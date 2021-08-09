U.S. markets closed

Global Airline Passenger Communications System Market Analysis for Aerospace & Defense Industry| Technavio Segmentation by Application & Geography

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of $ 2.14 bn is expected in the airline passenger communications system market during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the airline passenger communications system market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Attractive Opportunities with Airline Passenger Communications System Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities with Airline Passenger Communications System Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Airbus SE, GOGO LLC, Honeywell International Inc., Lufthansa Group, Panasonic Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., SITA, Thales Group, Viasat Inc., and Wipro Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Airbus SE, GOGO LLC, Honeywell International Inc., Lufthansa Group, Panasonic Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., SITA, Thales Group, Viasat Inc., and Wipro Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The introduction and adoption of the 5G network by the aviation industry, increased demand for inflight connectivity, and rising partnerships increasing air passenger traffic will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Airline Passenger Communications System Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Airline Passenger Communications System Market is segmented as below:

  • Application

  • Geography

Airline Passenger Communications System Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the airline passenger communications system market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Airbus SE, GOGO LLC, Honeywell International Inc., Lufthansa Group, Panasonic Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., SITA, Thales Group, Viasat Inc., and Wipro Ltd.

The report also covers the following areas:

  • Airline Passenger Communications System Market size

  • Airline Passenger Communications System Market trends

  • Airline Passenger Communications System Market industry analysis.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the airline passenger communications system market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Airline Passenger Communications System Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist airline passenger communications system market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the airline passenger communications system market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the airline passenger communications system market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of airline passenger communications system market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • On-board - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Ground-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Airbus SE

  • GOGO LLC

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Lufthansa Group

  • Panasonic Corp.

  • Raytheon Technologies Corp.

  • SITA

  • Thales Group

  • Viasat Inc.

  • Wipro Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-airline-passenger-communications-system-market-analysis-for-aerospace--defense-industry-technavio-segmentation-by-application--geography-301350494.html

SOURCE Technavio

