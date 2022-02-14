Global Alcoholic Drinks Market 2022 Consumption By Regions, Key Manufacturers, Market Dynamics, Raw Materials, Facts and Figures, Growth Till 2029

Proficient Market Insights

Global Alcoholic Drinks Market research assesses and complies with current and future industry trends, evaluating market by share, geography, and value and volume-wise size of the industry. Providing intelligence on global product demand, significant issues addressed by market’s key players, market costs, gross margins, tariffs, and rates. It also highlights revenue insights for the base and forecasting year.

Pune, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Alcoholic Drinks Market size is estimated to increase in the young-adult population and consumer demand for premium drinks. Rise in disposable income due to higher standard of living, rapid urbanization, and an increasing number of supermarkets to drive Global Alcoholic Drinks Market growth. Increasing preferences for flavored liqueurs and liquors and the introduction of new essences in drinks are promoting the growth of alcoholic drinks. This information is published in an upcoming report, titled “Global Alcoholic Drinks Market, 2022-2029”.

Key players in the global Alcoholic Drinks market covered in Chapter 2 and Chapter 6:

Vinepack Ltd.

EABL

Africa Spirits Limited (ASL)

Nile Breweries Ltd.

Bacardi Global Brands Ltd.

Beam Suntory Inc.

Diageo Plc

Kenya Wine Agencies Limited

Heineken NV

Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV

ELLE KENYA

Pernod Ricard SA

Tanzania Breweries Limited

Alcoholic drinks are made by fermenting fruits, grains, and sugar mixed with ethanol. They are available in strong and soft flavors ranging from various fruits tastes. The alcoholic content of drinks comes from how long the beverage has been stored to age and the type of container it is stored in. Several beverages such as wines, ciders, beers, and spirits are now available in many new flavors. Local specialty alcoholic beverages have the largest part in the global alcoholics drinks professional market share.

In Chapter 8 and Chapter 10.3, based on types, the Alcoholic Drinks market from 2017 to 2029 is primarily split into:

Beer

Cocktails

Wine

Spirits

Cider

Others

In Chapter 9 and Chapter 10.4, based on applications, the Alcoholic Drinks market from 2017 to 2029 covers:

Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets

Specialist Retailers

On-Premises

Others

The pandemic of COVID-19 has affected alcoholic drinks companies all over the world. The lockdowns led to pausing the supply chains and forcing companies to review their business model and strategies. The pandemic affected the demand in the alcoholic drinks market that led to a negative impact on sales.

Based on types; the market is divided into beer, cocktails, cider, wines, spirits, and others.

According to the application; the market is divided into supermarkets/hypermarkets, on-premises, specialist retailers, and others.

Geographically, the market is divided into, the Americas (U.S.), Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, and Russia), Latin America (Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, and India), Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam), and Middle East & Africa (Egypt, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Nigeria, South Africa, Turkey, and GCC Countries), and Other Regions.

Chapter 1 provides an overview of Alcoholic Drinks market, containing global revenue and CAGR. The forecast and analysis of Alcoholic Drinks market by type, application, and region are also presented in this chapter.

Chapter 2 is about the market landscape and major players. It provides competitive situation and market concentration status along with the basic information of these players.

Chapter 3 introduces the industrial chain of Alcoholic Drinks. Industrial chain analysis, raw material (suppliers, price, supply and demand, market concentration rate) and downstream buyers are analyzed in this chapter.

Chapter 4 concentrates on manufacturing analysis, including cost structure analysis and process analysis, making up a comprehensive analysis of manufacturing cost.

Chapter 5 provides clear insights into market dynamics, the influence of COVID-19 in Alcoholic Drinks industry, consumer behavior analysis.

Chapter 6 provides a full-scale analysis of major players in Alcoholic Drinks industry. The basic information, as well as the profiles, applications and specifications of products market performance along with Business Overview are offered.

Chapter 7 pays attention to the sales, revenue, price and gross margin of Alcoholic Drinks in markets of different regions. The analysis on sales, revenue, price and gross margin of the global market is covered in this part.

Chapter 8 gives a worldwide view of Alcoholic Drinks market. It includes sales, revenue, price, market share and the growth rate by type.

Chapter 9 focuses on the application of Alcoholic Drinks, by analyzing the consumption and its growth rate of each application.

Chapter 10 prospects the whole Alcoholic Drinks market, including the global sales and revenue forecast, regional forecast. It also foresees the Alcoholic Drinks market by type and application.

Detailed TOC of 2022-2029 Global Alcoholic Drinks Market:

1 Alcoholic Drinks Market Overview

2 Global Alcoholic Drinks Market Landscape by Player

3 Alcoholic Drinks Upstream and Downstream Analysis

4 Alcoholic Drinks Manufacturing Cost Analysis

5 Market Dynamics

6 Players Profiles

Continued…

