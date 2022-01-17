U.S. markets closed

Global Airway Management Devices Market to Reach US$2.2 Billion by the Year 2026

ReportLinker
·25 min read

Abstract: Global Airway Management Devices Market to Reach US$2. 2 Billion by the Year 2026 . Airway management is an important aspect of perioperative care and emergency medicine.

New York, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Airway Management Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112932/?utm_source=GNW
The process of airway management provides an open pathway between the lungs and exterior environment as well as ensures safety of lungs from aspiration. Airway management is considered critical during conditions, such as emergency medicine, cardiopulmonary resuscitation, intensive care medicine, and anesthesia. Major factors fueling growth in the airway management devices market include aging global population, rising incidence of chronic respiratory diseases, rise in the number of patients who can afford advanced medication, and increase in the number of surgical procedures. The global market for these devices is bolstered by increasing incidence of chronic respiratory conditions and broader acceptance among anesthesiologists. Rising cases of preterm birth and the need to manage the airway in newborns is another growth factor creating strong demand for airway management devices. The market expansion is also favored by rising funding and investments to improve emergency care services and associated infrastructure.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Airway Management Devices estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period. Resuscitators, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.1% CAGR to reach US$728.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Infraglottic Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 28% share of the global Airway Management Devices market. Resuscitator is a device designed to keep unresponsive patients oxygenated and alive by inflating the lungs using positive pressure. The critical role of resuscitators played in cardiopulmonary resuscitation and technological advancements such as advanced features like Flow-Restricted and Oxygen-Powered Ventilation Device (FROPVD) are expected to spur boost growth in the Resuscitators segment. Infraglottic devices set up a conduit through the mouth for administering drugs, passing through the glottis to be placed into the trachea. The market for Infraglottic Devices is poised to benefit significantly from the growing healthcare spending.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $527.4 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $243.6 Million by 2026

The Airway Management Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$527.4 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 31.7% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$243.6 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.1% and 5.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$257.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. North America is the largest market owing to high prevalence of COPD and asthma and also a large geriatric population base. Other growth factors include high incidence of major respiratory diseases, supportive government measures, and strict implementation of clinical guidelines for airways management and proper ventilation. Rising cases of COPD, increasing healthcare expenditure, improving healthcare infrastructure and enhancing healthcare policies, is leading to increased demand for the devices in the Asia-Pacific region.

Supraglottic Devices Segment to Reach $523.7 Million by 2026

The use of advanced devices such as supraglottic airway in preoperative airway evaluation is expected to increase the demand for airway management devices. With supraglottic devices tracheal placement is much easier, which results in improved patient safety. In the global Supraglottic Devices segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$299.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$461 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$36.2 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 6.8% CAGR through the analysis period.


Select Competitors (Total 144 Featured)

  • Ambu A/S

  • Armstrong Medical Ltd.

  • ConvaTec Inc.

  • Flexicare (Group) Limited

  • Intersurgical Ltd.

  • KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

  • Medline Industries, LP

  • Medtronic Plc

  • Smiths Medical, Inc.

  • SourceMark LLC

  • SunMed

  • Teleflex Incorporated

  • VBM Medizintechnik GmbH

  • Verathon, Inc.




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112932/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
An Introduction to Airway Management Devices
Historical Background
A Glance at Major Developments in Airway Management
Impact of COVID-19 and the Looming Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %
Change) for 2020 through 2022
Airway Management Devices Come to Rescue & Clean the COVID-19 Air
Airway Management Devices: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
Product Segment Analysis
Infraglottic Devices, Comprising Endotracheal Tubes&
Tracheostomy Tubes, Remains the Largest Product Category
Supraglottic Airway Devices Emerge as Fastest Growing Segment
Rising Demand for Laryngeal Mask Airways Drives Overall Growth
Noticeable Shift towards Disposables in LMA Procedures
Sustained Opportunities for Resuscitators
Laryngoscopes Grab Significant Attention
Video Laryngoscopes Come to the Fore to Accelerate Overall
Momentum
Offering Inexpensive Option, Video Laryngoscopy Cannibalizes
Share of Direct Laryngoscopy
Select Video Laryngoscopes by Year of Launch
Technological Advancements in Video Laryngoscopes
Anesthesia & Hospital Segments Give Breath of Fresh Air to
Airway Management Devices Market
While Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors,
Developing Regions Continue to Offer Robust Growth
Opportunities
Competition
Anaesthesia Laryngeal Masks Airways Market
EXHIBIT 2: Worldwide Laryngeal Mask Airways (LMA) Market by
Leading Player (2020): Percentage Market Share Breakdown of
Value Sales for Teleflex, Ambu A/S, Intersurgical Ltd., and
Others
Recent Market Activity
A Few Start-ups with Noteworthy Respiratory Medical Technology
Innovations
World Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increasing Incidence of COPD to Drive Growth
EXHIBIT 3: Global Prevalence of COPD by Age Group: Percentage
of Men and Women Affected by the Condition
EXHIBIT 4: Global Household COPD Prevalence by Age Group and by
Region: In Percentage
EXHIBIT 5: Global Household COPD Prevalence by Gender: In
Percentage
Rise in Surgical Procedures Calls for Airway Management
EXHIBIT 6: Growth in the Number of Surgeries in the US (2010-
2020) (in %)
Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Growth
EXHIBIT 7: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for
the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023
EXHIBIT 8: Per Capita Healthcare Expenditure (in $) by Select
Countries for 2018
Aging Population Drives Demand
EXHIBIT 9: Global Population Statistics for the 60+ Age Group
by Geographic Region: 2019
EXHIBIT 10: Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group
by Select Countries: 2019
EXHIBIT 11: Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a Percentage of
Total Population by Category (2020 & 2050)
Video Laryngoscopy, the Most Appropriate Modality for Airway
Management in Older Patients
Critical Importance of Anesthesia in Operative Procedures
Accelerates Market Adoption
Types of Anesthesia
Anesthesia Disposable Products: A Review
Role of FDA for Anesthesia Safety
EXHIBIT 12: Worldwide Sales of Anesthesia Disposables (in US$
Million) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023
Relevancy of Tracheal Intubation in Ventilation & Oxygenation
in Treatment Processes Favors Wider Adoption
High Incidence of Preterm Births to Propel the Demand for
Airway Management Devices
EXHIBIT 13: Countries with High Rate of Preterm Births Worldwide
EXHIBIT 14: Total Preterm Births (in Percentage) in the US:
2010-2020E
Increased Focus on Pediatric Airway Management Drives Market
Growth
Hospitals Remain Major End-Use Vertical
Rapid Adoption of Home Healthcare
Rising Demand for Single-Use Airway Management Devices
New Product Launch & M&A Activity Brighten Outlook for Airway
Management Devices Market
Rise in M&A Activity
Advanced Airway Management Devices Come to the Fore
Airway Management in Neonatal & Paediatric Care
Technology Innovations Unfold New Opportunities
Video Technology Peps Up Airway Management
New Generation of Fiberoptic Devices Emerge
Novel Tracheostomy Tube Design Enhances Patient Safety
Technology Improvements Focus on Less Invasive Techniques
Robotics: The New Tech Upgrade
Issues & Challenges
Broad Range of Devices Create the Compulsion for Proper
Education & Practical Knowledge
Sustained Image of Flexible Fiberoptic Endoscopy

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Airway Management
Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Airway Management Devices by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Airway Management
Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Resuscitators by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Resuscitators by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Resuscitators by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Infraglottic
Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Infraglottic Devices by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Infraglottic Devices by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Supraglottic
Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Supraglottic Devices by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Supraglottic Devices by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Product
Segments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Product Segments by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Product Segments
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Anesthesia by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Anesthesia by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Anesthesia by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Emergency
Medicine by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Emergency Medicine by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Emergency Medicine by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR

Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Home Care by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: World Historic Review for Home Care by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR

Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Home Care by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
United States: The Leading Airway Management Devices Market
Increasing Respiratory Disorders Drive Demand for Airway
Management Devices
EXHIBIT 15: COPD Prevalence (in Percentage) Among Adult
Population in the US by Age and Smoking Status: 2020
EXHIBIT 16: COPD Prevalence Rate (in Percentage) Among the US
Population by Smoking Status: 2020
EXHIBIT 17: COPD Prevalence Rate (in Percentage) Among the US
Adults by Smoking Status and Gender: 2020
Laryngeal Mask Airway (LMA) Devices to Drive Future Growth
Aging Population: A Strong Demographic Driver
EXHIBIT 18: North American Elderly Population by Age Group:
(1975-2050)
EXHIBIT 19: Aging Population in the US (2015 & 2030): 60 Years
and Above Population (in Thousands) and Percentage of
Population
Video Laryngoscopy Gains Traction
Market Analytics
Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Airway Management
Devices by Product Segment - Resuscitators, Infraglottic
Devices, Supraglottic Devices and Other Product Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: USA Historic Review for Airway Management Devices by
Product Segment - Resuscitators, Infraglottic Devices,
Supraglottic Devices and Other Product Segments Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Airway Management Devices
by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Resuscitators, Infraglottic Devices, Supraglottic Devices and
Other Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Airway Management
Devices by Application - Anesthesia, Emergency Medicine and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 38: USA Historic Review for Airway Management Devices by
Application - Anesthesia, Emergency Medicine and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Airway Management Devices
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Anesthesia, Emergency Medicine and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Airway Management
Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 41: USA Historic Review for Airway Management Devices by
End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Airway Management Devices
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Home Care and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Airway
Management Devices by Product Segment - Resuscitators,
Infraglottic Devices, Supraglottic Devices and Other Product
Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Airway Management Devices
by Product Segment - Resuscitators, Infraglottic Devices,
Supraglottic Devices and Other Product Segments Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Airway Management
Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Resuscitators, Infraglottic Devices, Supraglottic
Devices and Other Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Airway
Management Devices by Application - Anesthesia, Emergency
Medicine and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Airway Management Devices
by Application - Anesthesia, Emergency Medicine and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Airway Management
Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Anesthesia, Emergency Medicine and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Airway
Management Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Airway Management Devices
by End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Airway Management
Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Home Care and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Graying Population Spurs Growth of Airway Management Devices
EXHIBIT 20: Japanese Elderly (65+ Years) Population: 2000-2022
Market Analytics
Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Airway Management
Devices by Product Segment - Resuscitators, Infraglottic
Devices, Supraglottic Devices and Other Product Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Airway Management Devices
by Product Segment - Resuscitators, Infraglottic Devices,
Supraglottic Devices and Other Product Segments Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Airway Management
Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Resuscitators, Infraglottic Devices, Supraglottic
Devices and Other Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Airway Management
Devices by Application - Anesthesia, Emergency Medicine and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Airway Management Devices
by Application - Anesthesia, Emergency Medicine and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Airway Management
Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Anesthesia, Emergency Medicine and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Airway Management
Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Airway Management Devices
by End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Airway Management
Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Home Care and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

CHINA
Increasing Expenditure on Healthcare Sector to Drive Airway
Management Devices Market
LMA Devices Seek Opportunities in the Lucrative Chinese Market
Market Analytics
Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Airway Management
Devices by Product Segment - Resuscitators, Infraglottic
Devices, Supraglottic Devices and Other Product Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 62: China Historic Review for Airway Management Devices
by Product Segment - Resuscitators, Infraglottic Devices,
Supraglottic Devices and Other Product Segments Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Airway Management
Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Resuscitators, Infraglottic Devices, Supraglottic
Devices and Other Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Airway Management
Devices by Application - Anesthesia, Emergency Medicine and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 65: China Historic Review for Airway Management Devices
by Application - Anesthesia, Emergency Medicine and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Airway Management
Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Anesthesia, Emergency Medicine and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 67: China Current & Future Analysis for Airway Management
Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 68: China Historic Review for Airway Management Devices
by End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Airway Management
Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Home Care and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

EUROPE
LMA Market in Europe
EXHIBIT 21: Laryngeal Masks Airways Market in Europe (2019):
Percentage Breakdown by Volume Sales by Segment - Single-Use
and Re-Usable
Video Laryngoscopy Poised to Make Robust Gains
Ageing Demography - An Opportunity Indicator
EXHIBIT 22: EU-28 Country-wise Statistics of 65+ Population
as % of Total Population: 2016
Market Analytics
Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Airway
Management Devices by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Airway Management Devices
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Airway Management
Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Airway
Management Devices by Product Segment - Resuscitators,
Infraglottic Devices, Supraglottic Devices and Other Product
Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Airway Management Devices
by Product Segment - Resuscitators, Infraglottic Devices,
Supraglottic Devices and Other Product Segments Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Airway Management
Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Resuscitators, Infraglottic Devices, Supraglottic
Devices and Other Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Airway
Management Devices by Application - Anesthesia, Emergency
Medicine and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Airway Management Devices
by Application - Anesthesia, Emergency Medicine and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Airway Management
Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Anesthesia, Emergency Medicine and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Airway
Management Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Airway Management Devices
by End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Airway Management
Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Home Care and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Table 82: France Current & Future Analysis for Airway
Management Devices by Product Segment - Resuscitators,
Infraglottic Devices, Supraglottic Devices and Other Product
Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 83: France Historic Review for Airway Management Devices
by Product Segment - Resuscitators, Infraglottic Devices,
Supraglottic Devices and Other Product Segments Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Airway Management
Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Resuscitators, Infraglottic Devices, Supraglottic
Devices and Other Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for Airway
Management Devices by Application - Anesthesia, Emergency
Medicine and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 86: France Historic Review for Airway Management Devices
by Application - Anesthesia, Emergency Medicine and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Airway Management
Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Anesthesia, Emergency Medicine and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 88: France Current & Future Analysis for Airway
Management Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112932/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


