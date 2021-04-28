Global Airport Security CONOPS Industry Report 2020: Visionary Perspective on Airport Security, Technology Innovation, Operational Pain Points, Emerging Threats, Main Growth Areas
DUBLIN, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Airport Security CONOPS Industry Report 2020: Disruptive Technologies, Geo-Political, and Internal Challenges" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study aims to analyze the current threats to airport security, evolving trends of technology innovation, acknowledged operational pain points, and identify main areas of growth opportunity for the industry across technologies and regions.
Key Features
To evaluate the evolving threat landscape in the context of airport security operations
To identify key performance indicators for airport security operations
To develop a global threat landscape index across different types of airports (by region)
To evaluate the current state of digitalization in airport security, and analyze the threat vectors it addresses and causes
To evaluate the impact of COVID-19 on airport security CONOPS
Key Issues Addressed
What are the key airport security threats?
What are the key performance indicators for security in airports?
What are key risk management practices to counter the airport threats?
What are the key attack vectors originating from digitalization of airports?
What is the impact of COVID-19 on airport security?
Which technologies, existing and evolving, are likely to enable security operations at airports?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
Executive Summary - 2020 Threat Landscape
Emerging Trends
Key Considerations for Airport Security
2. Research Study Aim and Objectives
Airport Security Overview
3. Airport Security Threat Analysis
Threats to Airports and Airlines - What and Where
Major Security Threats to Airports and Airlines
Attack Threat Vectors
How to Mitigate the Threats
4. How the Threat landscape Has Changed Over the Years
Incident Timeline
Airport Security Transformation
5. Airport Security Concept of Operations (CONOPS) and Technologies
Airport Security CONOPS - Determining Best Strategy
Secure Airport Program - Design Considerations
CONOPS - User-Experience-Driven Strategies
CONOPS - Technology-Driven Strategies
CONOPS - Smartsecure Airport
Airport Security Key Performance Indicators (KPI)
Technologies Being Deployed at Airport
Technologies that will Pave the Way for Future Transformation of Airport Security
6. Digitalization of Airports and Its Security Implications
Strategic Building Blocks in Digital Transformation
Airport Digital Transformation - Top Clusters and Imperatives
Technologies Behind the Digital Transformation
Attack Vectors Due to Digitalization-Airports/Airlines
7. Airport Security Use Cases
Case Study - Istanbul Grand Airport
Case Study - Los Angeles International Airport
Case Study - Birmingham Airport
Case Study - 360 Night Perimeter Surveillance
8. Impact of COVID-19 on Airport Security CONOPS
COVID Impact on Airport Security
Airport Security/Safety Post-COVID Opportunity
9. Growth Opportunity
Growth Opportunity by Airport Area
Capability Requirement - Security Analysis
10. The Last Word
