Global Alcohol Ingredients Market Report 2022 to 2027: Players Include Ashland, Cargill, Doehler, Kerry Group and Sensient Technologies

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Alcohol Ingredients Market

Global Alcohol Ingredients Market
Global Alcohol Ingredients Market

Dublin, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Alcohol Ingredients Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global alcohol ingredients market size reached US$ 1.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 2.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.02% during 2021-2027.

Companies Mentioned

  • Archer Daniels Midland Company

  • Ashland Inc.

  • Cargill Incorporated

  • Chr. Hansen Holding A/S.

  • D.D. Williamson & Co.Inc

  • Doehler

  • Kerry Group PLC

  • Koninklijke DSM N.V.

  • Sensient Technologies Corporation

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Alcohol ingredients refer to various colorants, flavors, salts and edible products added to manufacture alcoholic beverages. Alcoholic beverages are primarily manufactured using ethanol, or ethyl alcohol, methanol and isopropanol, which are produced by the fermentation of bacteria or yeast with the sugar present in fruits, grains and vegetables. Wines and ciders are made using a fermented fruit base, while hops, fermented barley and rye are used to make beers and spirits. Various other ingredients, such as bittering and stabilizing agents, enzymes and chemicals, are also added to improve and retain the flavor of these beverages.

A significant increase in the global consumption of alcoholic beverages is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, rising awareness regarding the benefits of consuming alcohol in moderation among the consumers is providing a thrust to the market growth.

Alcoholic beverages are widely consumed as a rejuvenating and recreational drink and controlled consumption is considered beneficial for minimizing the risks of heart and blood pressure-related complications. In line with this, there is a growing demand for premium and super-premium alcoholic drinks, which is increasing the demand for high-quality ingredients.

Alcohol manufacturers are emphasizing on using natural and organic ingredients that are free from harmful fertilizers, pesticides and inorganic chemicals.

This, in turn, is creating a positive impact on the market growth. Other factors, including the advent of microbreweries that emphasize on sustainable sourcing and alcohol manufacturing practices, along with the proliferation of the online retail sector, which offer easy product availability with a wide range of options to choose from, are anticipated to drive the market further.

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global alcohol ingredients market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on ingredient type and beverage type.

Breakup by Ingredient Type:

  • Flavors and Salts

  • Colorants

  • Yeast

  • Enzymes

  • Others

Breakup by Beverage Type:

  • Beer

  • Wine

  • Whiskey

  • Spirits

  • Vodka

  • Gin

  • Rum

  • Tequila

  • Brandy

  • Others

  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global alcohol ingredients market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global alcohol ingredients market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the ingredient type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the beverage type?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global alcohol ingredients market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

144

Forecast Period

2021 - 2027

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021

$1.7 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027

$2.7 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

8.0%

Regions Covered

Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1owhah

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


