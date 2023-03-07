U.S. markets open in 4 hours

  • S&P Futures

    4,060.25
    +7.75 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,480.00
    +29.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,360.00
    +36.50 (+0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,907.80
    +5.60 (+0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.48
    +0.02 (+0.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,848.20
    -6.40 (-0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    21.06
    -0.08 (-0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0664
    -0.0021 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.67
    +0.18 (+0.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2004
    -0.0022 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.9630
    +0.0380 (+0.03%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,421.15
    +20.25 (+0.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    509.04
    +266.36 (+109.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,940.69
    +10.90 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,309.16
    +71.38 (+0.25%)
     

Global Aircraft Seals Market Trends, Opportunities and Strategies Report 2023-2031 Featuring Parker Hannifin, Meggitt, Trelleborg, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain, & Eaton

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Aircraft Seals Market

Global Aircraft Seals Market
Global Aircraft Seals Market

Dublin, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Seals Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aircraft seals market reached a value of nearly $1,714.6 million in 2021, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1% since 2016. The market is expected to grow from $1,714.6 million in 2021 to $2,347.1 million in 2026 at a rate of 6.5%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2026 and reach $3,151.0 million in 2031.

Growth in the historic period resulted from the rise in air travel, increase in demand for hybrid and electric propulsion aircraft, increasing military spending and rising disposable income. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were the geo-political tensions, fluctuating raw material prices and COVID-19 impact

Going forward, growing demand for small aircraft, increase in passenger air traffic, growing demand for new fighter jets in developing countries and growing urbanization will drive the market. Factors that could hinder the growth of the aircraft seals market in the future stringent compliance and certification requirements and Russia-Ukraine war impact.

The aircraft seals market is segmented by type into dynamic seals and static seals. The dynamic seals was the largest segment of the aircraft seals market by type, accounting for $1,131.9 million or 66.0% of the total market in 2021. It is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 6.6%.

The aircraft seals market is also segmented by end user into commercial aircraft and military aircraft. The commercial aircraft market was the largest segment of the aircraft seals market by end user, accounting for $1,379.8 million or 80.5% of the total market in 2021. It is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 6.6%.

The aircraft seals market is also segmented by distribution channel into OEM and aftermarket. The OEM was the largest segment of the aircraft seals market by end user, accounting for $1,033.4 million or 60.3% of the total market in 2021. It is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 6.6%.

The aircraft seals market is also segmented by material into composites, polymers and metals. The polymers was the largest segment of the aircraft seals market by end user, accounting for $857.6 million or 50.0% of the total market in 2021. The composites market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 6.7%.

The aircraft seals market is also segmented by application into engine system, airframe, avionics and electrical system, flight control and hydraulics system and landing gear system. The airframe was the largest segment of the aircraft seals market by end user, accounting for $771.5 million or 45.0% of the total market in 2021. The flight control and hydraulics system market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 6.7%.

North America was the largest region in the aircraft seals market, accounting for 33.5% of the global market in 2021. It was followed by Asia Pacific, Western Europe and the other regions. Going forward, the fastest growing regions in the aircraft seals market will be Asia Pacific and the North America, where growth will be at CAGRs of 7.6% and 7.1% respectively from 2021-2026.

The global aircraft seals market is concentrated, with a few large players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 62.71% of the total market in 2021. This can be due to the existence of number of local players in the market serving customers in particular geographies.

Parker Hannifin Corporation was the largest competitor with 10.69% share of the market, followed by Meggitt Plc with 9.56%, Trelleborg Sealing Solutions with 9.22%, Saint Gobain S.A. with 6.47%, Eaton Corporation with 5.94%, TransDigm Group Incorporated with 5.47%, Freudenberg Group with 5.32%, Hutchinson SA with 4.48%, SKF Group with 4.59%, and Technetics Group with 0.60%.

Market-trend-based strategies for the aircraft seals market include focusing on the advance sealing products, developing low temperature fluoroelastomer sealing, developing ultra-high temp seal, undergoing partnerships and collaborations, innovation through research and development and strategic investments.

Player-adopted strategies in the aircraft seals industry includes providing a broader suite of solutions through strategic acquisitions, strengthening business operations through the launch of new products and developing technological niches.

To take advantage of the opportunities, the report recommends the companies in the aircraft seals market to focus on advanced sealing solution products, focus on low temperature fluoroelastomer sealing, focus on ultra-high temperature seals, focus on innovation through research and development, expand in emerging markets, continue to focus on developed markets, focus on strategic partnerships and collaborations, offer competitive pricing, participate in trade shows and events and continue to target fast-growing end-users.

Key Metrics

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

289

Forecast Period

2021 - 2031

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021

$1714.6 Million

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031

$3151 Million

Compound Annual Growth Rate

6.3%

Regions Covered

Global

Top Opportunities

  • The top opportunities in the aircraft seals market by type will arise in the Dynamic Seals market, which will gain $425.3 million of global annual sales by 2026.

  • The top opportunities in the aircraft seals market by end user will arise in the Commercial Aircraft market, which will gain $516.5 million of global annual sales by 2026.

  • The top opportunities in the aircraft seals market by distribution channel will arise in OEM market, which will gain $388.8 million of global annual sales by 2026.

  • The top opportunities in the aircraft seals market by material will arise in Polymers market, which will gain $316.7 million of global annual sales by 2026.

  • The top opportunities in the aircraft seals market by application will arise in Airframe market, which will gain $294.3 million of global annual sales by 2026. The aircraft seals market size will gain the most in the USA at $215.7 million.

Major Market Trends

  • Advanced Sealing Solution Products

  • Low Temperature Fluoroelastomer Sealing

  • Ultra High Temp Seal

  • Strategic Partnerships And Collaborations

  • Innovation Through Research And Development

  • Strategic Investments

Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

  • Parker Hannifin Corporation

  • Meggitt Plc

  • Trelleborg AB

  • Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

  • Eaton Corporation

Key Mergers And Acquisitions

  • Parker-Hannifin Acquired Meggitt

  • Trelleborg Acquired MG Silikon GmbH

  • Ducommun Incorporated Acquired Magnetic Seal Corporation

  • TALCO Aviation Corporation Acquired Bob Fields Aerocessories

  • Hutchinson Acquired PFW Aerospace GmbH

Aircraft Seals Market Definition and Segmentations

Market Segmentation By Type

  • Dynamic Seals

  • Static Seals

Market Segmentation By Material

  • Composites

  • Polymers

  • Metals

Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel

  • OEM

  • Aftermarket

Market Segmentation By Application

  • Engine System

  • Airframe

  • Avionics And Electrical System

  • Flight Control And Hydraulics System

  • Landing Gear System

Market Segmentation By End User

  • Commercial Aircraft

  • Military Aircraft

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xjgbrv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Seeking 9% Dividend Yield? Here Are 2 Dividend Stocks George Soros Is Holding for Income Growth

    While 2023 is still relatively young, the markets have already proved to be extremely difficult to navigate this year. Bullish in January, bearish in February and back to the bull again so far in March, the swings make it impossible to know what’s up next. One simple solution to help make sense of the confusion is to just take a leaf out of the “legendary investor” playbook. And hardly any come more legendary than George Soros. Some quarters might not be too keen on the “man who broke the bank o

  • This 11.8%-Yielding ETF Pays Large Monthly Dividends

    There are few things investors enjoy more than receiving a dividend payment each quarter. However, a popular ETF from JPMorgan, the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI), takes this approach and does it one better by paying investors a dividend on a monthly basis. Not only that, but JEPI’s dividend yield is a massive 11.8% on a trailing basis, which is more than seven times the average yield for the S&P 500 of 1.65% and nearly three times the yield that investors can get from 10-yea

  • Time to Buy Apple, Alphabet, or Amazon Stock for More Upside?

    Investors may be wondering if big tech stocks like Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOGL), and Amazon (AMZN) could have extended rallies. Let's see if it's time to buy these tech giants' stocks for 2023 and beyond.

  • Dow Jones Fades Ahead Of Powell Testimony; Ferrari Overtakes Tesla As Leader; Apple Pops

    The Dow Jones faded ahead of key testimony from Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Ferrari zoomed past Tesla stock. Apple stock was a top blue chip.

  • Goldman Sachs Sees Over 60% Upside in These 3 Lesser-Known Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Jump

    Slow disinflation and a still-strong jobs market have sparked fears the Fed may be readying to pull the trigger on further aggressive rate hikes in an effort to cool off economic activity and bring inflation down. Nevertheless, the overall backdrop of continued growth momentum isn’t necessarily bad for stocks, according to Goldman Sachs strategist Kamakshya Trivedi. “Our overall view is still more consistent with slow disinflation amid some further improvement to global growth. That mix should m

  • Is NIO Inc. (NIO) a Buy as Wall Street Analysts Look Optimistic?

    The average brokerage recommendation (ABR) for NIO Inc. (NIO) is equivalent to a Buy. The overly optimistic recommendations of Wall Street analysts make the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric questionable. So, is it worth buying the stock?

  • The 6% CD has arrived.  Should you bite?

    Thanks to rapidly rising interest rates, many reputable banks and credit unions are now offering certificates of deposit with impressive rates above 4%. Security Plus Federal Credit Union offers an 11-month, 6% APY CD with a minimum $1,000 deposit and maximum $50,000 deposit to Baltimore City residents. Meanwhile, Frontwave Credit Union offers 6% on an 18-month CD for residents of Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego Counties, California who can pony up a minimum deposit of $1,000.

  • US Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on Deposits

    (Bloomberg) -- US banks are being forced to do something they haven’t done for 15 years: fight for deposits.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearTesla’s China Price War Sparks $18 Billion BYD Rout: Tech WatchAfter years of earning next to nothing, depositors

  • Rivian plans to sell $1.3 billion in bonds to shore up capital, shares fall

    Rivian Automotive plans to sell bonds worth $1.3 billion, it said on Monday, as weakening demand and lofty costs tighten a cash crunch around electrical vehicle makers. Initial investors will get an option to buy an additional $200 million of the bonds for settlement 13 days after the bonds are issued, Rivian said in a statement. The capital from this offering will help facilitate the launch of Rivian's smaller R2 vehicle family, a Rivian spokesperson told Reuters, adding that convertible debt was "optimal cost of capital versus selling equity at today's levels."

  • Sell Intel Stock. The Chip Maker’s Business Model Makes No Sense, Says Analyst.

    The company's plan to to turn itself around by building up its third-party chip-manufacturing business faces serious obstacles, BofA Global Research says.

  • KALA Q4 Loss Wider Than Expected, Pipeline Remains in Focus

    Kala's Q4 earnings miss estimates. Its shares rise in pre-market trading on Mar 6.

  • Tesla’s China Price War Sparks $18 Billion BYD Rout: Tech Watch

    (Bloomberg) -- A Tesla Inc.-inspired price war among electric vehicle makers in China is taking a toll on even the most resilient players, as evidenced by BYD Co.’s staggering $18 billion drop in the past month.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearTesla’s Chi

  • 20 income-building stocks that the numbers say could become elite Dividend Aristocrats

    DEEP DIVE Back in January, we took a deep look into three groups of Dividend Aristocrat stocks to show which ones had increased their payouts most significantly over the past five years. Now it is time for a follow-up on other companies that have the potential to earn the Aristocrat distinction.

  • JD.com (JD) to Release Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

    JD.com's (JD) fourth-quarter results are likely to reflect strength across JD Retail and JD Logistics amid uncertainties related to the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 4% and 3.50%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Boeing (BA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Boeing (BA) closed at $211.92 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.48% move from the prior day.

  • ‘2023 Rally Was a Bull Trap,’ Says Morgan Stanley. But These Stocks Still Have Upside

    March has entered the frame and comes in the wake of two contrasting months. The year started off with stocks in a hurry to put 2022’s miserable action to bed, pushing higher right out of the gates. Yet, February proved a wake-up call for those anticipating a full-on bull market, as many stocks pared back a big chunk of those gains. So, what’s next? Morgan Stanley’s Chief Investment Officer Mike Wilson says 2023’s early rally was a ‘bull trap.’ Wilson predicts more pain ahead for investors, call

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Again Trades Coinbase, DraftKings

    Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF has slumped 30% during the past year, but has rebounded 30% in 2023.

  • Fast-Money Quants Are Buying Stocks as Human Traders Stay Put

    (Bloomberg) -- While stock-picking investors wait around trying to decide their next market move, their computer-driven counterparts have no such luxury. Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayThe quants’ ta

  • New Strong Sell Stocks for March 6th

    BATL, AA and KMX have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on March 6, 2023.