Global Alcohol E-Commerce Market Report 2022: Featuring Vivino, Uber, Costco, Naked Wines, Bright Cellars, Flaviar & More

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Alcohol E-Commerce Market By Alcohol type, By Price Point, By Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global alcohol e-commerce market was valued at $42,320.0 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $173,819.0 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 15.2% from 2022 to 2031.

E-commerce also is known as electronic commerce refers to the buying and selling of commodities electronically through online services. E-commerce has grown rapidly in recent times and almost every product is available on online platforms. The e-commerce liquor is selling and purchasing of alcoholic beverages through online platforms.

The millennial and Z generations are more reliable on e-commerce purchasing rather than retail stores; therefore, boosting the growth of the e-commerce market. The emerging technologies have improved the direct-to-consumer (D2C) sales, online grocery, and online liquor stores. The beverage industry has inclined toward e-commerce platforms to make their online presence throughout the world and directly connect to the requirements of the consumer. The digital platforms and third-party apps have created the trend of buy-online and pick-up in-store functions. Wine holds the largest market share in the alcohol e-commerce market followed by beer and other liquors.

E-commerce has presented an easy mode of purchasing and transactions for consumers. The alcoholic liquor market is growing at a slow rate but the presence of the liquor market on e-commerce has created a new experience for the consumers. The increase in consumption of alcohol, the surge in e-commerce, direct-to-consumer sales, presence of beverage industry on online platforms, expanding business model, third-party platforms and applications, ease of transaction and payment methods, the safety of the product, availability of information about the product such as alcohol content and aging, availability of rare and specialty liquors, increase in online grocery sales, availability of variants to the consumer, increased disposable income, the surge in urbanization and packaging innovation are the key drivers which lead the growth of the global alcohol e-commerce market.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

  • This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the alcohol e-commerce market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing alcohol e-commerce market opportunities.

  • The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

  • Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

  • In-depth analysis of the alcohol e-commerce market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

  • Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

  • Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

  • The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global alcohol e-commerce market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Market Segments

By Alcohol type

  • Wines and Champagnes

  • Spirits

  • Beers

  • Others

By Price Point

  • Economy

  • Mid range

  • Luxury

By Distribution Channel

  • Online Grocery

  • Online Alcohol Marketplaces

  • Licensed Specialty Retailers

  • Direct to Consumer Wine Online

By Region

  • North America

  • U.S.

  • Canada

  • Mexico

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • United Kingdom

  • France

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Rest of Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • Australia

  • South Korea

  • Malaysia

  • Indonesia

  • Rest of Asia-Pacific

  • LAMEA

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Nigeria

  • UAE

  • South Africa

  • Rest of LAMEA

Key Market Players

  • Vivino

  • Uber Technologies Inc

  • Vintage Wine Estates

  • Drizly

  • Naked Wines plc

  • Evino

  • Winc Inc

  • Bright Cellars

  • ReserveBar

  • Flaviar

  • Total Wine and More

  • Costco Wholesale Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4: ALCOHOL E-COMMERCE MARKET, BY ALCOHOL TYPE

CHAPTER 5: ALCOHOL E-COMMERCE MARKET, BY PRICE POINT

CHAPTER 6: ALCOHOL E-COMMERCE MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

CHAPTER 7: ALCOHOL E-COMMERCE MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/imv7bo

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-alcohol-e-commerce-market-report-2022-featuring-vivino-uber-costco-naked-wines-bright-cellars-flaviar--more-301676852.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

