Global Airport Security Market is projected to reach at a market value of US$ 21,855.6 Million by 2030: Visiongain Research Inc

Visiongain Ltd
·5 min read

Visiongain has published a new report on Global Airport Security Market Report Forecast 2020-2030. Forecasts by System (Biometric System, Alert and Cyber Security System, E-fence and Ground Surveillance Radar System, E-tag System, Others) by Application (Surveillance, Access Control, Perimeter Security, Screening, Cyber Security, Others) by End-User (Terminal Side, Air Side, Land Side) PLUS Profiles of Leading Airport Security Companies and Regional and Leading National Market Analysis. PLUS COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios.

Download Exclusive Sample of Report @ https://www.visiongain.com/report/airport-security-market-2020/#download_sampe_div

Global airport security market was valued at US$ 9,900 million in 2019 and is projected to reach at a market value of US$21,855.6 million by 2030. The rapid speed of new airport construction operation and the need to streamline the security screening process to reduce passenger waiting times both function as main factors for business development. Nonetheless, global instability and shortage of funds for urban growth and expansion of public infrastructure, as well as upgrade of established airports. Furthermore, the reliability of current defense hardware in the battle against threats and lack of a meaningful return on investment has prevented operators from buying modern technologies. Present retrofits and changes to digital protection systems are projected to have industry development prospects over the coming years as an alternative to human labor.

As airline bookings plummet in response to rules, and company limits on travel rise, the COVID-19 pandemic plunged the global airline industry into an unparalleled crisis. Priority number one for corporations and policymakers is safeguarding customer and employee wellbeing. Continued decreases in air traffic would most likely (and necessarily) continue for a sustained time to accomplish this goal. The International Air Travel Association reports that a cash injection of up to $ 200 billion and loan guarantees to survive the global buffeting would be needed for the industry.

The acquisition of defense equipment was driven by foreign and domestic regulations. Organizations such as the TSA and the European Civil Aviation Conference (ECAC) set and monitor their commitment to safety criteria. Airports pose multiple challenges from theft, burglary, cyber-crime, extremism, and vandalism. Terrorism threats remain the most important danger from a global perspective; thus, security-enabling innovations are of vital significance for maintaining public safety. This in turn is expected to increase airport security market concentration over the forecast period.

The rising in new airport building operations and facilities improvements tends to give the industry lucrative opportunities. However, the protection law is continuously being revised and modified to comply with any terrorism or illegal conduct. For example, in reaction to the behaviour of the 2013 gunman assault on a TSA officer at LAX International, the U.S. law enacted on 16 September 2015 mandates that all U.S. airports have defined protocols to respond to the active shootings. Accordingly, operators around the globe have been forced to constantly upgrade their protection practices in compliance with regulatory standards and keep up-to - date with the new technological solutions.

The fear of terrorist acts and extremism also remains the primary factor of the business. Training and servicing may function as crucial sales points for participants in the industry. Manufacturers have concentrated on developing smart and integrated solutions which improve production and speed requirements. Smart protection technologies are projected to play a key role in business growth due to the explosion of smartphones and IoT. Expansion and construction projects in the coming years provide attractive prospects for vendors.

Get Detailed TOC @ https://www.visiongain.com/report/airport-security-market-2020/#download_sampe_div

The global airport security industry is highly fragmented in nature as large number of companies are operating in this industry. Some key manufacturers are Analogic Corporation, Bruker Corporation, CEIA SpA, G4S plc, L-3 Technologies, OT-Morpho (IDEMIA), Nuctech Company Ltd, OSI Systems Inc. / Rapiscan Systems Company, Securitas AB, Smiths Detection (Smiths Group Plc Division), SITA, Hitachi Ltd., Thales Group, The Brinks Co., Siemens AG, Magal S3, Opgal Optronics Industries Ltd, Human Recognition Systems, and Westminster Aviation Security Services Ltd.

Companies Profiled in the Report

  1. Bruker Corporation

  2. CEIA SpA

  3. G4S Plc

  4. L3Harris Technologies

  5. OT-Morpho (IDEMIA)

  6. Nuctech Company

  7. OSI Systems

  8. Securitas AB

  9. Smiths Group

  10. SITA

  11. Hitachi, Ltd.

  12. Thales SA

  13. The Brink's Co.

  14. Siemens AG

  15. Magal Security Systems

  16. Honeywell International

  17. Analogic Corporation

Find quantitative and qualitative analyses with independent predictions. Receive information that only our report contains, staying informed with this invaluable business intelligence.

To access the data contained in this document please email contactus@visiongain.com

Information found nowhere else
with our newly report title, you are less likely to fall behind in knowledge or miss out on opportunities. See how our work could benefit your research, analyses, and decisions. Visiongain's study is for everybody needing commercial analyses for the Airport Security Market and leading companies. You will find data, trends and predictions.

Find more Visiongain research reports on Airport Technologies; click on the following links:

Do you have any custom requirements we can help you with? Any need for a specific country, geo region, market segment or specific company information? Contact us today, we can discuss your needs and see how we can help: catherine.walker@visiongain.com

About Visiongain

Visiongain is one of the fastest growing and most innovative, independent, market intelligence around, the company publishes hundreds of market research reports which it adds to its extensive portfolio each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis across 18 industries worldwide. The reports cover a 10-year forecast, are hundreds of pages long, with in depth market analysis and valuable competitive intelligence data. Visiongain works across a range of vertical markets, which currently can influence one another, these markets include automotive, aviation, chemicals, cyber, defense, energy, food & drink, materials, packaging, pharmaceutical and utilities sectors. Our customized and syndicated market research reports means that you can have a bespoke piece of market intelligence customized to your very own business needs.

Contact:

Catherine Walker
PR at Visiongain Inc.
Tel: + 44 0207 336 6100
USA Tel: + 1 718 682 4567
EU Tel: + 353 1 695 0006
Toll Free: 00-1-646-396-5129
Email: catherine.walker@visiongain.com
Web: https://www.visiongain.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

-

SOURCE Visiongain Limited.



