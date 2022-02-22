U.S. markets close in 6 hours 25 minutes

Global Aircraft Recycling Market to 2027 - Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aircraft Recycling Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The report on the global aircraft recycling market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The report predicts the global aircraft recycling market to grow with a CAGR of 7.63% over the forecast period from 2021-2027. The study on aircraft recycling market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.

The report on aircraft recycling market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global aircraft recycling market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global aircraft recycling market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

  • Rising demand for used serviceable materials (USMs) and the rising awareness for aircraft recycling among airliners to propel the growth of the aircraft recycling market

2) Restraints

  • COVID-19 disruption has impacted the entire supply chain activities across the market which is still a major concern related to material traceability and sorting that will restrain growth

3) Opportunities

  • Maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) providers are majorly investing in recycling aircraft to meet the growing need for aircraft parts further helping the market to grow in forecasting years

What does this Report Deliver?
1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the aircraft recycling market.
2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the aircraft recycling market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027.
3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global aircraft recycling market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.
4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface
1.1. Report Description
1.2. Research Methods
1.3. Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary
2.1. Aircraft Recycling Market Highlights
2.2. Aircraft Recycling Market Projection
2.3. Aircraft Recycling Market Regional Highlights

3. Global Aircraft Recycling Market Overview
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Drivers
3.2.2. Restraints
3.2.3. Opportunities
3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Aircraft Recycling Market
3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis
3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Aircraft
3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Product
3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Material
3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region
3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Aircraft Recycling Market

4. Aircraft Recycling Market Macro Indicator Analysis

5. Global Aircraft Recycling Market by Aircraft
5.1. Narrow-body
5.2. Wide-body
5.3. Regional

6. Global Aircraft Recycling Market by Product
6.1. Component Engines
6.2. Landing Gear
6.3. Avionics

7. Global Aircraft Recycling Market by Material
7.1. Aluminum
7.2. Other Metals & Alloys

8. Global Aircraft Recycling Market by Region 2021-2027

9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape
9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Aircraft Recycling Market
9.2. Companies Profiled
9.2.1. CAPITAL AVIATION SERVICES (GECAS)
9.2.2. KLM UK Engineering
9.2.3. CAVU Aerospace, Vallair Aviation Group
9.2.4. AAR Corporation
9.2.5. AerSale Inc.,
9.2.6. Air Salvage International
9.2.7. Aircraft End-of-Life Solutions (AELS) BV
9.2.8. Bombardier Inc
9.2.9. AJW Group
9.2.10. Apollo Aviation Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j9zezk

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-aircraft-recycling-market-to-2027---industry-analysis-trends-market-size-and-forecasts-301487368.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

