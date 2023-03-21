U.S. markets closed

Global Aircraft Flight Control Systems Market Report to 2027: Enhanced Safety and Situational Awareness Drives Growth

PR Newswire
·4 min read

DUBLIN, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aircraft Flight Control Systems Market by Component (Cockpit Controls, Flight Control Computer, Actuators, Sensors), Platform (Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation, Business & General Aviation), Fit, Technology and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


The Aircraft Flight Control Systems market size is projected to grow from USD 14.5 Billion in 2022 to USD 21.5 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.2 % from 2022 to 2027.

Flight Control Computers is expected to account for the largest share in 2022.

Based on Component, the flight control computers segment is projected to lead the aircraft flight control systems market during the forecast period.

Manufacturers of aircraft flight control systems are creating advanced components that will lower total aircraft weight while enhancing overall efficiency, influencing market growth for aircraft flight control computers. Furthermore, as the major airline players increase the size of their fleets, the demand for technologically better flight control computers for future aircraft will increase.

The line-fit segment is projected to dominate the market share in the fit segment during the forecast period.

Based on Fit, the line-fit segment is projected to dominate the market share during the forecast period. The market is further segmented into linefit and retrofit. The demand is influenced by the rapidly increasing of the passenger travel is a growing number of deliveries to meet the need for it.

The increasing regulations that attempt to enhance the safety features provided by aircraft and standardize the functions delivered by certain types of aircraft are anticipated to be the driving force behind fleet modernization initiatives.

The Commercial Aviation segment is projected to lead the aircraft flight control systems market during the forecast period
Based on Platform, the commercial aviation segment is projected to lead the aircraft flight control systems market during the forecast period.

The expansion of the aircraft fleet, the market need for fuel-efficient aircraft, and an increase in the number of airline passengers will drive the demand for the commercial aircraft segment.

Fixed-wing Aircraft is projected to account for the largest share in 2022.

Based on Aircraft Type, the fixed-wing aircraft segment is projected to lead the aircraft flight control systems market during the forecast period.

There is a concurrent need for aircraft flight control systems for integration into the various systems onboard the aircraft because of the rapidly expanding worldwide passenger traffic, which is likely to boost demand for fixed-wing aircraft in the commercial and general aviation sectors.

North America is expected to account for the largest market share in 2022.

The aircraft flight control systems market has been studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America accounted for the largest market share in 2022, and Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The growing need for air travel in the region is likely to drive up demand for commercial and general aviation. Furthermore, the main OEMs have increased their R&D spending to produce advanced flight control systems that will be more efficient and lightweight.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Enhanced Safety and Situational Awareness

  • Large Fleets of Commercial and Military Aircraft

  • Advancements in Actuator Technologies

Restraints

  • High Power Consumption and Other Associated Issues

  • Design Challenges

Opportunities

  • Ongoing Digitization and Adoption of Internet of Things (Iot) Systems

  • Emergence of New Aircraft Manufacturers

  • Increased Demand for Lightweight Flight Control Systems

  • Development of Low-Cost Aircraft Flight Control Systems

Challenges

  • Stringent Regulatory Framework

  • High Installation Cost

Companies Mentioned

  • Ametek, Inc.

  • Archangel Systems, Inc.

  • Astronautics Corporation of America

  • BAE Systems plc

  • Beaver Aerospace & Defense Inc.

  • Curtiss-Wright Corporation

  • Diehl Group

  • Elektro-Metall Export

  • Genesys Aerosystems Group Inc.

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Ingenium Aerospace LLC

  • Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH

  • Moog Inc.

  • Nabtesco Corporation

  • Parker Hannifin Corporation

  • Parker Lord

  • Raytheon Technologies Corporation

  • Saab Ab

  • Safran Sa

  • Shimadzu Corporation

  • Sitec Aerospace GmbH

  • Thales

  • Triumph Group

  • UAV Navigation

  • Whippany Actuation Systems LLC

  • Woodward Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ary73b

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-aircraft-flight-control-systems-market-report-to-2027-enhanced-safety-and-situational-awareness-drives-growth-301777523.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

