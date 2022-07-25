Global Albumin Market Report to 2030 - Development of Cost Effective Therapeutics Through Large Scale Production Presents Opportunities

Company Logo

Albumin Market

Dublin, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Albumin Market by Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021--2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Albumin market was valued at $4,813.5 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $8,956.07 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Serum albumin is the most abundant plasma protein, constituting around 50% of human plasma protein. Albumin is obtained from plasma fractionation process where human serum albumin and bovine serum albumin is most widely used. Recombinant albumin is produced using recombinant techniques in rice plants, yeast species, and other cell lines. Albumin is used as blood volumizer and is employed in the treatment of various diseases including surgical blood loss, shock, burns, trauma, chronic liver disease, hypovolemia, hemorrhage, acute liver failure, hypoalbuminemia, and acute respiratory distress syndrome.



Increase in prevalence of rare diseases, shocks, trauma, burns, and other fatalities is the major factor that contributes toward the growth of the albumin market. Moreover, other factors that fuel the market growth include increase in adoption of albumin products, growth in awareness about recombinant albumin products, and rise in non-therapeutic application of albumin as an excipient and drug formulating agent.

In addition, many companies are increasing their market presence, thereby expanding their business across new markets. For Instance, in June 2020, Biotest has achieved a major milestone in its international expansion strategy by recording the first company sales human albumin in China, which is used stabilization of blood circulation in diseases such as chronic diseases of kidney and liver and burns. These aforementioned factors has led to increase the growth of the albumin market.



Furthermore, owing to high demand for albumin in R & D activities, and rising production of immunoglobulins, increasing non-therapeutic applications of albumin has led to boost the growth of the market. According to National Clinical Trial Registry, there are about 294 ongoing clinical trials are related to albumin across different phases of development for different indications. In addition, in March 2020, Curium has received FDA approval for Pulmotech MAA kit for the preparation of technetium Tc 99m albumin aggregated injection. It is a single photon emission agent for lung imaging as an adjunct in the evaluation of pulmonary perfusion. Thus, the advancements in albumin product development are expected to drive the growth of the market.



Conversely, development of cost-effective therapeutics through large scale production and high market potential in untapped emerging economies are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market are anticipated to hinder the market growth. People, nowadays are more aware of health, which, in turn, compels them to maintain their health condition and increase demand for albumin for drug development. This has further encouraged many key players to enter emerging markets, thus offering a lucrative growth opportunity in the albumin market.



The global albumin market is segmented on the basis of type, usage, material, and, end user, and region. By Type, the market is categorized into human serum albumin, bovine serum albumin, and recombinant albumin.



Depending on application, it is fragmented into therapeutics, drug formulation & vaccines, component of media, and other applications. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Some of the major companies that operate in the global albumin market are Baxter International Inc., China Biologic Products, Inc, CSL Limited, Grifols, S.A, Merck KGaA, Novozymes, Octapharma AG, Takeda Pharmaceuticals Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Ventria Bioscience.



Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global albumin market to identify the prevailing opportunities

This study presents the competitive landscape of the global market to predict the competitive environment across geographies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided

Region- & country-wise analysis is provided to understand the market trends and dynamics

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction



Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets

3.3. Market Share Analysis, 2016

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Increase in Prevalence of Rare Diseases and Various Life-Threatening Conditions

3.4.1.2. Increase in Demand for Albumin

3.4.1.3. Growing Preferences for Recombinant Albumin

3.4.1.4. Rise in Non-Therapeutic Application of Albumin

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. Stringent Government Regulations

3.4.2.2. Risks Associated With Albumin

3.4.3. Opportunities

3.4.3.1. Opportunities in Emerging Economies

3.4.3.2. Development of Cost Effective Therapeutics Through Large Scale Production

3.4.4. Impact Analyses

3.5. Government Regulations

3.6. Patent Analysis (2013-2018)

3.6.1. Patent Analysis, by Year

3.6.2. Patent Analysis for Year 2017, by Country



Chapter 4: Albumin Market, by Product

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.2. Human Serum Albumin

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.3. Bovine Serum Albumin

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.4. Recombinant Albumin

4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 5: Albumin Market, by Application

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast (Value)

5.2. Therapeutics

5.2.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.2.2. Market Analysis, by Country

5.3. Drug Formulation & Vaccines

5.3.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.3.2. Market Analysis, by Country

5.4. Component of Media

5.4.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.4.2. Market Analysis, by Country

5.5. Other Applications

5.5.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.5.2. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 6: Albumin Market, by Region



Chapter 7: Company Profiles

7.1. Baxter International Inc.

7.1.1. Company Overview

7.1.2. Company Snapshot

7.1.3. Operating Business Segments

7.1.4. Product Portfolio

7.1.5. Business Performance

7.2. China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc.

7.2.1. Company Overview

7.2.2. Company Snapshot

7.2.3. Operating Business Segments

7.2.4. Product Portfolio

7.2.5. Business Performance

7.3. Csl Limited

7.3.1. Company Overview

7.3.2. Company Snapshot

7.3.3. Operating Business Segments

7.3.4. Product Portfolio

7.3.5. Business Performance

7.4. Grifols S. A. (Grifols International, S. A.)

7.4.1. Company Overview

7.4.2. Company Snapshot

7.4.3. Operating Business Segments

7.4.4. Product Portfolio

7.4.5. Business Performance

7.4.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.5. Merck Kgaa

7.5.1. Company Overview

7.5.2. Company Snapshot

7.5.3. Operating Business Segments

7.5.4. Product Portfolio

7.5.5. Business Performance

7.6. Novozymes A/S (Albumedix Ltd.)

7.6.1. Company Overview

7.6.2. Operating Business Segments

7.6.3. Product Portfolio

7.6.4. Business Performance

7.7. Octapharma AG

7.7.1. Company Overview

7.7.2. Company Snapshot

7.7.3. Operating Business Segments

7.7.4. Product Portfolio

7.7.5. Business Performance

7.8. Takeda Pharmaceuticals

7.8.1. Company Overview

7.8.2. Company Snapshot

7.8.3. Operating Business Segments

7.8.4. Product Portfolio

7.8.5. Business Performance

7.9. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Affymetrix, Inc.)

7.9.1. Company Overview

7.9.2. Company Snapshot

7.9.3. Operating Business Segments

7.9.4. Product Portfolio

7.9.5. Business Performance

7.10. Ventria Bioscience

7.10.1. Company Overview

7.10.2. Company Snapshot

7.10.3. Operating Product Categories

7.10.4. Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8nfneo

