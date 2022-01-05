U.S. markets open in 2 hours 13 minutes

Global Aircraft Tire Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Tire Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aircraft tire market reached a value of US$ 1.56 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

An aircraft tire refers to a specialized wheel that is designed to provide stability to the aircraft and withstand heavy loads at high speeds. The tires are manufactured using nylon, steel and natural and artificial rubber and some of the common types of aircraft tires include radial and bias-ply tires. The radial tires consist of perpendicular fiber stands that are fixed at the tire sidewall in the direction of rotation to minimize bidirectional and sidewall flexibility. On the other hand, a bias-ply tire consists of fabric bias that can stretch on the bias and is placed across the direction of rotation and sidewall.

The significant growth in the commercial aviation and defense industries is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. With the increasing air traffic across the globe, there is a growing need for highly efficient flight safety mechanisms, including tires, to ensure maximum passenger safety. Aeronautical manufactures are emphasizing on producing light-weight aircraft tires that are integrated with improved braking systems, which is providing a boost to the market growth.

Additionally, advancements in tire manufacturing technologies, such as the utilization of next-generation materials, synthetic elastomer rubber and cross-linkable rubber, are acting as another growth-inducing factor. These materials are highly durable and aid in enhancing the overall fuel-efficiency of the aircraft by minimizing the weight of the tire. Other factors, including the growing demand for aircraft for various combat and non-combat operations in the defense sector, along with the increasing government investments in the aviation infrastructure, are projected to drive the market further.

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global aircraft tire market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market based on product type, platform, sector and application.

Breakup by Product Type:

  • Radial

  • Bias

Breakup by Platform:

  • Fixed Wing

  • Rotary Wing

Breakup by Sector:

  • OEM

  • Replacement

Breakup by Application:

  • Commercial Aircraft

  • Narrow Body Aircraft

  • Wide Body Aircraft

  • Very Large Aircraft

  • Regional Transport Aircraft

  • Non-Commercial Aircraft

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Aviation Tires, Bridgestone Corporation, Desser Tire & Rubber Co., Dunlop Aircraft Tyres Ltd., Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., Michelin, Petlas Tire Corporation, Qingdao Sentury Tire Co. Ltd., Specialty Tires of America, Wilkerson Company Inc. (Wco) Ltd., etc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Aircraft Tire Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Radial
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Bias
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Platform
7.1 Fixed Wing
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Rotary Wing
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Sector
8.1 OEM
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Replacement
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Application
9.1 Commercial Aircraft
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Major Types
9.1.2.1 Narrow Body Aircraft
9.1.2.2 Wide Body Aircraft
9.1.2.3 Very Large Aircraft
9.1.2.4 Regional Transport Aircraft
9.1.3 Market Forecast
9.2 Non-Commercial Aircraft
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Indicators

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Aviation Tires
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2 Bridgestone Corporation
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2.3 Financials
15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.3 Desser Tire & Rubber Co., LLC
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4 Dunlop Aircraft Tyres Ltd.
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5 Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6 Michelin
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6.3 Financials
15.3.7 Petlas Tire Corporation
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8 Qingdao Sentury Tire Co. Ltd.
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9 Specialty Tires of America
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10 Wilkerson Company Inc. (Wco)
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fi7sgg

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fi7sgg


