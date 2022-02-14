U.S. markets open in 5 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,379.75
    -29.75 (-0.67%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,415.00
    -212.00 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,134.50
    -106.00 (-0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,010.00
    -15.70 (-0.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.95
    -0.15 (-0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,857.90
    +15.80 (+0.86%)
     

  • Silver

    23.72
    +0.35 (+1.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1311
    -0.0040 (-0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9550
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.59
    +6.68 (+27.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3505
    -0.0062 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0900
    -0.3200 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,155.07
    -345.98 (-0.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    959.21
    -37.74 (-3.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,512.61
    -148.41 (-1.94%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,079.59
    -616.49 (-2.23%)
     

Global Alcoholic Drinks Market 2022 Consumption By Regions, Key Manufacturers, Market Dynamics, Raw Materials, Facts and Figures, Growth Till 2029

Proficient Market Insights
·4 min read
Proficient Market Insights
Proficient Market Insights

Global Alcoholic Drinks Market research assesses and complies with current and future industry trends, evaluating market by share, geography, and value and volume-wise size of the industry. Providing intelligence on global product demand, significant issues addressed by market’s key players, market costs, gross margins, tariffs, and rates. It also highlights revenue insights for the base and forecasting year.

Pune, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Alcoholic Drinks Market size is estimated to increase in the young-adult population and consumer demand for premium drinks. Rise in disposable income due to higher standard of living, rapid urbanization, and an increasing number of supermarkets to drive Global Alcoholic Drinks Market growth. Increasing preferences for flavored liqueurs and liquors and the introduction of new essences in drinks are promoting the growth of alcoholic drinks. This information is published in an upcoming report, titled “Global Alcoholic Drinks Market, 2022-2029”.

Key players in the global Alcoholic Drinks market covered in Chapter 2 and Chapter 6:

  • Vinepack Ltd.

  • EABL

  • Africa Spirits Limited (ASL)

  • Nile Breweries Ltd.

  • Bacardi Global Brands Ltd.

  • Beam Suntory Inc.

  • Diageo Plc

  • Kenya Wine Agencies Limited

  • Heineken NV

  • Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV

  • ELLE KENYA

  • Pernod Ricard SA

  • Tanzania Breweries Limited

Get a Sample of report @

https://proficientmarketinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample/19912291?utm_source=GV

Alcoholic drinks are made by fermenting fruits, grains, and sugar mixed with ethanol. They are available in strong and soft flavors ranging from various fruits tastes. The alcoholic content of drinks comes from how long the beverage has been stored to age and the type of container it is stored in. Several beverages such as wines, ciders, beers, and spirits are now available in many new flavors. Local specialty alcoholic beverages have the largest part in the global alcoholics drinks professional market share.

In Chapter 8 and Chapter 10.3, based on types, the Alcoholic Drinks market from 2017 to 2029 is primarily split into:

  • Beer

  • Cocktails

  • Wine

  • Spirits

  • Cider

  • Others

In Chapter 9 and Chapter 10.4, based on applications, the Alcoholic Drinks market from 2017 to 2029 covers:

  • Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets

  • Specialist Retailers

  • On-Premises

  • Others

The pandemic of COVID-19 has affected alcoholic drinks companies all over the world. The lockdowns led to pausing the supply chains and forcing companies to review their business model and strategies. The pandemic affected the demand in the alcoholic drinks market that led to a negative impact on sales.

Based on types; the market is divided into beer, cocktails, cider, wines, spirits, and others.

According to the application; the market is divided into supermarkets/hypermarkets, on-premises, specialist retailers, and others.

Have a query before purchasing this report –

https://proficientmarketinsights.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/19912291?utm_source=GV

Geographically, the market is divided into, the Americas (U.S.), Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, and Russia), Latin America (Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, and India), Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam), and Middle East & Africa (Egypt, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Nigeria, South Africa, Turkey, and GCC Countries), and Other Regions.

  • Chapter 1 provides an overview of Alcoholic Drinks market, containing global revenue and CAGR. The forecast and analysis of Alcoholic Drinks market by type, application, and region are also presented in this chapter.

  • Chapter 2 is about the market landscape and major players. It provides competitive situation and market concentration status along with the basic information of these players.

  • Chapter 3 introduces the industrial chain of Alcoholic Drinks. Industrial chain analysis, raw material (suppliers, price, supply and demand, market concentration rate) and downstream buyers are analyzed in this chapter.

  • Chapter 4 concentrates on manufacturing analysis, including cost structure analysis and process analysis, making up a comprehensive analysis of manufacturing cost.

  • Chapter 5 provides clear insights into market dynamics, the influence of COVID-19 in Alcoholic Drinks industry, consumer behavior analysis.

  • Chapter 6 provides a full-scale analysis of major players in Alcoholic Drinks industry. The basic information, as well as the profiles, applications and specifications of products market performance along with Business Overview are offered.

  • Chapter 7 pays attention to the sales, revenue, price and gross margin of Alcoholic Drinks in markets of different regions. The analysis on sales, revenue, price and gross margin of the global market is covered in this part.

  • Chapter 8 gives a worldwide view of Alcoholic Drinks market. It includes sales, revenue, price, market share and the growth rate by type.

  • Chapter 9 focuses on the application of Alcoholic Drinks, by analyzing the consumption and its growth rate of each application.

  • Chapter 10 prospects the whole Alcoholic Drinks market, including the global sales and revenue forecast, regional forecast. It also foresees the Alcoholic Drinks market by type and application.

Buy this report –

https://proficientmarketinsights.com/purchase/19912291?utm_source=GV

Detailed TOC of 2022-2029 Global Alcoholic Drinks Market:

1 Alcoholic Drinks Market Overview

2 Global Alcoholic Drinks Market Landscape by Player

3 Alcoholic Drinks Upstream and Downstream Analysis

4 Alcoholic Drinks Manufacturing Cost Analysis

5 Market Dynamics

6 Players Profiles

Continued…

About Us:

Proficient Market Insights is the credible source for gaining the market reports that will provide you with the lead your business needs. Our aim is to provide the best solution that matches the exact customer requirements. This drives us to provide you with custom or syndicated research reports.

CONTACT: Name: Ajay More Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187 Email: sales@absolutereports.com


Recommended Stories

  • The China lithium question: a clash of the West's corporate and strategic interests

    The deal went through swiftly - and almost immediately prompted calls for a national security review. Just three months after Chinese-state-owned Zijin Mining Group announced its US$960 million plans to buy Canadian miner Neo Lithium, the proposal was signed, screened and delivered. At a corporate level, the deal made sense. Neo Lithium's biggest mine operation is in Argentina, where Zijin already has interests and plans to build a lithium carbonate plant. Canadian officials also said carmakers

  • What a Russian invasion of Ukraine would mean for markets as Biden warns Putin of ‘severe costs’

    A White House warning that Russia could invade Ukraine “any day now” shook up financial markets Friday. Here's what investors need to know about military action and markets.

  • U.S. is now the ‘Bitcoin mining capital of the world:’ GEM Mining CEO

    China made headlines in 2021 when it first banned all domestic cryptocurrency mining in June and then outlawed cryptocurrencies completely in September. GEM Mining CEO John Warren believes that the U.S. has been able to fill the vacuum left by the Chinese pullout of the crypto space.

  • Is Venezuela Lying About Its Oil Output?

    A surprise jump in Venezuela’s crude oil output is raising questions about the country’s production reporting

  • Chinese bitcoin miner exodus faces hurdles as equipment remains stuck from shipment delays, tariffs and legal quagmire

    A massive exodus of bitcoin mining equipment from China is facing hurdles as millions of machines remain stuck over complex relocation procedures, according to lawyers handling such cases. The country's cryptocurrency mining industry continues to deal with delays in getting their operations up and running again since the government started clamping down on related activities last May. The bitcoin mining crackdown has already pushed much of this activity offshore, but large mining operations are

  • US Crude Oil Producers Add Rigs to Meet Future Demand

    OPEC, IEA predict world oil demand might rise even more steeply this year on strong global economic growth, underpinning already high prices.

  • Oil Surges Again on Ukraine Invasion Concern as Tense Week Opens

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil extended a powerful rally as geopolitical tensions over Ukraine intensified at a time of soaring global demand, with physical indicators pointing to growing near-term scarcity.Most Read from BloombergCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextBiden-Putin Call Is Inconclusive as Ukraine Tensions DeepenZelenskiy Invites Biden; Scholz Prepares Visit: Ukraine UpdateU.K. Hospital Patient Dies From Confirmed C

  • Apple reportedly increases pay for many US retail employees

    Apple is reportedly handing out raises to many of its retail employees.

  • Is Exxon Stock A Buy Following Q4 Earnings?

    Exxon Mobil reported mixed fourth-quarter results and announced it would restructure into three units. Is XOM stock a buy?

  • Tax Strategies for Your Retirement Income

    When you retire, your income usually flows from three possible sources: Social Security benefits, distributions from individual retirement accounts (IRAs) and retirement plans, and funds from savings and other investments. Depending on your income level, you may want to use certain tax strategies to minimize what Uncle Sam takes from you in retirement. One of the best strategies for saving taxes on retirement income is to live in or move to a tax-friendly state.

  • China Textile Mogul Pushed Into Fashion, Then Ran Into Trouble

    Qiu Yafu’s company acquired brands including Savile Row’s Gieves & Hawkes; now, the British tailor and others are part of a liquidation process in Hong Kong.

  • European Energy Prices Jump on Mounting Tension Over Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas and electricity prices jumped more than 10% after the U.S. said Russia could soon invade Ukraine or try to spark conflict inside its borders.Most Read from BloombergCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextBiden-Putin Call Is Inconclusive as Ukraine Tensions DeepenZelenskiy Invites Biden; Scholz Prepares Visit: Ukraine UpdateU.K. Hospital Patient Dies From Confirmed Case of Lassa Fever

  • Your ultimate guide to retirement: Savings, investments and tax tips to help you thrive

    Decisions about when and where we retire are some of the biggest we'll make in our careers. Here's what to know as you're approaching it.

  • Exclusive-Iraq's $27 billion Total deal stuck over contract wrangling

    A $27-billion deal between France’s Total and Iraq, that Baghdad hoped would reverse the exit of oil majors from the country, has stalled amid disputes over terms and risks being scrapped by the country's new government. Iraq has struggled to attract major fresh investments into its energy industry since signing a flurry of post U.S.-invasion deals over a decade ago. The Iraqi government has cut oil output targets repeatedly as international oil companies that signed those initial deals leave due to poor returns from revenue sharing agreements.

  • Boeing confident of working through any disruption to titanium supplies - exec

    Boeing Co is confident of working through any potential disruption in titanium supplies due to its "very diverse" supply base, a senior executive at the U.S. manufacturer said on Monday. Boeing relies heavily on Russia's VSMPO-AVISMA for the supply of titanium, a lightweight but strong metal that is used widely in planemaking. "We've got a very diverse titanium supply now," Boeing Commercial Airplanes head Stan Deal told reporters in a briefing ahead of the Singapore Airshow https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/asias-slow-aviation-recovery-cast-shadow-over-singapore-airshow-2022-02-11, which starts on Tuesday.

  • India’s largest stock exchange was fined for following the advice of a mysterious Himalayan yogi

    India’s National Stock Exchange (NSE) is in trouble, thanks to a yogi who, it later turned out, may have been an employee of the institution—and the beneficiary of most of his own advice. It is now revealed that a former chief executive officer (CEO) of the country’s largest stock exchange was taking advice, even on professional matters, from this mysterious Hindu monk or spiritual practitioner, believed to be dwelling in the Himalayas. On Friday (Feb. 11), market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) penalised the NSE and its former managing directors and CEOs, Chitra Ramkrishna and Ravi Narain, along with others, for violation of the securities contract rules.

  • Wall Street Week Ahead Earnings: Shopify, Baidu, Walmart, Deere and DraftKings in Focus

    The following is a list of earnings slated for release February 14-18, along with a few previews.

  • Giant Miners to See Record Profits Slip on Cost Pressures

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors in the world’s biggest mining companies will this month be watching for signs that mounting cost pressures and the impacts of slowing Chinese growth could further erode record earnings.Most Read from BloombergCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextBiden-Putin Call Is Inconclusive as Ukraine Tensions DeepenZelenskiy Invites Biden; Scholz Prepares Visit: Ukraine UpdateU.K. Hospital Patient Dies F

  • SEC v Ripple News Delivers an XRP Weekend Breakout

    Ripple’s XRP ended a 3-day losing streak on Saturday, with news of new Ripple motions against the SEC driving XRP support.

  • Uber to raise prices after High Court defeat imposes tax on rides

    Uber passengers are facing higher prices in London as a legal defeat forces them to start charging VAT on rides.