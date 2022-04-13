U.S. markets open in 3 hours 18 minutes

The Global Airport IT Spending Market is expected to grow by $ 1.48 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 4.89% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Airport IT Spending Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the airport IT spending market and it is poised to grow by $ 1. 48 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 4.

New York, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Airport IT Spending Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04339228/?utm_source=GNW
89% during the forecast period. Our report on the airport IT spending market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by efforts by airports to enhance the customer experience, integration of IT due to the growing importance of loyalty programs, and increasing demand for IT security at airports.
The airport is spending market analysis including type segment and geographic landscape.

The airport spending market is segmented as below:
By Type
• Operational system
• Administrative system
• Passenger processing system

By Geographical Landscape
• APAC
• North America
• Europe
• The Middle East and Africa
• South America

This study identifies the focus on establishing high-end cybersecurity at airports as one of the prime reasons driving the airport IT spending market growth during the next few years. Also, the rise in demand for cloud-based CRM, and the need for real-time wait time monitoring systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the airport IT spending market covers the following areas:
• The airport IT spending market sizing
• The airport IT spending on the market forecast
• The airport IT spending market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading airport IT spending market vendors that include Amadeus IT Group SA, Atos SE, Capgemini Service SAS, China Civil Aviation Information Network Co. Ltd., Collins Aerospace, Damarel Systems International Ltd., INFORM GmbH, International Business Machines Corp., Intersystems, Lockheed Martin Corp., NEC Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., RESA SAS, Saab AB, Siemens AG, SITA, Thales Group, Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc, VELATIA Group, and Passur Aerospace Inc. Also, the airport IT spending market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04339228/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


