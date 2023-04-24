Global Airlines Strategic Business Report 2023: Market to Reach $1.1 Trillion by 2030 from $563.3 Billion in 2022 - Emerging New Technologies for Urban Mobility Bolsters Excitement in the Market

Company Logo

Dublin, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Airlines: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Airlines Market to Reach $1.1 Trillion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Airlines estimated at US$563.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.1 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Passenger, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.2% CAGR and reach US$922.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Freight segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $95.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.2% CAGR



The Airlines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$95.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$238.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.9% and 7.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.8% CAGR.



Looking Ahead to 2023



The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand.

With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.

Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers.

Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 535 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $563.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1100 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.7% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Pandemic Dents Prospects in the Aviation Industry

A Severely Battered Global Aviation Industry Struggles to Revive

Airlines: A Prelude

Passenger Transport Sector

Cargo Transport

Industry Structure

Cargo vs. Passenger Traffic: A Comparative Overview

Airlines` Revenue Stream

Global Airlines Market: Prospects & Outlook

Advancements in Air Travel

Boom in Aviation Biofuels

Geographic Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Recent Market Activity

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Trends in Commercial Aviation Activity

Air Passenger Traffic and Demand for Modern Aircraft Present Long-term Growth Opportunities for the Market

Business & General Aviation Segment Poised to Lead Future Growth in the Market

Pent Up Demand for Airlines and Aircraft MRO Markets Foreseen When Grounded Flights Take to the Skies Post Pandemic

Embattled Airlines Worldwide Park Thousands of Airplanes Creating an Unprecedented Challenge for Keeping Them Airworthy

Need to Reduce Operating Costs Drives Growth in MRO Outsourcing Services

Low Cost Carriers (LCCs) to Expand Opportunities for MRO

Low Cost Airlines Market Gives Rise to Need for Right Sized MRO Practices and Procedures

Aging Aircraft Fleet Outlines the Importance of MRO Services

Critical Importance of MRO in Aircraft Safety Reinforces MRO Logistics Market

Declines in Air Cargo Worsens an Already Punishing Business Climate

Airlines Market to Reap Benefit from New Era of Connected Aircraft

Big Data Transforming Aviation Sector

Emerging New Technologies for Urban Mobility to Step-Up the Excitement in the Market, Post Pandemic

