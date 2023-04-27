ReportLinker

Trends, opportunities, and forecast for the global airport service market from 2017 to 2028 by service type [hospitality event services: (catering services, special passenger care services, passenger parking field, retail and duty-free, training, security services, and baggage handling segments), cargo handling services: (cargo operations and ground support services segment), aircraft handling and its related services: (operation of fueling, ramp services, runway maintenance, aircraft de-icing and others segment), and other services: (cabin cleaning and sanitary services, real estate development, and others)], and region.

The future of the global airport service industry looks promising with opportunities in the hospitality event, cargo handling, and aircraft handling services. The global airport service market is expected to reach an estimated $369.3 billion by 2028 and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2022 to 2028. The major growth drivers for this market are rising air passenger traffic, opening of new airports, and expansion of new domestic and regional routes in the aviation market.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the airport service industry, include increasing trends of artificial intelligence in the air transport industry, introducing green gates to reduce emissions, introducing virtual technology to improve customer service, and increasing use of smartphone apps to helps the passenger for schedule planning.



In this market, hospitality event services is the largest service type of airport service. Growth in various segments of the airport service market are given below:



The study includes the airport service industry size and forecast for the global airport service industry through 2028, segmented by service type and region, as follows:



Airport Service Industry by Service Type ($ Billion from 2017 to 2028)

• Hospitality Event Services

• Baggage Handling Services

• Catering Services

• Passenger Parking Fields

• Retail and Duty-Free Services

• Special Passenger Care Services

• Training

• Security Services

• Cargo Handling Services

• Cargo Operations

• Ground Support Services

• Aircraft Handling and Related Services

• Ramp Services

• Runway Maintenance

• Operation of Fueling

• Aircraft De-icing

• Others

• Other Services

• Cabin Cleaning and Sanitary Services

• Real Estate Development

• Others



Airport Service Industry by Region ($ Billion from 2017 to 2028)

• North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• Russia

• United Kingdom

• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• The Rest of the World

• Brazil

• Argentina

Some of the airport service companies profiled in this report include Fraport Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide, Aeroports de Paris SA, Japan Airport Terminal Co. Ltd, BBA Aviation plc, Beijing Capital International Airport Co., Ltd, Tav Havalimanlari Holding A.

S, Sats Ltd, Auckland International Airport Limited, Flughafen Wien AG, and Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad.



Within this market, hospitality event, cargo handling, and aircraft handling are the major service segments. On the basis of its comprehensive research, The analyst forecasts that the hospitality event and cargo handling services segments will show above average growth during the forecast period.



Europe is expected to remain the largest region due to the new Open Skies regulations, which ensure more flights in and out of Europe and also removes air-service limitations between the countries, helping to drive tourism and the airport service industry. Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period because of rising passenger traffic.



