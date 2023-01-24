U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,035.00
    -1.50 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,724.00
    -3.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,924.25
    -9.75 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,898.60
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.69
    +0.07 (+0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,933.70
    +5.10 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    23.60
    +0.05 (+0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0874
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5250
    +0.0410 (+1.18%)
     

  • Vix

    19.81
    -0.04 (-0.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2377
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.3830
    -0.2140 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,075.53
    +386.07 (+1.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    528.15
    +5.58 (+1.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,784.67
    +14.08 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,379.08
    +473.04 (+1.76%)
     

Global Alfalfa Seed Market - SIZE, SHARE, COVID-19 IMPACT & FORECASTS UP TO 2028

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The Global Alfalfa Seed Market is projected to register a CAGR of 4.71%. Key Highlights. Largest Segment by Breeding Technology - Hybrids : The large share of hybrids is associated with the development and adoption of transgenic hybrids, increased area under hybrids, high palatability, and disease resistance.

New York, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Alfalfa Seed Market - SIZE, SHARE, COVID-19 IMPACT & FORECASTS UP TO 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06381362/?utm_source=GNW

Largest Segment by Country - Canada : It is due to the increased area under cultivation as a result of government initiatives, high profitability, and an increase in the demand for feed from livestock industry.
Fastest-growing Segment by Breeding Technology - Hybrids : The fastest growth of hybrids is expected due to the increasing area under transgenic alfalfa. Also, major companies are developing new hybrids with improved traits.
Fastest-growing Segment by Country - United Kingdom : The fastest growth of the segment is due to the high demand for better-quality meat, increasing livestock population, and awareness about quality feed among farmers.

Alfalfa Seed Market Trends

Hybrids is the largest segment by Breeding Technology.

The livestock population is increasing across the regions. The increase in livestock population needs an expansion of the area under forages. These are some of the major factors leading to the growth of the hybrid and open-pollinated seed market.
The hybrid segment tops the alfalfa seed market due to the increase in adoption of hybrid varieties because of increasing awareness about its benefits. The hybrid seed market share value is expected to increase by 36% from 2022 to 2028 due to the rise in the seed replacement rate and the availability of improved varieties in the market.
Increasing acceptance of advanced hybrid technology, such as drought tolerance and disease resistance by growers, are expected to help in the hybrid alfalfa seed market growth in the coming years. For instance, the cultivated area of transgenic alfalfa in North America has increased by 24% during the 2016-2021 period due to high-quality production and higher protection from weeds and diseases than open-pollinated varieties.
Europe is forecasted to be the fastest growing market in the OPVs segment at a CAGR of 5% because a small group of farmers in the country is expected to use OPVs over hybrids as they require fewer inputs, such as fertilizer and pesticides, and are less expensive and more affordable for small holding and low-income farmers.
Therefore, an increase in the cultivation area under commercial seeds and the demand from cattle growers for quality forage with more protein and digestible fiber content is expected to boost the market for hybrid seeds across the region during the forecast period.

North America is the largest segment by Region.

In 2021, North America was the largest market in the global alfalfa seed market, with a share of about 44% of the global market due to the highest production, globally, weather conditions, and increased demand by dairy farmers. Canada has the greatest demand in the region because of the increase in demand for crops as feed, the increase in cultivation area, and high profitability.

In Asia-Pacific, alfalfa is an important forage crop as the weather is favorable and demand for high protein feed is more from the livestock and cattle rearers in the region. The market share of the region was 19% of the global alfalfa seed market in 2021, which is expected to increase in the forecast period as the adoption of alfalfa is increasing among farmers.
Europe is the second largest producer of alfalfa globally. Europe’s share in the global alfalfa seed market value was 26% in 2021, with an area of nearly 3.6 million ha under cultivation.?? Italy was the largest producer and occupied a large area of alfalfa production in Europe. As there is a significant demand for better-quality meat, increased livestock production is likely to create a demand for better forage crops such as alfalfa, driving the market for alfalfa forage seeds in the region.
In South America, the area cultivated has increased by about 19% from 2016 to 2022 due to high profitability and an increase in the demand for feed for livestock as well as the meat industry.
Therefore, the above factors, such as the increasing area under cultivation and rising demand for forage, are anticipated to help in the growth of the alfalfa seed market.

Alfalfa Seed Market Competitive Analysis

The Global Alfalfa Seed Market is moderately consolidated, with the top five companies occupying 55.78%. The major players in this market are Bayer AG, Corteva Agriscience, DLF, RAGT Semences and Royal Barenbrug Group (sorted alphabetically).

Additional Benefits:

The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format
3 months of analyst support
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06381362/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Microsoft, Salesforce, AMD, Qualcomm, Nvidia

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith and Dave Briggs take a look at several of the day's top trending stocks, including Microsoft's investment in OpenAI's ChatGPT, Salesforce's latest activist investors, and semiconductor stocks.

  • In court, Elon Musk doubles down on 'driving factor' behind Tesla 'funding secured' tweet

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk testified for a second day about his 2018 tweet to take the company private.

  • 15 Biggest Natural Gas Pipeline Companies in the World

    In this article, we will take a look at the 15 biggest natural gas pipeline companies in the world. If you want to see more companies in this selection, go to the 5 Biggest Natural Gas Pipeline Companies in the World. In the past five decades, the consumption of energy globally has increased by over […]

  • Why Micron Was Rallying Today

    A good day for semiconductors included positive analyst notes and potential consolidation in the NAND industry.

  • This dividend-stock ETF has a 12% yield and is beating the S&P 500 by a substantial amount

    Hamilton Reiner co-manages the $18.7 billion JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and explains his strategy

  • Why Apple Stock Was Climbing Today

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) were moving higher today after two analysts reiterated buy ratings on the FAANG stock with one noting that Apple seems likely to beat its own vague guidance due to the weakening dollar. In a note this morning, UBS analyst David Vogt maintained his buy rating and a price target of $180 on the stock, noting that his earlier decision to lower his estimates on supply chain issues didn't account for the weakening dollar, especially against currencies in Apple's top foreign markets like Europe, the U.K., China, and Japan. On its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings call, Apple had guided for a 10 percentage-point headwind in foreign currency, but Vogt believes the actual headwind will be four to five percentage points less than that.

  • 11 Most Undervalued Natural Gas Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss 11 most undervalued natural gas stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Most Undervalued Natural Gas Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. In 2022, the oil and gas industry experienced exceptional financial success, resulting in a […]

  • Amazon Earnings Set to Disappoint: Time to Buy AMZN Stock at a Steep Discount?

    With a slowdown in online spending, and inflation raising its transportation and fulfillment costs, Amazon is dealing with some painful headwinds in the short-term

  • World’s top stock strategist says investors are falling into a trap—again

    “The final stages of the bear market are always the trickiest,” Morgan Stanley’s CIO Mike Wilson wrote on Sunday. “We’re not biting on this recent rally.”

  • Why AMD Stock Surged Today

    What happened Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) jumped on Monday, following bullish analyst remarks. By the close of trading, AMD's stock price was up more than 9%.  So what Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis placed an overweight rating on AMD's shares.

  • Why Qualcomm, Skyworks, and Nvidia Stocks Popped Today

    Barclays has some advice for semiconductor investors today -- but I think you should do the opposite.

  • 2 Under-the-Radar Dividend Stocks With 8% Dividend Yields – or Better

    While the big-name stocks may get the attention and the headlines, they’re not the only game in town. And sometimes, the market giants aren’t even the best place to turn for solid returns on that initial investment. There are small- to mid-cap stocks in the market that can present an unbeatable combination for income-minded investors: share appreciation and high-yielding dividend returns. These stocks, however, can go undercover, slipping under investors’ radar, for numerous reasons, everything

  • Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Enphase Energy (ENPH) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Is it Still Fine to Invest in Coterra Energy (CTRA)?

    Palm Valley Capital Management, an investment management firm, released its fourth quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, Palm Valley Capital Fund returned 3.86% compared to a 9.19% rise for the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and an 8.05% return for the Morningstar Small Cap Index. A […]

  • These 2 Semiconductor Stocks Are Seen Gaining From AI, ChatGPT

    Wall Street analysts are turning more positive on semiconductor stocks as some segments heat up, including graphics chips for AI.

  • Wayfair stock continues to soar amid upgrades, raised price target

    Shares of Wayfair soared after a JP Morgan analyst double-upgraded the stock to Overweight and raised its price target by 80%.

  • Why Nikola Stock Popped Today

    Shares of electric truck maker Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) spiked higher Monday morning after the company announced another step forward for its hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicle (FCEV). The stock had jumped 8% as of 10:30 a.m. ET. Nikola started selling its battery-electric heavy trucks last year, and expects to begin production of its hydrogen FCEV this year.

  • 12 Most Undervalued Pharma Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss 12 most undervalued pharma stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Most Undervalued Pharma Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Fitch Ratings has assigned a ‘Neutral’ outlook to the global pharmaceutical and biotech sector, indicating Fitch’s […]

  • Buy Tesla into earnings - here’s why

    George Gianarikas, Canaccord Genuity Managing Director, explains why investors should buy Tesla stocks ahead of its Q4 earnings. You can see the entire interview here. Key takeaways 00:03: why it's 'simple' you should buy Tesla into earnings 00:36: The big 'question mark' going into earnings

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    Wall Street moved slightly lower during the third trading week of 2023. My "three stocks to avoid," which I thought were going to lose to the market in the past week -- Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY), Alcoa (NYSE: AA), and ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) -- plunged 8%, dipped 7%, and closed flat, respectively, averaging out to a 5% decline.