Says J.P. Morgan

    Tuesday was a bad news, good news kind of a day for investors in Chinese large-cap tech titan Alibaba Group (BABA). Bad news first: JPMorgan analyst Alex Yao reduced his bank's forecast for Alibaba's revenue in calendar years 2022 and 2023, shaving off 2% this year, and 5% next. Yao also cut his "non-GAAP EPS estimates" for Alibaba by 9% in 2022, and by a whopping 22% in 2023, reflecting "more cautious assumptions of cost optimization efforts and the de-leveraging of business scale." GAAP earnin

  • Cybertruck Makes Cameo At Tesla Austin Plant Opening

    Tesla delivered roughly a handful of Model Ys at its Texas factory launch Thursday night. Meanwhile, the EV maker continues to deal with a factory shutdown in Shanghai due to a surge in Covid cases. State regulators in China also said Tesla would need to provide a safety-related software update to fix a semiconductor component on more than 127,000 Model 3s.

  • AMC Stock Goes on a Wild Round Trip to Nowhere

    The 45% share price surge the multiplex operator experienced on Monday of last week has essentially evaporated just seven trading days later.

  • Shell blames oil, gas margin calls for billions in cash outflows

    Shell said on Thursday it diverted $7 billion of its cash flows partly to cover hefty oil and gas margin calls, becoming the first company to publicly acknowledge the pressure commodities traders have faced in 2022 from extreme price rises and volatility. Shell, together with other majors, utility companies, trading houses and banks, signed a letter in March urging governments and financial institutions such as central banks to set up an emergency liquidity mechanism to help energy markets cope with the extreme volatility caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Russia's central bank says it will stop buying gold at a fixed price

    On March 25, the bank had said it would buy gold at a fixed price of 5,000 roubles a gram until June 30. Russia is one of the world's biggest gold producers, but the country's refiners were barred from selling bullion into the London market, the world's largest, after the Kremlin sent troops into Ukraine in February.

  • 2 Hot Stocks to Buy and Hold Until You Retire

    It can be a growth stock or a value stock. One is a pharmaceutical company making one of the world's most in-demand products today. Pfizer's (NYSE: PFE) earnings took off, thanks to its coronavirus vaccine.

  • 3 Surefire Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in April

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett speaks, Wall Street and investors pay close attention. Since taking the helm as CEO of Berkshire in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $760 billion in shareholder value. In terms of percentages, the aggregate value of Berkshire Hathaway's Class A shares (BRK.A) is up 4,184,213% since 1965.

  • 10 Oil Tanker Stocks That Pay Dividends

    In this article, we discuss the 10 oil tanker stocks that pay dividends. If you want to read about some more oil tanker stocks, go directly to 5 Oil Tanker Stocks That Pay Dividends. The surge in oil prices as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine has resulted in a lot of bullish […]