U.S. markets open in 3 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,245.50
    +65.25 (+1.56%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,545.00
    +319.00 (+0.96%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,284.25
    +275.25 (+2.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,907.70
    +26.60 (+1.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.44
    +0.42 (+0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,890.50
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    23.34
    -0.16 (-0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0522
    -0.0037 (-0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8180
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.36
    -4.16 (-12.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2511
    -0.0031 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.5870
    +2.1430 (+1.67%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,783.38
    +720.62 (+1.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    923.66
    +30.74 (+3.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,499.85
    +74.24 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,847.90
    +461.27 (+1.75%)
     

Global Airport Waste Management Growth Opportunities

ReportLinker
·1 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

This This research service tracks the current state of the global airport waste management market to understand airports’ strategies to transform into zero-waste spaces; in addition, it explores leading global airports’ best practices for waste management.

New York, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Airport Waste Management Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06272237/?utm_source=GNW
Regional-level initiatives and regulations are also examined as these factors facilitate accurate market sizing and forecasting.

The study period runs from 2022 to 2030 and the base year is 2021.Airport waste management and sustainability strategies and investments are analyzed, and the market is segmented by 6 key regions and 5 airport tiers based on annual passenger traffic.

In recent years, the focus on sustainability has increased, which has led to global, regional, and country-level emission and waste tracking across industries and stakeholders.Airports and regulators have set waste management benchmarks, and they are pursuing several strategies to reach these goals.

Airlines are also investing in projects that will make their operations greener. Extensive collaboration among these stakeholders will ensure that the waste management standards of the overall aviation industry are enhanced.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06272237/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Four European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- Four European gas buyers have already paid for supplies in rubles as President Vladimir Putin demanded, according to a person close to Russian gas giant Gazprom PJSC.Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billi

  • Russia Rejects German Gas Payment From Seized Trading Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s major gas bank rejected a payment from a trading firm that Germany seized from Moscow’s control, the first sign of friction following the take-over amid a broader regional energy dispute. Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitUkraine Latest: Russia

  • Why Russia’s Control Over Energy Markets Is Waning

    Russia's move to cut off natural gas shipments to Poland and Bulgaria hasn't rocked prices as much as feared. Here are four reasons.

  • European Gas Falls as Buyers Eye Options to Keep Russian Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices in Europe declined as buyers considered options to keep receiving supply from Russia without violating sanctions. Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsBenchmark futures fell as much

  • Former U.S. Surgeon General talks Fauci’s pandemic comments, COVID vaccines for kids, mask mandates

    Former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the potential end to the pandemic, COVID-19 application submissions, and the availability of quality masks.

  • Bitcoin mining difficulty hits new high in latest adjustment

    Bitcoin mining difficulty reached yet another all-time high on Wednesday, logging a 5.56% increase from the last adjustment two weeks ago. See related article: Almost 60% of Bitcoin mining now on sustainable energy: BMC Fast facts The mining difficulty level is now at 29.79 trillion at block height 733,824, after it saw a drop of […]

  • Why Alliance Resource Partners Surged Today

    Shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ: ARLP) jumped nearly 15% on Wednesday after the natural resources company boosted its full-year production and profit forecast. Conflict in Ukraine is driving the U.S. and many countries in Europe and other international markets to reduce their dependence on Russian energy supplies. "Since we provided initial full-year 2022 guidance for ARLP on January 31, 2022, worldwide commodity prices skyrocketed," CEO Joseph Craft said in a press release.

  • China Cuts Coal Import Tariffs to Zero to Increase Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- China will cut import tariffs for coal to zero from May to the end of March to help guarantee energy supplies, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement. Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsCurrent

  • Pelosi and Schumer Discuss Legislative Moves to Cut Gasoline Prices and Tackle Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer met to discuss possible legislation to reduce gasoline prices, according to a Democratic aide, as inflation poses an increasing political threat ahead of the midterm election.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgari

  • Ford, GM push to rival Tesla, Lucid wins EV order from Saudi government

    Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss demand for Ford’s F-150 electric truck, GM’s push to rival leading EV maker Tesla, and the outlook for Lucid after the company won an electric vehicle order from the Saudi government.

  • Samsung Profit Beats Estimates on Steady Chip Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. reported a surge in first-quarter profit on strong sales of memory chips and premium smartphones, but cautioned of risks ahead from inflation and geopolitical uncertainty. Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponA Powerful Dynasty Bankr

  • Meta earnings: 'Facebook is in a pitstop,' analyst says

    Jefferies Equity Research Analyst Brent Thill joins Yahoo Finance Live to look at Meta's shares jump amid its Q1 earnings beat and revenue miss, users growth, advertising monetization, Q2 outlook, and opportunities in social media trends.

  • Ford’s Earnings Took a Huge Hit From Rivian. Wall Street Is Happy Anyway.

    The auto maker reported a first-quarter profit of 38 cents a share, beating Wall Street estimates for 37 cents a share.

  • Oil Extends Bumpy Week as Traders Weigh China’s Demand Hit

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil traded near $103 a barrel as China’s spreading virus outbreak continued to weigh on the outlook for global demand.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsWest Texas Intermediate futures have struggle

  • Banks Accused of ‘Woke,’ Marxist Agendas as MAGA Comes to Annual Meetings

    (Bloomberg) -- Giant U.S. banks have come to expect activists at their annual shareholder meetings, usually decrying the lenders as capitalist powerhouses behind fossil fuels, gunmakers and societal inequities.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to

  • McDonald's earnings preview: Here's what to expect

    Here's what to expect from the Golden Arches, according to Wall Street estimates.

  • Not So Easy to Follow the 4% Rule in Retirement

    Bill Bengen admits to being so uncomfortable with the markets in retirement that he is violating his own rule.

  • Bunge Limited: An Agribusiness Giant With Flourishing Prospects

    The company has a long runway for growth

  • Software engineer draws praise with video sharing the job’s biggest downsides: ‘Your body will betray you'

    A software engineer is going viral on TikTok after getting honest about the job's downsides.

  • Australian Miner Silver Lake Axes Gold Sales Guidance on Virus

    (Bloomberg) -- Western Australian gold miner Silver Lake Resources Ltd. withdrew its sales guidance for the year through June due to “severe” disruptions to its operations caused by virus-related labor shortages.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponA Powerful Dynasty Bank