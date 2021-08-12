Global Alcohol Wipes Market Is Expected to Reach $1.13 Billion by 2030: Says AMR

Rise in awareness regarding the use of wipes and maintaining optimal hygiene and increase in its demand from the healthcare industry drive the growth of the global alcohol wipes market. Based on end user, the commercial segment would remain lucrative by 2030. By region, on the other hand, the market across Asia-Pacific would cite the fastest CAGR by 2030.

Portland, OR, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global alcohol wipes market was pegged at $568.0 million in 2020 and is estimated to hit $1.13 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Rise in awareness regarding the use of wipes and maintaining optimal hygiene and increase in its demand from the healthcare industry drive the growth of the global alcohol wipes market. On the other hand, high inflammation property of alcohol wipes restrains the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, upsurge in e-commerce sales and increase in demand for the product during driving, trekking, and traveling are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

COVID-19 scenario-

To prevent the spread of the corona virus in residential communities, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the U.S. had recommended cleaning hands and high-touch surfaces with alcohol-based hand sanitizers, disinfectant sprays, or antibacterial wipes containing 60% or more alcohol. This factor has boosted the global alcohol wipes market.

This trend is most likely to continue post pandemic as well.



The global alcohol wipes market is analyzed across fabric material, end user, distribution channel, and region. Based on fabric material, the synthetic segment accounted for nearly two-thirds of the total market share in 2020, and is projected to rule the roost by the end of 2030. The natural segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 7.8% throughout the forecast period.

Based on end user, the commercial segment contributed to more than three-fifths of the total market revenue in 2020, and is expected to lead the trail by 2030. The same segment would also grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on geography, Europe held the major share in 2020, garnering around one-third of the global alcohol wipes market. Simultaneously, the market across Asia-Pacific would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 8.5% by 2030. The other two provinces discussed in the report include North America and LAMEA.

The leading market players analyzed in the global alcohol wipes market report include Cardinal Health Inc., Diamond Wipes International Inc., GAMA Healthcare Ltd., GOJO Industries Inc., Honeywell International Inc, Pal International Ltd., 3M Company, Unilever Group, Robinson Healthcare Ltd., and The Clorox Company. These market players have incorporated different strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

