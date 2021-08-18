U.S. markets open in 3 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,436.75
    -6.75 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,167.00
    -92.00 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,988.00
    -9.50 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,170.50
    -3.90 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.07
    +0.48 (+0.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.70
    +1.90 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.72
    +0.06 (+0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1718
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2580
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.03
    +1.91 (+11.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3753
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6390
    +0.0640 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,442.11
    -1,370.03 (-2.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,137.37
    -43.98 (-3.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,158.26
    -22.85 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,585.91
    +161.44 (+0.59%)
     

Global Alcoholic-Beverages Market Report 2021 Featuring Major Players - Anheuser Busch; Heineken; Diageo; Carlsberg and Pernod Ricard

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Alcoholic - Beverages Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global alcoholic - beverages market is expected to grow from $499.74 billion in 2020 to $546.15 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The market is expected to reach $735.83 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.

Alcoholic - Beverages Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global alcoholic - beverages market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

Major companies in the alcoholic beverages market include Anheuser Busch InBev; Heineken; Diageo; Carlsberg Group and Pernod Ricard.

The alcoholic beverages market consists of sales of alcoholic beverages by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce alcoholic beverages through the fermentation process and that produce distilled alcoholic beverages. The companies in the alcoholic beverages industry process raw materials into alcoholic beverages, package and distribute them through various distribution channels to both individual customers and commercial establishments. The alcoholic beverages market is segmented into beer; wine and brandy and spirits.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global alcoholic - beverages market, accounting for 42% of the market in 2020. North America was the second largest region accounting for 24% of the global alcoholic - beverages market. Middle East was the smallest region in the global alcoholic - beverages market.

Alcoholic beverage manufacturers are now offering ready-to-mix hybrid beverages to cater to changing consumer tastes and preferences. Hybrid beverages are a blend of alcoholic drinks from multiple beverage categories. They are prepared by using unique flavor combinations, ingredients and production methods from multiple drinks.

For example, producing spirits or beers in a wine barrel to give them a distinct taste. Hybrid beverages are particularly evident in the spirit category, with products such as beer mixed with rum and tea mixed with vodka. Some of the popular hybrid beverages in the market include Malibu Red (rum and tequila), Kahlua Midnight (rum and Kahlua) and Absolut Tune (vodka and sparkling wine).

Increase in population creates more demand for alcoholic-beverages. Crop production, farming activities and trade volumes will have to increase in order to meet increased population. Therefore, companies in this market are expected to benefit from rising demand for alcoholic - beverages products due to rising population, during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Report Structure

3. Alcoholic - Beverages Market Characteristics
3.1. Market Definition
3.2. Key Segmentations

4. Alcoholic - Beverages Market Product Analysis
4.1. Leading Products/ Services
4.2. Key Features and Differentiators
4.3. Development Products

5. Alcoholic - Beverages Market Supply Chain
5.1. Supply Chain
5.2. Distribution
5.3. End Customers

6. Alcoholic - Beverages Market Customer Information
6.1. Customer Preferences
6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth

7. Alcoholic - Beverages Market Trends And Strategies

8. Impact Of COVID-19 On Alcoholic - Beverages

9. Alcoholic - Beverages Market Size And Growth
9.1. Market Size
9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
9.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
9.2.2. Restraints On The Market
9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
9.3.1. Drivers Of The Market
9.3.2. Restraints On The Market

10. Alcoholic - Beverages Market Regional Analysis
10.1. Global Alcoholic - Beverages Market, 2020, By Region, Value ($ Billion)
10.2. Global Alcoholic - Beverages Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region
10.3. Global Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region

11. Alcoholic - Beverages Market Segmentation
11.1. Global Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

  • Beer

  • Wine And Brandy

  • Spirits

11.2. Global Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

  • Off-Trade Channels

  • On-Trade Channels

11.3. Global Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation By Category, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

  • Mass

  • Premium

12. Alcoholic - Beverages Market Segments
12.1. Global Beer Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Ales; Lagers; Stouts & Porters; Malts
12.2. Global Wine And Brandy Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Wine; Brandy
12.3. Global Spirits Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Whiskey; Vodka; Rum; Tequila; Gin; Other Spirits

13. Alcoholic - Beverages Market Metrics
13.1. Alcoholic - Beverages Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2025, Global
13.2. Per Capita Average Alcoholic - Beverages Market Expenditure, 2015-2025, Global

Companies Mentioned

  • Anheuser Busch InBev

  • Heineken

  • Diageo

  • Carlsberg Group

  • Pernod Ricard

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mnvfrd

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Afghanistan country profile

    Provides an overview of Afghanistan, including key events and facts about this war-torn country in south Asia.

  • Analyst Report: Alibaba Group Holding Limited

    Alibaba is the world’s largest online and mobile commerce company, measured by GMV (CNY 6.6 trillion/USD 1 trillion for the fiscal year ended March 2020). It operates China’s most-visited online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). Alibaba's China commerce retail division accounted for 69% of revenue in the December 2020 quarter, with Taobao generating revenue through advertising and other merchant data services and Tmall deriving revenue from commission fees. Additional revenue sources include China commerce wholesales (2%), international retail/wholesale marketplaces (5%/2%), cloud computing (7%), digital media and entertainment platforms (4%), Cainiao logistics services (5%), and innovation initiatives/other (2%).

  • Oil Climbs After Four-Day Slump With U.S. Stockpiles in Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil snapped a run of declines as a U.S. industry report pointed to a drop in domestic crude stockpiles.West Texas Intermediate rose 0.5% after a four-day losing run that was the longest since March. The American Petroleum Institute reported that crude inventories fell 1.16 million barrels last week, including a draw at the key storage hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, according to people familiar with the data. The dollar also weakened, making commodities priced in the currency more attra

  • Which jobs pay $100K or more? This list might surprise you

    A Reddit thread explores which occupations pay $100,000 year or more --- and many blue-collar jobs make the list.

  • Can My IRA Be Taken in a Lawsuit?

    Find out how your IRA can be taken in a lawsuit, including why IRAs are not fully protected like 401(k) plans and how IRA exemptions vary by state.

  • Warren Buffett bucks Wall Street with more Kroger stock

    Kroger can be considered another value pick for Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway, but it is also a long-term play on the transformation of food shopping.

  • Shiba Inu Tries To Settle Above The Resistance At $0.000009

    Shiba Inu attempts to gain additional upside momentum while Dogecoin moves higher.

  • Spirit Airlines revenue loss, BHP’s $5.7 billion Potash project, Bezos sues U.S. government

    Julie Hyman breaks down Tuesday’s business headlines, including: Spirit Airlines suffering a $50 million loss in revenue after having to cancel 2,800+ flights, BHP selling its oil-and-gas business to Australia’s Woodside Petroleum as it makes the shifts to a lower-carbon world, and Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin suing the U.S. government after the company lost a NASA contract to Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

  • Oil prices slump: Fat 5%+ yields on Exxon, Chevron and BP now available

    Recent oil price weakness could be an income opportunity.

  • Chinese ports choke over 'zero tolerance' COVID-19 policy

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Several Chinese ports are facing congestion as vessels due to call at Ningbo are being diverted and cargo processing is slowed partly due to stricter disinfection measures under China's "zero-tolerance" coronavirus policy. On Tuesday, more than 50 container vessels were queuing at Ningbo port, China's second largest marine centre, Refinitiv data showed, up from 28 on Aug. 10 when a COVID-19 case was reported at one of its terminals. At least 14 vessels operated by CMA CGM, five Maersk vessels and four Hapag-Lloyd ships have decided to skip Ningbo, while dozens of vessels are adjusting their schedules, the shipping groups said.

  • ’Outside the hospital & inside the emergency department are struggling for staff members’: GMR Chief Medical Officer

    Dr. Ed Racht, Chief Medical Officer at Global Medical Response, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the impacts of the pandemic on the EMS sector.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – August 18th, 2021

    After 4 consecutive days in the red for Bitcoin, a Bitcoin move back through to $46,000 levels would be needed to support the broader market.

  • America’s retirement savings system is deeply flawed—can it be fixed? Here are some ideas

    For most people, the system is too opaque, too difficult to navigate and too often failing many workers in providing economic security in their retirement years.

  • There are new federal rules involving 401(k) rollovers to IRAs. Here's what to know

    The new federal guidelines focus on potential conflicts of interest and what obligations your adviser owes you to help you make wise financial choices

  • Analyst Report: CVS Health Corp

    CVS Health Corp. operated 9,900 retail drugstores at the end of 2020, including over 1,700 locations in Target stores. The total number of locations exceeds 10,000 when we include a leading specialty pharmacy, Long Term Care pharmacies, Infusion Centers where cancer medicines, for example, are delivered through a needle. The combined company posted 2020 revenue of $269 billion, with about half in the PBM business, 30% in Retail/Long Term Care, and 20% in Health Care Benefits. Approximately 77% of the $91 billion in Retail and long-term care revenue came from prescriptions; 23% from over-the-counter medicines, Beauty and General Merchandise. The 2019 and 2020 results include Aetna, which was acquired at the end of 2018.