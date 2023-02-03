U.S. markets close in 5 hours 50 minutes

Global Aircraft Sensors Market to Reach $4.9 Billion by 2030

ReportLinker
·27 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

New York, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aircraft Sensors Industry"
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global Aircraft Sensors Market to Reach $4.9 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Aircraft Sensors estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Fixed Wing Aircraft, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.2% CAGR and reach US$3.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Rotary Wing Aircraft segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $962.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR

The Aircraft Sensors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$962.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 3.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$660.9 Million by the year 2030.

Select Competitors (Total 47 Featured)
- AMETEK, Inc.
- Curtiss-Wright Corporation
- Esterline Technologies Corporation
- General Electric Company
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- Meggitt PLC
- Raytheon Company
- Safran Electronics & Defense
- TE Connectivity Ltd.
- Thales Group


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797859/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Aircraft Sensors: An Introductory Prelude
A Snapshot of Sensor Applications in Modern Aircraft
Stellar Growth on the Cards for Aircraft Sensors Market
Prevailing Scenario in the World Aerospace Industry Signals
towards Bright Prospects
Ongoing Expansion in Commercial Airline Fleet Size Widens
Opportunities
Global Aircraft Fleet Size (in Units) by Aircraft Type for the
Years 2019 & 2029
Global Aircraft Fleet Size (in Units) by Geographic Region for
the Years 2019 & 2039
Growing Passenger & Cargo Traffic Instigates the Need for New
Aircraft
World Passenger Traffic (in RTK) and Cargo Traffic (in FTK) for
Years 2016, 2017 and 2018
Progressive Momentum in Business Jet Segment Amplifies
Opportunities
About 8,500 Private Jets to be Delivered over the 10-Year
Period Starting from 2019: Annual Worldwide Private Jet
Deliveries for Years 2018 through 2028
Rising Demand for Military Aircraft Amid Mounting Geopolitical
Risks and Increasing Global Military Spending Bodes Well
Global Military Spending (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2013
through 2023
Aircraft Sensors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
GPS Sensors Induce Safety, Convenience, and Ease of Navigation
Features into Flight Operations
Highly Convenient Measuring of Aircraft Flying Altitude with
Altimeter Sensors
Flow Measurement Made Highly Effective with Sophisticated
Sensor Mechanisms
Sensors Hold Great Promise in Aircraft Structural Health
Monitoring Applications
Advanced Sensors Come to Fore to Facilitate Real-Time Engine
Monitoring
Pressure Sensors: Collecting Reliable Pressure Data Across
Various Aircraft Locations
Sensor-Guided Instrument Systems Streamline and Improve
Aircraft Operations and Performance
Air Data Computing Made Effective with Sensor Solutions
Liquid-Level Sensors Render Efficiency in Linking Interface
Elements and Onboard Display Units
Clamour for Additional Sensor Tools Gathers Steam by Dint of
Recent Aircraft Crash Events
Scenario Extremely Conducive for Wider Proliferation of Smarter
Sensors
Growing Emphasis on IoT in Aircraft Operations Poised to Create
Ample Opportunities
While IoT Gains Traction in Aircraft Operations, MRO Segment
also Cherishes IoT-Driven Efficiencies in Aircraft Maintenance
IoT Grabs Robust Attention in Aircraft Predictive Maintenance
Strategies
Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV): High-Growth Vertical for
Aircraft Sensors
Widening Role of UAVs in Military and Civilian Applications
UAV Evolves as a Mainstream Strategy in Military Campaigns
World Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) Market in US$ Million by
Application for Years 2019 & 2025
Percentage Breakdown of World UAV Production (Value) by Region
for Years 2019 & 2025
Ongoing Regulatory Emphasis on Reducing Aerospace CO2 Emissions
Seeks More Efficient Aircraft Operations, Creating Novel
Opportunities to Sensors
A Note on ICAO CORSIA Standard
ICAO Seeks to Reduce Aircraft Energy Intensity to 9.8MJ/RTK by
2030 from 12.1MJ/RTK in 2019
Healthy Trajectory in MRO Services Vertical: Strong Business
Case for Aftermarket Aircraft Sensors
Current MRO Market Trends Across Various Geographic Regions
Breakdown of World MRO Services Market (in US$ Billion) by
Service Area for Years 2019 & 2029

