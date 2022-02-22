U.S. markets open in 4 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,293.00
    -50.50 (-1.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,669.00
    -338.00 (-0.99%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,727.50
    -268.50 (-1.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,985.20
    -21.40 (-1.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.61
    +4.54 (+4.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,902.10
    +2.30 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    24.12
    +0.13 (+0.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1320
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.54
    +2.43 (+8.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3582
    -0.0018 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7920
    +0.0930 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,177.14
    -1,876.58 (-4.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    845.94
    -90.85 (-9.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,460.07
    -24.26 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

Global Aircraft Wire and Cable Market 2022-2026: Increased Demand for Wires & Cables with Rise in Aircraft Orders

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Aircraft Wire and Cable Market

Global Aircraft Wire and Cable Market
Global Aircraft Wire and Cable Market

Dublin, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Aircraft Wire and Cable Market by Type, Application, Aircraft Type, Conductor Material, Insulation Type, End User and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for aircraft wire and cable is estimated to be USD 1.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. The growth of this market is mainly driven by the digitalization and electrification of aircraft systems, increase in aircraft renewals and aircraft deliveries and growing technological developments.

The harness segment is estimated to lead the market during the forecast period, with a share of 47% in 2021. In the aerospace industry, aircraft contains miles of wiring harnesses. Applications in the aerospace industry include engine, fuselage, wing, landing gear, avionics, and a host of other functions. Aircraft wire harness also includes composite, Ethernet, data bus, RF coaxial and speciality cable assemblies such as MS3154.

Based on aircraft type, the UAV segment is projected to be the highest CAGR rate for the aircraft wire and cable market during the forecast period. Unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) or drones, these smaller aircraft help ground troops cover more territory more safely. The increased surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities of these small UAS depend on payloads that may include multiple cameras and sensors for a variety of frequencies, such as infrared, thermal, and visible light, as well as sophisticated embedded computing and storage devices. Since flight time depends on how much weight the aircraft carries, these increased payloads can make keeping weight down a challenge. As a result of efforts to optimize swap, trends in connectors and cabling include lighter weight materials, quick disconnects, multiple ports and multi-functions, and compact cabling.

Based on the application, the avionics segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the aircraft wire and cable market during the forecast period. As the aircraft have changed their avionic systems to digital the aircraft wire and cable companies need to provide new avionics systems for the aerospace industry.

Based on the conductor material, the copper alloy segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the aircraft wire and cable market during the forecast period. Copper wires are widely used in the aerospace industry because of their electrical properties. In aircraft, copper is used primarily in the electrical system for bus bars, bonding, and as lock wire. Copper is the electrical conductor in many categories of electrical wiring. Copper wire in aircraft is used for power generation, power transmission, power distribution for telecommunications, electronics circuitry, and countless types of electrical equipment.

The aircraft wire and cable market in North America is projected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period. North America accounted for the largest share of 35.5% of the aircraft wire and cable market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

Premium Insights

  • Attractive Growth Opportunities in Aircraft Wire and Cable Market - Demand for Inflight Experience to Drive Market from 2021 to 2026

  • Aircraft Wire and Cable Market, by Aircraft Type - Fixed-Wing Aircraft Segment Projected to Lead Market, 2021-2026

  • Aircraft Wire and Cable Market, by Application - Flight Control System Segment Projected to Dominate Market from 2021 to 2026

  • Aircraft Wire and Cable Market, by Country - France Projected to Grow at Highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increased Demand for Wires & Cables with Rise in Aircraft Orders

  • Digitalization and Electrification of Aircraft Systems

  • Development of Innovative Aircraft Solutions

Restraints

  • Delay and Backlog in Aircraft Deliveries

  • Reduced Demand for Wires due to Wireless Transmission

Opportunities

  • Aircraft Wiring Demand for Interconnect Solutions

  • Demand for Electric Aircraft and Glass Cockpits

  • Rising MRO Activities in Developing Economies

Challenges

  • Complexities with Installing & Upgrading Wire Harnesses

  • Additional Weight of Insulation and Shielding

  • Accidents Caused due to Aircraft Wiring Failure

  • Impact of COVID-19

Companies Mentioned

  • A.E. Petsche

  • Ametek Smp

  • Amphenol Corporation

  • Axon Cable

  • Bergen Cable

  • Carl Stahl Sava Industries, Inc.

  • Carlisle Interconnect Technologies

  • Collins Aerospace

  • Eaton Corporation

  • Glenair, Inc

  • Griplock System

  • Harbour Industries

  • Huber+Suhner

  • Judd Wire, Inc.

  • Leviton

  • Lexco Cable, Inc.

  • Molex

  • Nexans SA

  • Pic Wire & Cable

  • Prysmian Group

  • Radiall

  • Sanghvi Aerospace (P.) Ltd.

  • TE Connectivity

  • Tyler Madison, Inc.

  • W.L. Gore & Associates Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t8rve3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Short-Term HODLers Drive Bitcoin Volatility, Network Activity Suffers

    Bitcoin is now facing lower demand from new users merely three months after its all-time high of $69K in November, as per data.

  • Energy Prices Surge on Ukraine With Oil Closing In on $100

    (Bloomberg) -- Energy prices surged after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed an order to send what he called “peacekeeping forces” to the two breakaway areas of Ukraine that he officially recognized on Monday.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds O

  • Russian Aluminum Giant Rusal Tumbles on Fresh Sanction Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- A Russian aluminum giant with experience of handling U.S. sanctions just took a hammering.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds Onto Piles of Cash, Gives None to GOP CandidatesUnited Co. Rusal International PJSC tumbled as much as 22% in

  • Oil price set to test fresh peaks barring Iran breakthrough

    Efforts by governments to drive an economic rebound are likely to add strain to tight oil supplies and could send prices to fresh peaks, unless international talks end sanctions on Tehran and lead to a surge in Iranian exports. Nervousness of possible disruption of exports from major oil producer Russia as it masses troops on neighbouring Ukraine's border has already helped to push oil prices to their highest since 2014.

  • Global Markets Fall After Russia Orders Troops Into Ukraine

    Crude-oil futures jumped, while U.S. stock futures and global indexes fell sharply, after the Russian president ordered troops into the two breakaway areas of Ukraine.

  • The Ukraine-Russia conflict is battering India’s stock market

    The crisis is likely to strain household budgets in the coming days as crude oil prices have spiralled.

  • Billionaire investor launches battle against McDonald's treatment of pigs

    One of Wall Street's most hard-nosed corporate raiders appears to be going soft in his old age.

  • Why Barrick Gold’s CEO Is Looking to Boost Its Copper Business

    Mark Bristow says the company wants to focus on areas of the world that some rivals find forbidding.

  • Smashburger warns on inflation: 'There's a point where people won't pay'

    Smashburger President Carl Bachmann cited inflation as "a challenge." Here's how the fast-casual chain has adapted to combat price hikes.

  • 15 Most Valuable German Companies

    In this article, we will discuss the 15 most valuable German companies. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies, and go directly to 5 Most Valuable German Companies. Officially known as the Federal Republic of Germany, Germany is a country located in Central Europe, with Berlin as the capital city, and Frankfurt as […]

  • ConocoPhillips is now largest owner of Australian LNG terminal after $1.6B deal

    Houston-based ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) became the largest owner of a liquefied natural gas terminal in Australia with the closing of a $1.645 billion deal on Feb. 17. The oil and gas producer purchased an additional 10% interest in Australia Pacific LNG from Sydney, Australia-based Origin Energy, acting on a previously determined right to expand its interest in the project. After closing adjustments, ConocoPhillips paid $1.4 billion in cash, all from its balance sheet, for the expanded stake in APLNG.

  • Oil prices swing on hopes of easing Ukraine tension

    Oil prices tumbled and then recovered in volatile trading on Monday after French president Emmanuel Macron said the US and Russian presidents had agreed in principle to a meeting over Ukraine.

  • Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) shareholders have earned a 114% return over the last year

    Unless you borrow money to invest, the potential losses are limited. But if you pick the right business to buy shares...

  • Georgia Ripe for Bitcoin Mining Despite Rising Power Deficit: Says Arcane

    Multiple factors as per the report play in favor of the State, but at the same time, certain hiccups along the way must be cleared first.

  • Saudi Aramco Sees Good Signs Oil Demand’s Rising as Shares Hit Record

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Aramco shares rose to a record as its chief executive officer said oil demand continues to rebound from the coronavirus pandemic, including in the company’s main market of Asia.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapPorsches and Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Be Worth $155 MillionKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds Onto Piles of

  • Kazakhstan busts 13 illegal Bitcoin mining farms amid power concerns

    Kazakhstan’s energy authority has identified and disconnected 13 unauthorized crypto mining farms in the country, as the government continues to ramp up efforts to regulate the sector. See related article: Crypto mining’s Great Migration continues — out of Kazakhstan Fast facts The Ministry of Energy said on Monday that an inspection team has shut down […]

  • Analyst Report: AptarGroup, Inc.

    Headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois, AptarGroup is a leading global supplier of dispensing systems such as aerosol valves, pumps, and closures to the consumer goods and pharmaceutical markets. With the bulk of its annual net sales coming from Europe (50% of sales) and the United States (33%), Aptar aims to increase its presence in Asia (10%) and Latin America (7%). Aptar's pharmaceutical division generates roughly one third of group sales but over two thirds of group profits.

  • Investors Will Want SILK Laser Australia's (ASX:SLA) Growth In ROCE To Persist

    There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Amongst other things, we'll want...

  • The Beverage Industry Environmental Roundtable (BIER) Releases The Decarbonization Playbook for Small and Medium Suppliers

    February 21, 2022 /3BL Media/ - In response to a world progressively seeking to move towards low carbon economies, the Beverage Industry Environmental Roundtable (BIER) has published The Decarboniz...

  • Latin American Apparel Exports Seen Growing 10 Percent

    The increases in the region are being impacted by tight supplies of yarn and thread, however.