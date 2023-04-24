Global Airlines Strategic Business Report 2023: Market to Reach $1.1 Trillion by 2030 from $563.3 Billion in 2022 - Emerging New Technologies for Urban Mobility Bolsters Excitement in the Market
Global Market for Airlines
Global Airlines Market to Reach $1.1 Trillion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Airlines estimated at US$563.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.1 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Passenger, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.2% CAGR and reach US$922.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Freight segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $95.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.2% CAGR
The Airlines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$95.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$238.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.9% and 7.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.8% CAGR.
Looking Ahead to 2023
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand.
With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.
Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers.
Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
What`s New for 2023?
Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to digital archives and Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year
MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Pandemic Dents Prospects in the Aviation Industry
A Severely Battered Global Aviation Industry Struggles to Revive
Airlines: A Prelude
Passenger Transport Sector
Cargo Transport
Industry Structure
Cargo vs. Passenger Traffic: A Comparative Overview
Airlines` Revenue Stream
Global Airlines Market: Prospects & Outlook
Advancements in Air Travel
Boom in Aviation Biofuels
Geographic Analysis
Competitive Landscape
Recent Market Activity
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Trends in Commercial Aviation Activity
Air Passenger Traffic and Demand for Modern Aircraft Present Long-term Growth Opportunities for the Market
Business & General Aviation Segment Poised to Lead Future Growth in the Market
Pent Up Demand for Airlines and Aircraft MRO Markets Foreseen When Grounded Flights Take to the Skies Post Pandemic
Embattled Airlines Worldwide Park Thousands of Airplanes Creating an Unprecedented Challenge for Keeping Them Airworthy
Need to Reduce Operating Costs Drives Growth in MRO Outsourcing Services
Low Cost Carriers (LCCs) to Expand Opportunities for MRO
Low Cost Airlines Market Gives Rise to Need for Right Sized MRO Practices and Procedures
Aging Aircraft Fleet Outlines the Importance of MRO Services
Critical Importance of MRO in Aircraft Safety Reinforces MRO Logistics Market
Declines in Air Cargo Worsens an Already Punishing Business Climate
Airlines Market to Reap Benefit from New Era of Connected Aircraft
Big Data Transforming Aviation Sector
Emerging New Technologies for Urban Mobility to Step-Up the Excitement in the Market, Post Pandemic
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 368 Featured)
Air France-KLM S.A.
American Airlines Group Inc.
Ana Holdings Inc.
British Airways Plc
Delta Air Lines, Inc.
Deutsche Lufthansa AG
Hainan Airlines Co., Ltd.
Japan Airlines Co., Ltd.
LATAM Airlines Group S.A.
Qantas Airways Limited
Ryanair DAC
Singapore Airlines
Southwest Airlines Co.
Thai Airways International PCL
United Airlines Holdings, Inc.
WestJet Airlines Ltd.
