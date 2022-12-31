U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,839.50
    -9.78 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,147.25
    -73.55 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,466.48
    -11.61 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,761.25
    -5.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.51
    +2.11 (+2.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,830.10
    +4.10 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    24.18
    -0.07 (-0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0712
    +0.0042 (+0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8790
    +0.0440 (+1.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2098
    +0.0047 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.1050
    -1.9250 (-1.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,563.09
    +59.24 (+0.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    382.45
    +0.08 (+0.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,451.74
    -60.98 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,094.50
    +0.83 (+0.00%)
     

Global Allergy Diagnostics Market is Estimated to Reach a Worth of US$ 5.6 Bn in 2033 and Surpass a Revenue of US$ 11.8 Bn at a CAGR of 7.7% During Forecast Period of 2023-33 | FMI

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Increased Reliance on R&D to Develop Innovative Diagnostic Products Significant Impact on Market Growth. Allergy Diagnostics Market is Estimated to Grow at 7.7% CAGR Through 2033. Rising air pollution and increasing prevalence of asthma are fueling the demand for allergy diagnostics

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The allergy diagnostics market is estimated to grow at a 7.7% CAGR during the forecast period. The global market was valued at US$ 5.6 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to US$ 11.8 billion by 2033.

As pollution levels rise, the market for allergy diagnostics is projected to develop. The primary risk factors for chronic respiratory illnesses include allergen exposure, occupational exposure, and exposure to indoor and outdoor air pollution.

Due to their greater exposure to pollutants, urban dwellers are more likely than rural residents to suffer from allergy disorders. The surge in food allergies is expected to boost market opportunities for allergy diagnostics.

Request Sample@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-4959

The prevalence of sensitive skin and its proclivity for irritation has increased as a result of climate change, air pollution, and the complexity of materials and cosmetic products. These reasons are expected to drive market opportunities for allergy diagnostics in the near future.

Regional Outlook

North America dominated the global market in terms of region. The growing number of allergy sufferers, improved healthcare infrastructure, and cutting-edge diagnostic technologies are the key drivers of the North American allergy diagnostic market's rise.

Furthermore, allergy diagnostics market growth is being pushed by the prominence of leading allergy diagnostic suppliers and manufacturers who provide revolutionary allergy diagnostic tests. As pharmaceutical allergy-related mortality rise, so will the demand for speedy and precise allergy diagnostics.

The high frequency of allergic rhinitis (hay fever) and the prevalence of skin allergies in black Americans, notably eczema and skin inflammation, will fuel the expansion of the allergy diagnostic market in the United States.

The US allergy diagnostics market is estimated to grow at a 7.1% CAGR during the forecast period. The US market is expected to grow to US$ 4.4 billion by 2023.

Awareness programmes established by the government and non-governmental groups to prevent food and pharmaceutical allergy-related mortality will have a positive impact on the need for allergy diagnostics in the healthcare sector.

Limited time Offer, Get 30% discount: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/4959

Segmentation Outlook

Allergen Type Insights

The inhaled allergens sub-segment dominated the market by allergen. Rising levels of pollen and environmental pollution, among other factors, may be contributed to the expansion of the allergy diagnostics market in the inhaled allergens sub-segment. All of these variables have the potential to increase consumer demand for inhaled allergens and accelerate market growth. During the projected period, these are expected to be the primary drivers driving the allergy diagnostic market size.

Competitive Landscape

The allergy diagnostics market is fragmented and competitive, with numerous top players in allergy diagnostics devices. The presence of major companies in allergy diagnostics devices, such as BioMerieux SA, Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc, Omega Diagnostics, Siemens Healthineers AG, Minaris Medical America, and Danaher Corporation, heightens market competitiveness.

Increased innovation and investment by various public and private entities are predicted to exacerbate industry rivalry around the world.

  • STAT Medical – Introduction - August 2022

Using a single finger prick, people can test themselves at home for a variety of common food and respiratory allergies as part of STAT Medical's initial product line, which was introduced in August 2022.

  • Oncologica– Introduction - June 2022

A new Allergyfocus test was introduced in June 2022 by Cambridge-based Oncologica, a top healthcare testing facility, to assist patients in learning which prevalent environmental allergens their bodies are sensitive to.

Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-4959

Key Segment

By Product Type:

  • Fungal Allergy Diagnostic

  • Neutral Lactase Enzymes

By Allergen Type:

  • Inhaled Allergens

  • Food Allergens

  • Drug Allergens

  • Other Allergens

By Test Type:

  • In-vivo allergy tests

  • In-vitro allergy tests

By End User:

  • Diagnostic Laboratories

  • Hospitals

  • Academic Research Institutes

  • Other End Users

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand-side Trends

  1.3. Supply-side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

  3.1. Market Dynamics

      3.1.1. Drivers

      3.1.2. Restraints

      3.1.3. Opportunity

      3.1.4. Trends

  3.2. Scenario Forecast

      3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

      3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

      3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

  3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

Browse Full Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/allergy-diagnostics-market

About the Healthcare at Future Market Insights

The healthcare domain team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time-efficient research, and strategic recommendations with an objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has been analyzing the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis of key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

Have a Look at Related Reports of Healthcare domain

Transcranial Doppler Ultrasounds System Market: The global transcranial doppler ultrasounds system market is likely to reach a revenue of about US$ 658.4 million by 2032, up from US$ 299.2 million in 2022 moving forward with a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

Preventive Medicine Market: As per FMI Analysts, the global preventive medicine market is estimated to be valued at US$ 372 Billion in 2022 and is projected to increase at a CAGR of 4.8% in the forecast period from 2022 to 2032. The global preventive medicine market share is expected to reach US$ 623.6 Billion by 2032.

Advanced Infusion Systems Market: The global advanced infusion systems market is likely to be valued at US$ 8,470.25 million in 2022 and is predicted to secure a slow-paced CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. The market is expected to grow at a value of US$ 15,820.03 million by 2032.

Kaempferol Market: The kaempferol market, which has a valuation of US$ 3.91 billion as of 2022, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period and is anticipated to be valued at US$ 5.79 billion by 2032.

Brain Imaging and Neuroimaging Market: The global brain imaging and neuroimaging market is expected to be worth US$ 13,166.5 Million by 2022, and is likely to grow at a moderate CAGR of 5.1% between 2022 and 2032, totalling around US$ 21,569.7 Million by 2032.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower, 
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A, 
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, 
United Arab Emirates 
LinkedInTwitterBlogs | YouTube
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
Old Source: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/increasing-demand-for-assay-kits-spurring-growth-in-the-allergy-diagnostics-market-future-market-insights-301323231.html


Recommended Stories

  • China Regulator Says Futu, Up Fintech Violated Laws

    China’s securities regulator said two Nasdaq-listed online brokers violated its domestic laws by allowing customers on the mainland to make cross-border trades.

  • How much money do I need to make to be in the top 1%, 5%, and 10% in the US? It's probably less than you think

    Are you on the upper rungs of the class ladder?

  • 10 Best High-Risk High-Reward Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best high-risk high-reward stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our discussion, you can go directly to the 5 Best High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Buy Now. The year 2022 has been unkind toward hypergrowth investments. According to Ethan Harris, head of global economics research at Bank […]

  • Democrats release Trump’s tax returns, and CPAs have questions: ‘In order to generate these kinds of losses, you need to be super rich. It’s not a poor man’s game.’

    Democrats released six years of Donald Trump’s income-tax returns on Friday, providing further insight into the former president’s tax situation. Trump and his wife, Melania, paid $0 in income taxes for 2020, according to a report released late Tuesday by the congressional Joint Committee on Taxation. The nonpartisan committee’s findings also raised several red flags related to the filings, namely Trump’s carryover losses, loans to his children that may or may not also be considered taxable gifts, and deduction-related tax write-offs.

  • 73% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 5 Stocks

    Portfolio concentration is a big reason the Oracle of Omaha has outperformed for more than a half-century.

  • MicroStrategy Sells Bitcoin For the First Time

    MicroStrategy, the company of Michael Saylor, one of the most fervent evangelists of Bitcoin, has sold the king of cryptocurrencies. The firm said it bought approximately 2,395 bitcoins for approximately $42.8 million in cash, at an average price of approximately $17,871 per bitcoin, inclusive of fees and expenses, between November 1 and December 21. The transaction was made at an average price of approximately $17,871 per bitcoin, inclusive of fees and expenses.

  • Don't Wait for a Market Crash: These 2 Top Stocks Are on Sale

    Big tech took a big fall during 2022. Now's the time to pick up the pieces with Intel and Apple.

  • Apple stock a top pick for 2023, Citi analyst says

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi discusses an analyst's call on Apple stock.

  • Why Nikola Stock Dropped on Dec. 30, 2022

    Hydrogen fuel cell truck making start-up Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) announced plans this morning to raise cash by selling up to $125 million in senior convertible notes (i.e., debt that is convertible into common stock). Nikola stock tumbled 4.8% through 11 a.m. ET on the news. Nikola plans to sell $50 million worth of convertible notes today, but will collect only $46.5 million of that after expenses.

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) institutional owners may be pleased with recent gains after 50% loss over the past year

    To get a sense of who is truly in control of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. ( NYSE:ZIM ), it is important to...

  • Owning real estate for passive income is one of the most common myths in investing — but here are 3 realistic ways to make it work

    Thinking about an investment property? You might want to think again.

  • 'Double' Trouble for Apple Could Actually Help the Overall Market

    Apple has formed a massive double-top pattern. Here's why a failing AAPL could mark the beginning of the end this market malaise.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The past two years have been brutal for Cathie Wood and the Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds that she runs, but she's been going on a buying spree as 2022 comes to a close. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), and DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) are three of the existing Ark Invest positions that Wood added to yesterday. Tesla began offering buyers that took possession of a new Model 3 or Model Y before year's end a $3,750 price reduction earlier this month.

  • Kala Pharmaceuticals stock up 750% in 3 days after upbeat FDA news on PCED treatment

    Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA) have rocketed higher in for three-straight sessions, toward a more-than 8-fold gain, since the biopharmaceutical company announced positive news regarding its treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defect (PCED). The stock exploded up 218.4% on Wednesday, after the Food and Drug Administration accepted the investigational new drug (IND) application for the PCED treatment, KPI-012, then rose 99.0% on Thursday. Kala’s stock is still down 44.8% year to date, while the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) has slumped 14.9% and the S&P 500 (SPX) has shed 19.8%.

  • These 4 REITs are Trading Below Book Value and Paying Dividends

    Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. (NYSE: ACRE) is a mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) now going for just 78% of book value. The Atlanta-based mREIT’s market capitalization comes to $586 million, a relatively small figure for a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust. Funds from operations (FFO) are up by 115% this year and the past five-year FFO results increased by 9.3%. Bank of America Securities issued a Buy on Ares in October with a price target of $13. The mR

  • 3 Reasons to Avoid AT&T Stock in 2023

    Take AT&T (NYSE: T), for example. The telecom giant has long been popular for its high dividend yield, but its stock performance has been consistently underwhelming. While AT&T's dividend has saved it from negative returns over the last decade, it trails the S&P 500 index significantly as well as its rivals Verizon and T-Mobile.

  • 2 "Safe" Stocks That Are Anything But

    As a generic drugmaker, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) has the trappings of a safe investment at first glance. Theoretically, demand for generic medications should be relatively consistent, and it's reasonable to believe that ongoing purchases of such drugs would make for a solid base of recurring revenue, which could increase over time. First, the company has a troublesome debt load of $21.6 billion that looms very large in comparison to its market cap of only $10.4 billion.

  • Warren Buffett Ditched His Flip Phone for an iPhone in 2020 and Drinks 5 Cans of Coke a Day — That's What Makes Him One of the Greatest Investors of All Time

    Business magnate Warren Buffett is widely regarded as one of the greatest investors of the modern-day world. His seemingly unmatched and consistent value-investing strategies have earned him the title of Oracle of Omaha. Many of his investing strategies are known, but there is one that is often overlooked yet incredibly important. It’s a lot more prevalent in the startup investing world — one customer can mean all the difference for a startup but not necessarily for public companies. What happen

  • Fed reverse repo facility hits record $2.554 trillion

    A key facility the Federal Reserve uses to help control short-term interest rates saw record inflows on Friday, the final trading day of the year. The New York Fed said that its reverse repo facility took in $2.554 trillion in cash from money market funds and other eligible financial firms, besting the prior high water mark seen on Sept. 30, when inflows totaled $2.426 trillion. On those dates, for a variety of reasons, many financial firms prefer to park cash at the central bank rather than in private markets.

  • Top financial New Year's resolutions, market predictions for 2023: Poll

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors Seana Smith and Jared Blikre look at consumers' biggest New Year's resolution commitments and what Yahoo Finance readers are predicting for the market and stocks in 2023.