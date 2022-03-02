Global Airway Management Devices Market Report 2022-2026: Increased Focus on Pediatric Airway Management Drives Market Growth

Company Logo

Dublin, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Airway Management Devices - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Airway Management Devices Market to Reach US$2.2 Billion by the Year 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Airway Management Devices estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period.

Major factors fueling growth in the airway management devices market include aging global population, rising incidence of chronic respiratory diseases, rise in the number of patients who can afford advanced medication, and increase in the number of surgical procedures.

The global market for these devices is bolstered by increasing incidence of chronic respiratory conditions and broader acceptance among anesthesiologists. Rising cases of preterm birth and the need to manage the airway in newborns is another growth factor creating strong demand for airway management devices. The market expansion is also favored by rising funding and investments to improve emergency care services and associated infrastructure.



Resuscitators, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.1% CAGR to reach US$728.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Infraglottic Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

This segment currently accounts for a 28% share of the global Airway Management Devices market. Resuscitator is a device designed to keep unresponsive patients oxygenated and alive by inflating the lungs using positive pressure. The critical role of resuscitators played in cardiopulmonary resuscitation and technological advancements such as advanced features like Flow-Restricted and Oxygen-Powered Ventilation Device (FROPVD) are expected to spur boost growth in the Resuscitators segment.

Story continues

Infraglottic devices set up a conduit through the mouth for administering drugs, passing through the glottis to be placed into the trachea. The market for Infraglottic Devices is poised to benefit significantly from the growing healthcare spending.

Supraglottic Devices Segment to Reach $523.7 Million by 2026

The use of advanced devices such as supraglottic airway in preoperative airway evaluation is expected to increase the demand for airway management devices. With supraglottic devices tracheal placement is much easier, which results in improved patient safety.

In the global Supraglottic Devices segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$299.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$461 Million by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$36.2 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 6.8% CAGR through the analysis period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $527.4 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $243.6 Million by 2026

The Airway Management Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$527.4 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 31.7% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$243.6 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.1% and 5.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$257.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. North America is the largest market owing to high prevalence of COPD and asthma and also a large geriatric population base.

Other growth factors include high incidence of major respiratory diseases, supportive government measures, and strict implementation of clinical guidelines for airways management and proper ventilation. Rising cases of COPD, increasing healthcare expenditure, improving healthcare infrastructure and enhancing healthcare policies, is leading to increased demand for the devices in the Asia-Pacific region.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

An Introduction to Airway Management Devices

Historical Background

A Glance at Major Developments in Airway Management

Impact of COVID-19 and the Looming Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

Airway Management Devices Come to Rescue & Clean the COVID-19 Air

Airway Management Devices: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

Product Segment Analysis

Infraglottic Devices, Comprising Endotracheal Tubes & Tracheostomy Tubes, Remains the Largest Product Category

Supraglottic Airway Devices Emerge as Fastest Growing Segment

Rising Demand for Laryngeal Mask Airways Drives Overall Growth

Noticeable Shift towards Disposables in LMA Procedures

Sustained Opportunities for Resuscitators

Laryngoscopes Grab Significant Attention

Video Laryngoscopes Come to the Fore to Accelerate Overall Momentum

Offering Inexpensive Option, Video Laryngoscopy Cannibalizes Share of Direct Laryngoscopy

Select Video Laryngoscopes by Year of Launch

Technological Advancements in Video Laryngoscopes

Anesthesia & Hospital Segments Give Breath of Fresh Air to Airway Management Devices Market

While Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors, Developing Regions Continue to Offer Robust Growth Opportunities

Competition

Anaesthesia Laryngeal Masks Airways Market

Worldwide Laryngeal Mask Airways (LMA) Market by Leading Player (2020): Percentage Market Share Breakdown of Value Sales for Teleflex, Ambu A/S, Intersurgical Ltd., and Others

Recent Market Activity

A Few Start-ups with Noteworthy Respiratory Medical Technology Innovations

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 144 Featured)

Ambu A/S

Armstrong Medical Ltd.

ConvaTec Inc.

Flexicare (Group) Limited

Intersurgical Ltd.

KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

Medline Industries, LP

Medtronic Plc

Smiths Medical, Inc.

SourceMark LLC

SunMed

Teleflex Incorporated

VBM Medizintechnik GmbH

Verathon, Inc.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Incidence of COPD to Drive Growth

Global Prevalence of COPD by Age Group: Percentage of Men and Women Affected by the Condition

Global Household COPD Prevalence by Age Group and by Region: In Percentage

Global Household COPD Prevalence by Gender: In Percentage

Rise in Surgical Procedures Calls for Airway Management

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Growth

Aging Population Drives Demand

Video Laryngoscopy, the Most Appropriate Modality for Airway Management in Older Patients

Critical Importance of Anesthesia in Operative Procedures Accelerates Market Adoption

Types of Anesthesia

Anesthesia Disposable Products: A Review

Role of FDA for Anesthesia Safety

Relevancy of Tracheal Intubation in Ventilation & Oxygenation in Treatment Processes Favors Wider Adoption

High Incidence of Preterm Births to Propel the Demand for Airway Management Devices

Countries with High Rate of Preterm Births Worldwide

Increased Focus on Pediatric Airway Management Drives Market Growth

Hospitals Remain Major End-Use Vertical

Rapid Adoption of Home Healthcare

Technology Innovations Unfold New Opportunities

Video Technology Peps Up Airway Management

New Generation of Fiberoptic Devices Emerge

Novel Tracheostomy Tube Design Enhances Patient Safety

Technology Improvements Focus on Less Invasive Techniques

Robotics: The New Tech Upgrade

Issues & Challenges

Broad Range of Devices Create the Compulsion for Proper Education & Practical Knowledge

Sustained Image of Flexible Fiberoptic Endoscopy

Rising Demand for Single-Use Airway Management Devices

New Product Launch & M&A Activity Brighten Outlook for Airway Management Devices Market

Advanced Airway Management Devices Come to the Fore

Airway Management in Neonatal & Paediatric Care

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nnafms

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



