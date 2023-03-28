Global Alginate Dressing Market Report to 2028: Growing Prevalence of Wound Infections Fuels the Sector

DUBLIN, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Alginate Dressing Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F Segmented by Type (Antimicrobial v/s non-Microbial), By Application (Acute Wounds v/s Chronic Wounds), By End User, By Region and Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Alginate Dressing Market is anticipated to witness impressive growth during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to the growing prevalence of diabetes and diabetic foot-related ulcers across the globe.

Additionally, the growing demand for better low-cost treatment, coupled with increasing aesthetic consciousness among the population has significantly increased the demand for alginate dressing worldwide.

Additionally, the rising geriatric population across the globe, which is susceptible to different kinds of diseases and accidents, is further expected to increase the demand for different dental contouring procedures, thereby fuelling market growth through 2028.

Besides, the increasing development of hospitals and clinics along with surgeries leading to frequent changing of dressings, due to prolonged recovery periods, is further expected to support the alginate dressings market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, the growing prevalence of sports injuries is further expected to increase the demand for alginate dressing, thereby supporting market growth. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), 1.1 million people suffer burn injuries that require medical attention every year in the United States.



Growing Prevalence of Wound Infections



The increasing prevalence of surgeries for chronic diseases globally is expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, the increasing number of traumatic accidents such as road accidents, burn cases, gunshot wounds, etc., across the globe is expected to further propel the industry growth over the years.

For instance, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, an estimated 38,680 people died in 2020 because of motor vehicle crashes. This was a 7.2% increase from 2019.

Similarly, conventional emergency treatment items that are at present used for twisted dressings in clinics and homecare settings have a few downsides, for example, helpless assimilation of wound exudates, the powerlessness of keeping up damp climate, helpless gas trade between the climate and the injury, unfavorably susceptible and non-sterile responses, evacuation trouble of twisted dressings after recuperating, etc.

In addition, according to a study by Wounds International, the incidence rate of SSIs in general surgery was found to be 11.7%, which resulted in 19.2% of patients being readmitted throughout the study period.

Further, the growing economy in the region, increasing traumatic ulcer patient pool, and continuous government initiative and investment for new healthcare product development are major factors expected to boost demand for alginate dressings during the forecast period.



Growing Innovation in Wound Care



Major key players are investing in the alginate dressings market due to the development of new products, with better clinical outcomes, to reduce pain and maintain a moist wound environment, keeping overall patient comfort constant.

Additionally, key alginate dressing market players are giving efforts to increase consumer convenience by differentiating their products from others, which will further enhance the market growth over the years.

These market leaders are doing this by adding advanced functionalities to hold a better position in the market. For example, in February 2019, the GEMCORE360 brand of alginate dressings products, which was launched by GEMCO Medical, includes foams, hydrocolloids, alginates, and thin film dressings in the alginate dressings procedure.



Market Players



3M Company, ConvaTec, Inc., Coloplast Corporation, Smith & Nephew Plc, B Braun Melsungen AG, Medline Industries, Inc., Molnlycke Health Care AB, Hollister Inc., Paul Hartmann AG, Cardinal Health, Inc., are some of the leading players operating in the Global Alginate Dressing Market.



Report Scope:



In this report, global alginate dressing market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Alginate Dressing Market, By Type:

Antimicrobial

non-Microbial

Alginate Dressing Market, By Application:

Acute Wounds

Chronic Wounds

Alginate Dressing Market, By End User:

Hospitals & Clinics

Homecare

Ambulatory Care Centers

Others

Alginate Dressing Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Turkey

Egypt

