The Global Alcoholic Drinks Market is forecast to grow by 88.96 bn L during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.66% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Alcoholic Drinks Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the alcoholic drinks market and is forecast to grow by 88.96 bn L during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.66% during the forecast period.

New York, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Alcoholic Drinks Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02386322/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the alcoholic drinks market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in popularity of craft segment, rise in mergers and acquisitions, and increase in marketing and promotional activities.



The alcoholic drinks market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Type

• Beer

• Wine

• Spirits

• RTD pre-mixes

• Cider



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing consumption of alcoholic drinks as one of the prime reasons driving the alcoholic drinks market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing online sales of alcoholic drinks and new packaging formats will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the alcoholic drinks market covers the following areas:

• Alcoholic drinks market sizing

• Alcoholic drinks market forecast

• Alcoholic drinks market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading alcoholic drinks market vendors that include Aceo Ltd., Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt. Ltd., Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV, Anora Group Plc, Bacardi Ltd., Bronco Wine Co., Brown Forman Corp., Carlsberg Breweries AS, Constellation Brands Inc., Diageo Plc, E. and J. Gallo Winery, Heineken NV, Molson Coors Beverage Co., Pernod Ricard SA, Suntory Holdings Ltd., The Boston Beer Co. Inc., The Edrington Group Ltd., The Wine Group LLC, Treasury Wine Estates Ltd., and Vina Concha y Toro SA. Also, the alcoholic drinks market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02386322/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



