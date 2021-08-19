U.S. markets closed

Global Algorithmic Trading Market Industry Forecasts 2021-2028, by Component, Type, Deployment Mode and Type of Traders

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Algorithmic Trading Market by Component, Type, Deployment Mode, and Type of Traders: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Algorithmic trading is also referred as black-box trading, automated trading, or algo-trading. Factors such as rise in demand for reliable, fast, and effective order execution; emergence of favorable government regulations; and the need for market surveillance primarily drive the growth of the global algorithmic trading market.

In addition, a rise in demand for reducing the transaction costs fuels the demand for algorithmic trading. However, insufficient risk valuation capabilities may hamper the market growth to some extent. On the other hand, the emergence of AI and algorithms in the financial services is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for market growth during the forecast period. In addition, a rise in demand for cloud-based solutions is anticipated to be opportunistic for the market growth during the forecast period.

The algorithmic trading market is segmented on the basis of component, type, deployment mode, type of traders, and region. On the basis of component, it is categorized into solution and services. On the basis of type, it is classified into stock markets, FOREX, ETF, bonds, and cryptocurrencies. As per the deployment mode, it is classified into cloud and on-premise. Depending on type of traders, it is divided into institutional investors, long-term traders, short-term traders, and retail investors. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The company profiles of algorithmic trading market players included in this report are 63MOONS, Virtu Financial, Software AG, Refinitiv Ltd. MetaQuotes Software Corp. Symphony Fintech Solutions Pvt Ltd. Argo SE, Tata Consultancy Services, Algo Trader AG, and Tethys.

Key report benefits:

  • The study provides an in-depth analysis of the algorithmic trading market along with current trends and future estimations to elucidate imminent investment pockets.

  • Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided in the report.

  • Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

  • The quantitative analysis of algorithmic trading market for the period 2020-2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY COMPONENT

  • Solution

  • Services

BY TYPE

  • Stock Markets

  • FOREX

  • ETF

  • Bonds

  • Cryptocurrencies

  • Others

BY DEPLOYMENT MODE

  • Cloud

  • On-Premise

BY TYPE OF TRADERS

  • Institutional Investors

  • Long-Term Traders

  • Short-Term Traders

  • Retail Investors

BY REGION

  • North America

  • U.S.

  • Canada

  • Europe

  • UK

  • Germany

  • France

  • Spain

  • Rest of Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • Australia

  • South Korea

  • Rest of Asia-Pacific

  • LAMEA

  • Latin America

  • Middle East

  • Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

  • 63MOONS

  • Virtu Financial

  • Software AG

  • Refinitiv Ltd.

  • MetaQuotes Software Corp.

  • Symphony Fintech Solutions Pvt Ltd.

  • Argo SE,

  • Tata Consultancy Services

  • Algo Trader AG

  • Tethys


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4ev0b

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-algorithmic-trading-market-industry-forecasts-2021-2028-by-component-type-deployment-mode-and-type-of-traders-301359304.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

