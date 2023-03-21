Global Aircraft Flight Control Systems Market Report to 2027: Enhanced Safety and Situational Awareness Drives Growth

DUBLIN, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aircraft Flight Control Systems Market by Component (Cockpit Controls, Flight Control Computer, Actuators, Sensors), Platform (Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation, Business & General Aviation), Fit, Technology and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Aircraft Flight Control Systems market size is projected to grow from USD 14.5 Billion in 2022 to USD 21.5 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.2 % from 2022 to 2027.

Flight Control Computers is expected to account for the largest share in 2022.

Based on Component, the flight control computers segment is projected to lead the aircraft flight control systems market during the forecast period.

Manufacturers of aircraft flight control systems are creating advanced components that will lower total aircraft weight while enhancing overall efficiency, influencing market growth for aircraft flight control computers. Furthermore, as the major airline players increase the size of their fleets, the demand for technologically better flight control computers for future aircraft will increase.

The line-fit segment is projected to dominate the market share in the fit segment during the forecast period.

Based on Fit, the line-fit segment is projected to dominate the market share during the forecast period. The market is further segmented into linefit and retrofit. The demand is influenced by the rapidly increasing of the passenger travel is a growing number of deliveries to meet the need for it.

The increasing regulations that attempt to enhance the safety features provided by aircraft and standardize the functions delivered by certain types of aircraft are anticipated to be the driving force behind fleet modernization initiatives.

The Commercial Aviation segment is projected to lead the aircraft flight control systems market during the forecast period

Based on Platform, the commercial aviation segment is projected to lead the aircraft flight control systems market during the forecast period.

The expansion of the aircraft fleet, the market need for fuel-efficient aircraft, and an increase in the number of airline passengers will drive the demand for the commercial aircraft segment.

Fixed-wing Aircraft is projected to account for the largest share in 2022.

Based on Aircraft Type, the fixed-wing aircraft segment is projected to lead the aircraft flight control systems market during the forecast period.

There is a concurrent need for aircraft flight control systems for integration into the various systems onboard the aircraft because of the rapidly expanding worldwide passenger traffic, which is likely to boost demand for fixed-wing aircraft in the commercial and general aviation sectors.

North America is expected to account for the largest market share in 2022.

The aircraft flight control systems market has been studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America accounted for the largest market share in 2022, and Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The growing need for air travel in the region is likely to drive up demand for commercial and general aviation. Furthermore, the main OEMs have increased their R&D spending to produce advanced flight control systems that will be more efficient and lightweight.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Enhanced Safety and Situational Awareness

Large Fleets of Commercial and Military Aircraft

Advancements in Actuator Technologies

Restraints

High Power Consumption and Other Associated Issues

Design Challenges

Opportunities

Ongoing Digitization and Adoption of Internet of Things (Iot) Systems

Emergence of New Aircraft Manufacturers

Increased Demand for Lightweight Flight Control Systems

Development of Low-Cost Aircraft Flight Control Systems

Challenges

Stringent Regulatory Framework

High Installation Cost

Companies Mentioned

Ametek, Inc.

Archangel Systems, Inc.

Astronautics Corporation of America

BAE Systems plc

Beaver Aerospace & Defense Inc.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Diehl Group

Elektro-Metall Export

Genesys Aerosystems Group Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Ingenium Aerospace LLC

Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH

Moog Inc.

Nabtesco Corporation

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Parker Lord

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Saab Ab

Safran Sa

Shimadzu Corporation

Sitec Aerospace GmbH

Thales

Triumph Group

UAV Navigation

Whippany Actuation Systems LLC

Woodward Inc.

