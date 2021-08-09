Global Airline Passenger Communications System Market Analysis for Aerospace & Defense Industry| Technavio Segmentation by Application & Geography
NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of $ 2.14 bn is expected in the airline passenger communications system market during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the airline passenger communications system market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Airbus SE, GOGO LLC, Honeywell International Inc., Lufthansa Group, Panasonic Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., SITA, Thales Group, Viasat Inc., and Wipro Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Airbus SE, GOGO LLC, Honeywell International Inc., Lufthansa Group, Panasonic Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., SITA, Thales Group, Viasat Inc., and Wipro Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The introduction and adoption of the 5G network by the aviation industry, increased demand for inflight connectivity, and rising partnerships increasing air passenger traffic will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Airline Passenger Communications System Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Airline Passenger Communications System Market is segmented as below:
Application
Geography
Airline Passenger Communications System Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the airline passenger communications system market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Airbus SE, GOGO LLC, Honeywell International Inc., Lufthansa Group, Panasonic Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., SITA, Thales Group, Viasat Inc., and Wipro Ltd.
The report also covers the following areas:
Airline Passenger Communications System Market size
Airline Passenger Communications System Market trends
Airline Passenger Communications System Market industry analysis.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the airline passenger communications system market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Airline Passenger Communications System Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist airline passenger communications system market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the airline passenger communications system market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the airline passenger communications system market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of airline passenger communications system market vendors
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
