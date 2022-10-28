Global Alginate Casings Market to Reach $1.3 billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research

Increase in global population and rapid urbanization across the globe, preference for ready-to-eat meat products, increase in shift of consumers towards high-protein meat diet, surge in working population, and change in the lifestyle of people to boost the global alginate casings market growth. Closure of manufacturing facilities, shortage of workforce, and other supply chain challenges during the pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the global market.

Portland, OR, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global alginate casings market generated $478.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $1.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 has had a negative impact on the growth of the global alginate casings market, owing to the occurrence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe.

Lockdowns resulted in the closure of various manufacturing facilities, including those of alginate casings and other products in the food and beverage industry.

In addition, closure of restaurants, hotels, and resorts during the pandemic further reduced the demand for alginate casings during the pandemic. These adverse restrictions are imposed by the government of various countries so as to curb the spread of the virus during then pandemic.

Furthermore, strict ban on import and export of raw materials further aggravated the impact on the market. However, the market is expected to recoup soon.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global alginate casings market based on type, application, end-user, usage, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on application, the meat segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly two-thirds of the global market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The vegan segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the food industry segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than three-fifths of the global market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The pet food industry segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period.

Based on usage, the halal segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than half of the global market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period. The other segments analyses in the report include Kosher and others.

Based on region, the market across North America held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period.

The key players analyzed in the global alginate casings market report include FMC Corporation, Vaessen Schoemaker, Promar Sp. z o.o., VISKOTEEPAK, Reiser, Albert Handtmann Holding GmbH & Co. KG, DuPont, Cargill, Incorporated, J. RETTENMAIER & SHNE GMBH CO KG, Kalle GmbH, ceamsa, D2 Ingredients, LP, Stern-Wywiol Gruppe GmbH & Co. KG, and Qingdao Hyzlin Biology Technology Development Co.

The report analyzes these key players in the global alginate casings market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

