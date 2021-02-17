Global Airport Information Technology (IT) Markets, 2020-2025 - Accelerate Innovation to Deliver Priority Solutions for Post Pandemic Market
Dublin, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Airport Information Technology (IT) Market, 2025 - Digital Transformation to Drive Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Airports need to embrace digital transformation to enhance the passenger experience and improve cost efficiencies.
This research service will focus on the global airport information technology market across the various Tiers of airports (5 Tiers in total) and across 6 key regions, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and North America.
Sensor technology is maturing and their cost is reducing considerably. These factors, along with low-latency communication technologies (5G communication) will drive large-scale adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) in airports in the long term. IoT will enable airports to optimally allocate resources, enhance the passenger experience, and reduce operational costs.
The future airport will be diversified, automated, passenger centric, and underpinned by secure and trusted data. There is an acknowledged shift in passenger expectations, with the ground experience becoming more important in the passenger journey. System integration leads to more competition among suppliers across airport touchpoints; consolidation is witnessed across key areas such as passenger processing, baggage handling, and operations management. Airports are focusing on solution providers that have an end-to-end solution portfolio for all their information technology requirements.
There is an immediate requirement from airports to enhance passenger self-service and monitor safety guidelines compliance. This will require solution providers to accelerate innovation to deliver high-priority solutions for the post-pandemic market. Airports' information technology is largely based on legacy systems. This hinders their innovation and increases complexity for IT operations. There is slow adoption of cloud-based infrastructure and solutions as airports are gradually migrating workloads to the cloud infrastructure.
The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly reduced the technology-spending capability of airports globally. Airports will still invest in digital solutions that are of high priority in the short term (e.g., passenger self-service, passenger flow management). System integration is a key challenge due to its complex and time-intensive nature. It is largely done by mature participants in the market and is a key market opportunity for solution providers. There has been a negative impact on the overall revenue of airports due to the drastic reduction in passenger traffic.
However, investments into digital solutions are still active, as solution providers are developing solutions that can ensure a safe and healthy passenger experience (e.g., contactless self-service). Airports defer long-term projects that are time and cost intensive, whereas they prioritize solutions that are critical to attracting passengers and ensuring safety for passengers and employees.
Two key factors that are essential to the growth of this market are the type of airport ownership and estimated passenger traffic growth. Private airport operators have higher technology investment spending capability, high adoption rates of next-generation technologies (e.g., artificial intelligence), reduced bureaucratic challenges, and a high focus on ensuring a seamless and enjoyable passenger experience. Airports with high passenger traffic will need to ensure smooth transition of passengers at the airport and reduce aircraft turnaround times during peak hours.
Physical expansion of infrastructure to facilitate growing passenger footfall and additional aircraft is a cost and time-intensive process with multiple challenges, such as disruption to current operations and government and regulatory approvals. Airports in Europe and Asia-Pacific meet the above-mentioned requirements and are key growth engines for this market. Tier 1 and Tier 2 airports across all regions contribute to approximately 74% of the global airport IT market during the forecast period. High passenger traffic, a large number of complex IT systems, high focus on minimizing disruption to operations, and a higher potential to invest more in technology are the key factors for such a high contribution to the airport IT market from these airport Tiers.
In the long term, the opportunities in integration and consulting services for solution providers will grow. Integrating new solutions such as machine learning based forecasting and passenger flow management solutions to the legacy systems of airports is a complex process with a high risk of disruption in operations. As airports migrate to cloud-based infrastructure and solutions, medium- and small-sized participants can also play the role of integrators.
As airports are mitigating challenges, such as the COVID-19 pandemic and physical infrastructure constraints, there is an opportunity for solution providers to provide consultancy services that will help airports face these challenges in a better manner.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative 8T
The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Airport Information Technology Market
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Airport Information Technology Market
Airport Information Technology Scope of Analysis
Key Findings
Airport Information Technology Market: Segmentation
Market Segmentation
Key Competitors in the Airport Information Technology Market
Key Growth Metrics for the Airport Information Technology Market
Growth Drivers for the Airport Information Technology Market
Growth Driver Analysis for the Airport Information Technology Market
Growth Restraints for the Airport Information Technology Market
Growth Restraint Analysis for the Airport Information Technology Market
Forecast Assumptions - Airport Information Technology Market
Revenue Forecast - Global Airport Information Technology Market
Revenue Forecast by Segment - Global Airport Information Technology Market
Revenue Forecast by Region - Global Airport Information Technology Market
Revenue Forecast Analysis - Global Airport Information Technology Market
Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region - Global Airport Information Technology Market
Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical - Global Airport Information Technology Market
Revenue Share - Global Airport Information Technology Market
Revenue Share Analysis - Global Airport Information Technology Market
Competitive Environment - Global Airport Information Technology Market
Major Suppliers by Airport Segment
Competitive Benchmarking - Overview
Next Wave of Competition
Company Profile: SITA
Company Profile: TAV Technologies
Company Profile: Leidos
Company Profile: Amadeus
Key Acquisitions
CEO's Perspective
3. Market Overview
Top Transformational Shifts Expected to Shape Airports
Current Challenges of Airport Management
Airport Operator IT Systems Landscape
4. Digital Transformation - Airports
Airport Innovation Roadmap
Objectives for Airport Digital Transformation
Key Challenges Around Airport Digital Transformation
Pillars of Airport Digital Transformation
Decision Making Criteria in the Choice of Digital Projects
Digital Solution Penetration by Technology
5. Key Airport Processes
Evaluating Airport Processes
Airside Operations: Summary Analysis
Airside Operations: Analysis by Tier
Safety and Security: Summary Analysis
Safety and Security: Analysis by Tier
Facilities Management: Summary Analysis
Facilities Management: Analysis by Tier
Passenger Operations: Summary Analysis
Passenger Operations: Analysis by Tier
Landside Operations: Summary Analysis
Landside Operations: Analysis by Tier
Investment Priority by Airport Process
6. Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic
COVID-19 Impact
Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Airports: Future Outlook
7. Key Market Trends
Growing Demand Leading to Infrastructure Constraint
Digitalization of Airports
Data Protection and Privacy Regulations
8. Key Technology Trends
Internet of Things
Passenger Self-service
Biometrics
Cybersecurity
Robotics
Blockchain
5G Communication
Case Studies
9. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Airport Information Technology Market by Segment Analysis: Tier 1
Key Growth Metrics for Tier 1 Airports
Revenue Forecast - Tier 1 Airports
Revenue Forecast by Region - Tier 1 Airports
10. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Airport Information Technology Market by Segment Analysis: Tier 2
Key Growth Metrics for Tier 2 Airports
Revenue Forecast - Tier 2 Airports
Revenue Forecast by Region - Tier 2 Airports
11. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Airport Information Technology Market by Segment Analysis: Tier 3
Key Growth Metrics for Tier 3 Airports
Revenue Forecast - Tier 3 Airports
Revenue Forecast by Region - Tier 3 Airports
12. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Airport Information Technology Market by Segment Analysis: Tier 4
Key Growth Metrics for Tier 4 Airports
Revenue Forecast - Tier 4 Airports
Revenue Forecast by Region - Tier 4 Airports
13. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Airport Information Technology Market by Segment Analysis: Tier 5
Key Growth Metrics for Tier 5 Airports
Revenue Forecast - Tier 5 Airports
Revenue Forecast by Region - Tier 5 Airports
14. Growth Opportunity Universe - Global Airport Information Technology Market
Growth Opportunity 1: Provide a Comprehensive End-to-end Portfolio
Growth Opportunity 2: Accelerate Innovation to Deliver Priority Solutions for Post Pandemic Market
Growth Opportunity 3: Large-scale Adoption of Cloud-based Solutions
Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
15. The Last Word
Companies Mentioned
Amadeus
Leidos
SITA
TAV Technologies
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i8htbb
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900