Global Alcohol E-Commerce Market Report 2022: Featuring Vivino, Uber, Costco, Naked Wines, Bright Cellars, Flaviar & More
DUBLIN, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Alcohol E-Commerce Market By Alcohol type, By Price Point, By Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global alcohol e-commerce market was valued at $42,320.0 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $173,819.0 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 15.2% from 2022 to 2031.
E-commerce also is known as electronic commerce refers to the buying and selling of commodities electronically through online services. E-commerce has grown rapidly in recent times and almost every product is available on online platforms. The e-commerce liquor is selling and purchasing of alcoholic beverages through online platforms.
The millennial and Z generations are more reliable on e-commerce purchasing rather than retail stores; therefore, boosting the growth of the e-commerce market. The emerging technologies have improved the direct-to-consumer (D2C) sales, online grocery, and online liquor stores. The beverage industry has inclined toward e-commerce platforms to make their online presence throughout the world and directly connect to the requirements of the consumer. The digital platforms and third-party apps have created the trend of buy-online and pick-up in-store functions. Wine holds the largest market share in the alcohol e-commerce market followed by beer and other liquors.
E-commerce has presented an easy mode of purchasing and transactions for consumers. The alcoholic liquor market is growing at a slow rate but the presence of the liquor market on e-commerce has created a new experience for the consumers. The increase in consumption of alcohol, the surge in e-commerce, direct-to-consumer sales, presence of beverage industry on online platforms, expanding business model, third-party platforms and applications, ease of transaction and payment methods, the safety of the product, availability of information about the product such as alcohol content and aging, availability of rare and specialty liquors, increase in online grocery sales, availability of variants to the consumer, increased disposable income, the surge in urbanization and packaging innovation are the key drivers which lead the growth of the global alcohol e-commerce market.
Key Market Segments
By Alcohol type
Wines and Champagnes
Spirits
Beers
Others
By Price Point
Economy
Mid range
Luxury
By Distribution Channel
Online Grocery
Online Alcohol Marketplaces
Licensed Specialty Retailers
Direct to Consumer Wine Online
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
United Kingdom
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Australia
South Korea
Malaysia
Indonesia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Argentina
Nigeria
UAE
South Africa
Rest of LAMEA
Key Market Players
Vivino
Uber Technologies Inc
Vintage Wine Estates
Drizly
Naked Wines plc
Evino
Winc Inc
Bright Cellars
ReserveBar
Flaviar
Total Wine and More
Costco Wholesale Corporation
