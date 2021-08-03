U.S. markets open in 4 hours 21 minutes

Global Alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring Amcor, Crown Holdings and Encore Glass Among Others

Research and Markets
·3 min read

Dublin, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the alcoholic beverage packaging market and it is poised to grow by $11.33 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. The report on alcoholic beverage packaging market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising consumption of alcohol and growing demand for metal cans from craft beer industry.

The alcoholic beverage packaging market analysis include material segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the increasing use of PET packaging in alcohol beverage industry as one of the prime reasons driving the alcoholic beverage packaging market growth during the next few years.

The report on alcoholic beverage packaging market covers the following areas:

  • Alcoholic beverage packaging market sizing

  • Alcoholic beverage packaging market forecast

  • Alcoholic beverage packaging market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading alcoholic beverage packaging market vendors that include Amcor Plc, Ardagh Group SA, Ball Corp., Berry Global Group Inc., Crown Holdings Inc., Encore Glass, Gerresheimer AG, Graham Packaging Co., O I Glass Inc., and Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd. Also, the alcoholic beverage packaging market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Market overview

2. Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Material

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Material

  • Glass - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Metal - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Impact of COVID-19 pandemic

  • Market opportunity by Material

6. Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

  • Competitive scenario

9. Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Amcor Plc

  • Ardagh Group SA

  • Ball Corp.

  • Berry Global Group Inc.

  • Crown Holdings Inc.

  • Encore Glass

  • Gerresheimer AG

  • Graham Packaging Co.

  • O I Glass Inc.

  • Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd.

10. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/we0pxk

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


