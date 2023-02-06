U.S. markets close in 6 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,112.62
    -23.86 (-0.58%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,790.80
    -135.21 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,930.47
    -76.49 (-0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,973.90
    -11.64 (-0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.63
    +0.24 (+0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,884.80
    +8.20 (+0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    22.33
    -0.07 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0757
    -0.0039 (-0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6120
    +0.0800 (+2.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2056
    -0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.5090
    +1.3590 (+1.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,838.35
    -360.08 (-1.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    524.48
    -0.65 (-0.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,836.64
    -65.16 (-0.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,693.65
    +184.19 (+0.67%)
     

Global airline traffic last year rebounds to over half of pre-pandemic levels

Joanna Plucinska
·2 min read
FILE PHOTO: An airplane prepares to land at Cointrin airport in Geneva

By Joanna Plucinska

LONDON (Reuters) -Global airline traffic recovered to 68.5% of pre-pandemic levels last year and surged 64.4% from 2021, according to figures published by global aviation body IATA on Monday.

Airlines lost tens of billions of dollars in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and saw the first signs of relief as travel started to return in 2022, particularly during the summer months.

With China's recent reopening, that recovery is set to go on, the head of IATA said.

"This momentum is expected to continue in the new year, despite some governments' overreactions to China's reopening," said Willie Walsh, IATA's director-general.

China previously said it would resume overseas group tours organized by tour agencies and online travel companies for Chinese citizens starting from Monday.

European carriers saw full-year traffic jump 132.2% compared to 2021, while North American airlines saw a 130.2% rise year-on-year, according to the data.

But analysts and executives have long said that recovery to full pre-pandemic levels depends on how quickly travel to and from China can bounce back.

"It is vital that governments learn the lesson that travel restrictions and border closures have little positive impact in terms of slowing the spread of infectious diseases in our globally inter-connected world," Walsh added.

Many countries, like France, introduced mandatory COVID testing for those flying from China, sparking protests from the aviation sector.

Some airline groups have said they would start reopening some routes to China in the coming months, but with flights being less frequent than prior to the pandemic.

Air France-KLM (AIRF.PA) said earlier this month it would start running daily flights to Hong Kong, Shanghai and Beijing starting in July while British Airways (ICAG.L) said it would start flights between London and Shanghai from April 23.

(Reporting by Joanna Plucinska, Additional reporting by Jamie Freed, Ilona WissenbachEditing by David Goodman and Bernadette Baum)

Recommended Stories

  • Should You Think About Buying The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) Now?

    The Container Store Group, Inc. ( NYSE:TCS ), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a significant share...

  • EY Canada unveils annual report measuring corporate responsibility impact

    EY Canada is proud to issue its 2022 corporate responsibility report, capturing how the firm is delivering on its purpose of building a better working world by being better today, bolder tomorrow. The report provides an overview of how the firm is making its people a priority, actively investing in communities and serving clients with purpose day by day, year over year."Brick by brick, we're building progress, not just through statistics and metrics, but through the passion and commitment of our

  • Do You Think Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSGS) Has a Strong Financial Position?

    Longleaf Partners, managed by Southeastern Asset Management, released its “Small-Cap Fund” fourth-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The fund delivered 4.74% in the fourth quarter compared to a 6.23% return for the Russell 2000 Index, while the fund declined -19.27% in the year 2022. Multiple companies across sectors delivered strong […]

  • ION Prepares to Bring Clients Back Online After Cyberattack

    (Bloomberg) -- The trading technology firm hit by a cyberattack last week told some clients that it has rebuilt relevant systems and will relaunch them after carrying out independent security testing.Most Read from BloombergTwin Earthquakes Kill More Than 1,000 in Turkey and SyriaChina Moves From Contrite to Confrontational Over US BalloonUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing RetaliationTurkey’s South Hit by a Second High-Magnitude EarthquakeDell to Cut About 6,650 Jobs, Battered by

  • ROBERT WILLIAMSON AND TALMAGE ADAMS PROPOSE ALTERNATIVES TO DILUTIVE TRANSACTION AT ZIMTU CAPITAL

    Robert Williamson and Talmage Adams ("Concerned Shareholders") report an update to their discussions with management of Zimtu Capital Corporation ("Zimtu" or "the Company"), listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: ZC).

  • WATCH: Tyreek Hill mic’d up at the 2023 Pro Bowl Games practice

    He always brings the energy.

  • Trevor Lawrence: I have a lot more confidence in where we’re going

    What a difference a year has made for Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Lawrence said he “didn’t really know what was going to happen” after a rookie season that saw the team finish 3-14 after head coach Urban Meyer was fired 13 games into the season after a series of embarrassments. Lawrence did not play up [more]

  • Disney earnings, State of the Union, and consumer confidence: Need to know this week

    Yahoo Finance anchor Brad Smith looks ahead to what's happening for the week of February 6, 2023, including Disney earnings, President Biden's State of the Union, and the University of Michigan's consumer confidence numbers.

  • Hedge funds caught in bigger squeeze than 2021 meme stock frenzy - Goldman Sachs note

    Hedge funds betting against stocks globally abandoned those trades last week at the fastest pace since 2015, surpassing the speed of their exodus from the meme stock frenzy two years ago, according to a Goldman Sachs research note. The latest short squeeze, implying that stock prices rose so much that bearish bets become too expensive to hold, saw hedge funds caught out by a sharp rally in equities on Feb. 2 after the U.S. Federal Reserve slowed the pace of interest rate hikes and markets anticipated that rates would peak soon. According to the Goldman note, seen by Reuters, the speed at which hedge funds exited bearish positions surpassed that seen in January 2021 when retail traders worked in concert to push shortsellers out of stocks such as videogame retailer Gamestop and movie theatre operator AMC Entertainment Holdings.

  • 3 Recovering Tech Stocks These Investors Would Buy Without Hesitation

    After more than a year in the wilderness, tech stocks are hot once again. Many technology names have already seen their stock prices mushroom by more than 25% year to date. Jake Lerch (Airbnb): Short term rental operator Airbnb has weathered a fierce storm over the last few years.

  • "Passenger bill of rights" would give bumped air travelers at least $1,350

    The proposed legislation also includes a limit on fees for baggage and seating.

  • Chinese balloon's downing creates spectacle over tourism hub

    The downing of a suspected Chinese spy balloon just off South Carolina’s coast created a spectacle over one of the state’s tourism hubs and drew crowds reacting with a mixture of bewildered gazing, distress and cheers. The balloon was struck by a missile from an F-22 fighter just off Myrtle Beach on Saturday, fascinating sky-watchers across a populous area known as the Grand Strand for its miles of beaches that draw retirees and vacationers. Crowds gathered in neighborhoods, hotel parking lots and beaches to watch the balloon hover, with some cheering just after it went down.

  • Seaglider takes off: Another major airline joins the push for battery-powered water flights

    Kurt "The CyberGuy" Knutsson details the design and features of the REGENT Seaglider and also explains the benefits of the electric aircraft.

  • We Found the Most Charming Small Town to Visit in Every State

    Explore Orange Beach's bountiful trails and award-winning restaurants when you’re not taking a dip along the Gulf shore. This town, located 200 miles south of Anchorage, is known as the Halibut Fishing Capital of the World, and the City of Peonies. The city's red rock formations are a main draw, but thanks to its year-round sunny weather, it's also home to annual festivals like the popular Sedona Mountain Bike Festival and the Run Sedona 5K & 10K.

  • Beachgoers beware: These are the most dangerous beaches in America

    If you’re a fan of the warm weather that spring and summer bring, then chances are you love heading to the beach to bask in the sunshine, lay on the beach and swim in the water.

  • Chicago flight out of ORD? What you need to know about O'Hare International Airport

    Flying ORD? Here's everything you need to know about flying in and out of O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois.

  • Best Stock to Buy: Palantir Stock vs. C3.ai Stock

    Growth stocks are in favor again to start 2023. Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) and C3.ai (NYSE: AI) are certainly interesting choices. This video will answer which growth stock is the best one to buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb.

  • Newmont offers to buy Australia's biggest miner amid gold merger spree

    The takeover would ripple into Canada where both companies operate mines

  • Here’s Why Lumen Technologies (LUMN) Disappointed the Investors in Q4

    Longleaf Partners, managed by Southeastern Asset Management, released its “Small-Cap Fund” fourth-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The fund delivered 4.74% in the fourth quarter compared to a 6.23% return for the Russell 2000 Index, while the fund declined -19.27% in the year 2022. Multiple companies across sectors delivered strong […]

  • Best Stock to Buy: Nio Stock vs. BYD Stock

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) and BYD (OTC: BYDD.F)(OTC: BYDDY) are catching a powerful tailwind from growing electric vehicle (EV) sales. This video will answer which EV stock is the best one to buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb.