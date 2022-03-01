U.S. markets close in 5 hours 37 minutes

Global Aircraft Flight Control System market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% By 2032: Visiongain Research Inc

Visiongain Ltd
·11 min read
Visiongain Ltd
Visiongain Ltd

Visiongain has published a new report entitled the Aircraft Flight Control System Market Report 2022-2032. It includes profiles of Aircraft Flight Control System and Forecasts Market Segment by Component, (Cockpit Controls, Primary Flight Control Computer, Secondary Flight Control Computer, Actuators, Standby Attitude and Air Data Reference Unit (SAARU), Other Components) Market Segment by System, (Commercial Fixed Wing Flight Control System, Military Fixed Flight Control System, Military UAV Flight Control System, Rotary Wing Flight Control System, Other System) Market Segment by Technology, (Fly by Wire, Power by Wire, Hydromechanical Systems, Digital Fly by Wire, Trim Hydraulic Stabilizers Actuators, Other Technology) Market Segment by Platform, (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing) Market Segment by End-User, (Linefit Aircraft, Retrofit Aircraft) PLUS COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Recovery Pattern Analysis (V-shaped, W-shaped, U-shaped, L-shaped) Profiles of Leading Companies, Region and Country.

The global aircraft flight control system market was valued at US$9,423 million in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2022-2032.

High demand for fighter aircraft.

The global combat aircraft market is expected to be strong in the coming decade, with total revenue of $493.14 billion expected between 2017 and 2026. Modernisation programmes, such as AESA radar, active protection systems, electronic countermeasure systems, and electronic warfare oriented upgrades, will account for about 35% of future contract chances. The remainder will be procurement opportunities, primarily for 4.5+ and 5th generation aircraft.

Download Exclusive Sample of Report @ https://www.visiongain.com/report/aircraft-flight-control-system-market-2022/#download_sampe_div

Some modernization opportunities are sparked in part by new warfare dangers. For example, a Sukhoi Su-25 aircraft was recently lost in Syria, possibly due to a shoulder-launched surface-to-air missile. As a result, active protection systems are being installed on aircraft deployed in combat zones to ensure protection against heat-seeking weapons. In addition, earlier protective systems, such as radar warning systems and manual chaff dispensers, are being phased out in favour of automated systems with multispectral sensors. Integrated sensor suites, sensor data fusion, digital cockpits with haptic touch screens and artificial intelligence software, and fine-tuned stealth materials are among the other technologies projected to gain traction in the combat aircraft industry during the next decade.

High Manufacturing Costs Of Components Used In Aircraft Flight Control Systems

Manufacturers in the aircraft flight control system market have a difficulty due to the high costs of developing components used in aircraft flight control systems. Flight control computers, sensors, and actuators are all part of an aircraft's flight control system. High-precision goods are required for aircraft flight control systems and their components. Furthermore, components must be of excellent quality and must adhere to aviation standard rules established by various governments in order to provide safe air transportation. All of these factors contribute to high production costs, which in turn contribute to high system prices.

The limited lifespan of aircraft flight control systems is a key impediment to the evolution of these systems, which is expected to have a negative impact on consumer image. Furthermore, the flight control systems market, like many other businesses relying on the aircraft industry, has a challenge in the shape of a large gap between aircraft orders and deliveries. The expansion of the flight control systems market is projected to be slowed to some extent due to the backlog in aircraft deliveries.

How has COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the Aircraft Flight Control System Market?

Air travel has been one of the worst-affected global industries since the crisis began. The ongoing COVID-19 outbreak has turned into a full-fledged global transportation crisis. It was evident from the start that it would turn into a crisis unlike any other, putting the industry into survival mode and resulting in traffic and revenue losses. This issue clearly has far-reaching implications that go far beyond aviation. Since the outbreak began, more over 2.7 million people have perished as a result of COVID-19. According to recent estimates, early COVID-19 deaths have cost the globe 20.5 million years of life, with the amount anticipated to climb. The crisis has caused havoc on the global economy, trade, and travel, in addition to causing human misery. Almost every aspect of economic and social activity was impacted, and is still being impacted. The health, safety, and well-being of passengers and employees are the primary concerns of the aviation sector. Many new health and biosafety measures have been established at airports to help ensure passenger health and safety, as well as that the airport customer experience reflects and responds to their growing expectations.

Airports and airlines are urging governments to collaborate with the industry in order to prepare for the resumption of global connection as soon as the epidemiological situation allows, and the unprecedented global vaccination campaign offers hope that normalcy will be restored soon. Since the initial injection in late 2020, more than 450 million vaccine doses have been administered in more than 130 countries. This year, more people than ever before are considering taking a summer vacation abroad. According to multiple industry surveys, "vacation deprivation" combined with increased confidence in air travel provided by vaccination and safety measures should result in a significant increase in the number of people travelling outside of their countries starting this spring and continuing through the middle of the year. One of the keys of a long-term recovery will be the construction of an interoperable health data trust architecture to encourage secure border openings and cross-border travel.

How this Report Will Benefit you?

Visiongain’s 601+ page report provides 414 tables and 378 charts/graphs. Our new study is suitable for anyone requiring commercial, in-depth analyses for the global aircraft flight control system market, along with detailed segment analysis in the market. Our new study will help you evaluate the overall global and regional market for Aircraft Flight Control System. Get the financial analysis of the overall market and different segments including component, system, technology, platform, end-user and capture higher market share. We believe that high opportunity remains in this fast-growing aircraft flight control system market. See how to use the existing and upcoming opportunities in this market to gain revenue benefits in the near future. Moreover, the report would help you to improve your strategic decision-making, allowing you to frame growth strategies, reinforce the analysis of other market players, and maximise the productivity of the company.

What are the current market drivers?

Increasing Number Of Orders For New Aircraft

Various countries' rising per capita incomes, such as India and China's, have made air travel more accessible for their populations, contributing to a growth in global air passenger traffic. By 2035, the number of air passengers is predicted to exceed 7 billion, with an annual growth rate of 4.1 percent. Over the next 20 to 30 years, the global commercial aviation market is predicted to treble in size. Furthermore, the development of fuel-efficient aircraft has enhanced the profitability of airlines all over the world, resulting in cost-effective aircraft operations. Various elements, such as aircraft design, navigation and flight paths used by aircraft, and weather conditions, all influence an aircraft's operational efficiency. Advances in aircraft navigational technologies, as well as efficient flight operations, technical operations, and ground operations, have improved the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of airline aircraft operations. These factors have resulted in an increase in new aircraft orders around the world, which is likely to fuel the expansion of the aircraft flight control system market over the forecast period.

Increased Demand For Lightweight Flight Control Systems

Aircraft manufacturers are concentrating on the creation of fuel-efficient aircraft to meet the needs of both the commercial and defence sectors. Existing military and commercial aircraft are being retrofitted as a result of technological improvements in the aerospace and defence sector around the world, as well as rising demand for greater power performance.

Manufacturers of aircraft flight control systems are working on protocols that will decrease wiring and lower the systems' life cycle costs, lowering the time it takes to bring them to market. These companies are working to replace aircraft's point-to-point wiring and unidirectional buses with faster and more efficient bi-directional data buses. Furthermore, significant efforts in the aviation sector to minimise SWaP criteria have resulted in technological breakthroughs in aircraft flight control systems. To reduce power consumption, the communication-related operations of aircraft flight control systems have been optimised.

Get Detailed TOC @ https://www.visiongain.com/report/aircraft-flight-control-system-market-2022/#download_sampe_div

Where are the market opportunities?

Emergence Of New Aircraft Manufacturers In Asia Pacific And Latin America

One of the significant chances for the growth of the aircraft flight control system market is the emergence of new aircraft manufacturers in the Asia Pacific and Latin American regions. Some of the new aircraft manufacturing businesses include Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd. (COMAC) (China), Embraer SA (Brazil), and Mitsubishi Aircraft Corporation (Japan). COMAC makes commercial, business, and regional aircraft, while Mitsubishi Aircraft Corporation manufactures regional aircraft. Due to rising air passenger traffic around the world, increased demand for commercial aircraft, business jets, and regional transport aircraft is predicted to generate growth prospects for new aircraft manufacturers, resulting in an increase in production. As a result, greater demand for aircraft flight control systems is projected over the forecast period, providing a potential opportunity for the aircraft flight control system market.

Advanced Air Mobility Market Outlook Charged with Opportunity

For decades, futurists have fantasised about "flying automobiles" that are easier and more manoeuvrable than helicopters and available to the general public. Many aeronautical technologies are combining to assist a number of companies in developing small passenger electric aircraft as early as 2023. It's no secret that Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) will be a strongly competitive industry, with traditional aircraft builders, nimble startups, and OEM systems vendors all laying out their visions for the future. This new market aspires to transport passengers and cargo through urban, suburban, and regional settings at lower altitudes. More- or all-electric technology will be used in aircraft to address these needs.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the aircraft flight control system market are Honeywell International, Moog Inc., Safran SA, BAE Systems plc, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Saab AB, Woodward, Inc., Nabtesco Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Thales Group, Liebherr Group, General Atomics, GE Aviation, Mecaer Aviation Group (MAG), Sitec Aerospace, LORD Corporation, These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch

Find quantitative and qualitative analyses with independent predictions. Receive information that only our report contains, staying informed with this invaluable business intelligence.

To access the data contained in this document please email contactus@visiongain.com

Information found nowhere else
With our newly report title, you are less likely to fall behind in knowledge or miss out on opportunities. See how our work could benefit your research, analyses, and decisions. Visiongain’s study is for everybody needing commercial analyses for the Aircraft flight control system market and leading companies. You will find data, trends and predictions.

Find more Visiongain research reports on Aviation Components click on the following links:

Do you have any custom requirements we can help you with? Any need for a specific country, geo region, market segment or specific company information? Contact us today, we can discuss your needs and see how we can help: catherine.walker@visiongain.com

About Visiongain

Visiongain is one of the fastest growing and most innovative, independent, market intelligence around, the company publishes hundreds of market research reports which it adds to its extensive portfolio each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis across 18 industries worldwide. The reports cover a 10-year forecast, are hundreds of pages long, with in depth market analysis and valuable competitive intelligence data. Visiongain works across a range of vertical markets, which currently can influence one another, these markets include automotive, aviation, chemicals, cyber, defense, energy, food & drink, materials, packaging, pharmaceutical and utilities sectors. Our customized and syndicated market research reports means that you can have a bespoke piece of market intelligence customized to your very own business needs.

Contact:

Catherine Walker
PR at Visiongain Inc.
Tel: + 44 0207 336 6100
USA Tel: + 1 718 682 4567
EU Tel: + 353 1 695 0006
Toll Free: 00-1-646-396-5129
Email: catherine.walker@visiongain.com
Web: https://www.visiongain.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

-

SOURCE Visiongain Limited.


