U.S. markets open in 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,388.25
    -13.25 (-0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,684.00
    -134.00 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,930.25
    +2.25 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,116.10
    -13.00 (-0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.36
    -1.33 (-2.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.40
    +4.30 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    23.23
    -0.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1674
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2300
    -0.0120 (-0.97%)
     

  • Vix

    22.75
    +1.18 (+5.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3613
    -0.0024 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7120
    -0.0290 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,992.25
    +2,541.66 (+5.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,189.56
    +84.51 (+7.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,050.62
    -8.24 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,013.25
    -267.92 (-0.98%)
     

Global Aircraft Sensors Market to Reach $2.4 Billion by 2026

·5 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Aircraft Sensors - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Global Aircraft Sensors Market
Global Aircraft Sensors Market

FACTS AT A GLANCE
Edition: 8; Released: April 2021
Executive Pool: 2829
Companies: 47 - Players covered include AMETEK, Inc.; Curtiss-Wright Corporation; Esterline Technologies Corporation; General Electric Company; Honeywell International, Inc.; Meggitt PLC; Raytheon Company; Safran Electronics & Defense; TE Connectivity Ltd.; Thales Group and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Platform (Fixed-Wing Aircraft, Rotary-Wing Aircraft, UAVs); Sensor Type (Pressure Sensors, Gyroscopes, Altimeter Sensors, GPS Sensors, Other Sensor Types)
Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Aircraft Sensors Market to Reach $2.4 Billion by 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Aircraft Sensors estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period. Fixed-Wing Aircraft, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.7% CAGR and reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Rotary-Wing Aircraft segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $520.9 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $487.2 Million by 2026

The Aircraft Sensors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$520.9 Million in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$487.2 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 4.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.

UAVs Segment to Reach $227.5 Million by 2026

In the global UAVs segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$111.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$175.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$31.3 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 8.6% CAGR through the analysis period. More

MarketGlass Platform
Our MarketGlass Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS
Join Our Expert Panel
https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media
Info411@strategyr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-aircraft-sensors-market-to-reach-2-4-billion-by-2026--301359312.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett And Analysts Agree You Should Own These 9 Stocks

    Warren Buffett is famous for betting against Wall Street. So, when analysts and Buffett agree on S&P 500 stocks to own, you'll want to pay attention.

  • Assessing the Ownership of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) in Face of Regulatory Pressures

    Alibaba stock just made fresh new lows, falling down to levels not seen in 2 years. The stock is now dipping to a price-to-earnings ratio below 20, which is hard to imagine for an internet retailer in 2020. We will take a look at the shareholder structure and see what it can tell us about the current state of the company.

  • 5 Popular Stocks Billionaires Couldn't Sell Fast Enough in the Second Quarter

    This was when institutional investment firms and hedge funds with at least $100 million in assets under management were required to file Form 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Put simply, a 13F provides a snapshot of what institutional investors and hedge fund managers have been buying and selling over the previous quarter (in this instance, 4/1 through 6/30). Although anything having to do with alternative-power vehicles has seemingly been red-hot for years, billionaires headed for the exit in the second quarter when it came to hydrogen fuel-cell solutions provider Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG).

  • The S&P 500 hasn’t fallen by at least 5% in nearly 200 sessions — Here’s what history says happens next

    Absent a sharp sell off, Friday will mark the 200th session that the S&P 500 index hasn't produced a drawdown of at least 5% from its recent peak, making the current stretch of equity levitation the longest since 2016, when the market went 404 sessions without falling by at least 5% peak to trough.

  • Deere Earnings Beat, Farm Equipment Giant Guides Higher On 'Favorable Fundamentals'

    Deere earnings more than doubled vs. a year ago. Shares edged higher as the farm-equipment giant raised full-year guidance.

  • Why Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax Stocks Sank Today

    As of the market close, BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) stock was down 8.8%. Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell 5.8% and 4.2%, respectively. CNBC reported that some scientists are criticizing the U.S. government's decision to move forward with third booster doses of messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines as premature.

  • Ark’s Cathie Wood says stock market ‘couldn’t be further away from a bubble.’ Here’s why.

    Star investor Cathie Wood, who runs a suite of popular ETFs in Ark Investment Management, says that there's no reason to fear that the market is becoming too bubblicious.

  • Why Dynavax, Novavax, and Inovio Stocks Sank This Week

    Investors appeared to be rattled by the U.S. government's decision to move forward with booster doses of mRNA vaccines.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett. Warren Buffett, the chief of Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway, is one of the most successful investors in […]

  • Why Nio Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were trading lower on Thursday, under pressure amid a sell-off of luxury goods makers on concerns that China may take new actions to limit personal income and redistribute wealth. As of 10:45 a.m. EDT, Nio's American depositary shares were down about 4.2% from Wednesday's closing price. Hermès International, LVMH Moët Hennessy, Gucci owner Kering, and Ferrari were among the big luxury names trading sharply lower on Thursday, after China's government signaled that a crackdown on income inequality is coming.

  • Applied Materials seesaws after Q3 earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down the latest earnings report from Applied Materials.&nbsp;

  • Why Alcoa Stock Plunged Today

    Investors are getting jittery about falling metal prices.

  • Why Is Romeo Power Stock Down Today?

    Shares of Romeo Power (NYSE: RMO) were down sharply again on Thursday afternoon. As of 1:45 p.m. EDT, Romeo Power's stock was down about 8.4% from Wednesday's closing price, and down about 33.2% since the end of last week. There were two things in Romeo Power's Monday earnings report that might have together triggered the sell-off.

  • Why C3.ai Is a Buy Ahead of Earnings

    It's the only pure-play artificial intelligence company in the industry, and it's available at a steep discount.

  • SoFi vs. Upstart vs. LendingClub: Which Should You Buy?

    There is much debate over which of these three popular fintechs is the superior company and better investment opportunity.

  • The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $250 Right Now

    Believe it or not, one of the smartest ways you can put your cash to work right now is with banking giant Bank of America (NYSE: BAC). Although bank stocks aren't the fastest-growing industry, a confluence of factors are working in favor of BofA. To start with, bank stocks are inherently cyclical.

  • Is Alibaba Stock About To Rebound?

    Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: BABA) are extremely oversold. That means there’s a good chance they're about to stage some type of rebound. Oversold means the shares are trading at an extreme below what would be their usual or typical trading range. This attracts buyers into the market because they will be expecting a reversion or rally back up to the average. They could push the price higher. See Also: Alibaba Launches New NFT Marketplace: What You Need To Know The bottom part of t

  • Apple, Microsoft Lead As This Top Sector Play Sets Up New Buy Point

    How high can Apple stock or Microsoft go? Investors looking to own the hottest tech stocks might consider a tech sector play.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Iron Ore’s Record Rout Threatens Surge in Volatility to Come

    (Bloomberg) -- Iron ore’s most spectacular collapse on record portends more volatility to come as investors grapple with a complex policy backdrop in China and an uneven recovery in global demand.Once one of the hottest commodities in this year’s raw-material boom, iron ore’s ructions swiftly made it one of the most volatile. A brutal five-week rout for futures, and a 14% slump in the spot market on Thursday, has seen it lose about 40% of its value since May’s record as China seeks to reduce ste