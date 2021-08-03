Global Alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring Amcor, Crown Holdings and Encore Glass Among Others

Dublin, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the alcoholic beverage packaging market and it is poised to grow by $11.33 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. The report on alcoholic beverage packaging market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising consumption of alcohol and growing demand for metal cans from craft beer industry.



The alcoholic beverage packaging market analysis include material segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the increasing use of PET packaging in alcohol beverage industry as one of the prime reasons driving the alcoholic beverage packaging market growth during the next few years.

The report on alcoholic beverage packaging market covers the following areas:

Alcoholic beverage packaging market sizing

Alcoholic beverage packaging market forecast

Alcoholic beverage packaging market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading alcoholic beverage packaging market vendors that include Amcor Plc, Ardagh Group SA, Ball Corp., Berry Global Group Inc., Crown Holdings Inc., Encore Glass, Gerresheimer AG, Graham Packaging Co., O I Glass Inc., and Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd. Also, the alcoholic beverage packaging market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Material

Market segments

Comparison by Material

Glass - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Metal - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic

Market opportunity by Material

6. Customer landscape



7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Amcor Plc

Ardagh Group SA

Ball Corp.

Berry Global Group Inc.

Crown Holdings Inc.

Encore Glass

Gerresheimer AG

Graham Packaging Co.

O I Glass Inc.

Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd.

10. Appendix

