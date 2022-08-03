Global Airline Crew Management Market Analysis Report 2022: Innovation Culture in Crew Scheduling Teams is Leading to Optimal Crew Utilization Strategies

DUBLIN, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Airline Crew Management Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report examines the key technologies and trends emerging from this space and presents the market size and forecasts (2021 to 2022) for the fleet tiers and regions covered.

This report analyzes the airline crew management market to understand how airlines are optimizing their crew schedules as they emerge from the pandemic. It discusses the impact of COVID-19 on this market and identifies the measures that airlines are taking to recover from the same.

This report segments the market based on annual passenger traffic and the fleets in service across 6 key regions (Africa, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and North America). It also categorizes the market by two key business models - the full-carrier service model and the low-cost carrier service model.

The industry is currently witnessing an increased focus on digitalization, with airlines adopting automated solutions across all operational areas. Airlines are upgrading their crew management solutions with the help of next-generation technologies, such as artificial intelligence and big data analytics, to optimize crew scheduling and offset the challenges emerging from staffing issues.

The report discusses the factors that will drive and restrain the growth of the airline crew management market between 2022 and 2032 and identifies the growth opportunities that airlines can leverage amidst intensifying competition.

Key Issues Addressed

What are the key parameters critical for an airline crew management solution?

What are the technology and market trends prevalent in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints for this market?

How has the pandemic affected the overall airline industry? What are its direct implications on the airline crew management market?

What are the key mergers and acquisitions that have taken place in the industry between 2019 and 2021?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Airline Crew Management

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Market Overview

Airline Crew Management Segmentation by Airline Fleets in Service

Airline Crew Management Segmentation by Annual Passenger Traffic and Business Model

Airline Crew Management Geographic Segmentation

Key Competitors

Airline Crew Management-Brief

Airline Crew Management-Key Market Nomenclatures

Key Considerations for Crew Management Systems

Airline Crew Management-Critical Business Factors

3. Airline Crew Management-Technology Trends

Technology Trends-Automation

Technology Trends-Migration to Cloud

Technology Trends-AI

Crew Management in Adjacent Industries-Defense

4. Airline Crew Management-Market Trends

Airline Crew Management-Key Operations

Airline Crew Management-Regulations

Airline Crew Management-Irregular Operations

Airline Crew Management-Talent Acquisition

5. Airline Crew Management-COVID-19 Impact

6. Airline Crew Management-Growth Metrics

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

Revenue Share by Segments

Revenue Share Analysis by Segments, Airline Crew Management

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

Airline Revenue Management-Notable Mergers & Acquisitions

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis-Airline Fleet Tier I

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis-Airline Fleet Tier II

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

9. Growth Opportunity Analysis-Airline Fleet Tier III

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

10. Growth Opportunity Analysis-Airline Fleet Tier IV

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

11. Growth Opportunity Analysis-Airline Fleet Tier V

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

12. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1-Advanced Crew Management Solutions to Offset Shortfalls Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Growth Opportunity 2-Next-generation Solutions to Minimize Impact of IROPs

Growth Opportunity 3-Developing a Strong Crew Pipeline and a Robust Digital Talent Pool to Leverage Future Demand Growth

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nbgsds

