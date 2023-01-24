The Global Airport Kiosk Market is forecast to grow by $962.47 mn during 2022-2027, decelerating at a CAGR of 7.46% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Airport Kiosk Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the airport kiosk market and is forecast to grow by $962.47 mn during 2022-2027, decelerating at a CAGR of 7.46% during the forecast period.

New York, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Our report on the airport kiosk market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing passenger travel, growing investment in smart parking, and increasing use of data analytics to predict consumer behavior.



The airport kiosk market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• Hardware

• Software

• Services



By Type

• Check-in Kiosk

• Automated passport control

• Common-use self service

• Bag drop

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the digitization of operations as one of the prime reasons driving the airport kiosk market growth during the next few years. Also, strategic developments and integration of advanced technologies in airport kiosks will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the airport kiosk market covers the following areas:

• Airport kiosk market sizing

• Airport kiosk market forecast

• Airport kiosk market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading airport kiosk market vendors that include Advantech Co. Ltd., Amadeus IT Group SA, Bollore SE, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH, Elenium Automation Pty Ltd., Embross, ICTS Europe S.A, Marcus Pedersen ApS, Materna Information and Communications SE, NCR Corp., Parabit Systems Inc., Phoenix Microsystems, Posiflex Technology Inc., Quavis, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Secunet Security Networks AG, SITA, Vancouver Airport Authority, and Zamar AG. Also, the airport kiosk market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.





