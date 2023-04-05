Global Alloy Wheels Market Expected to Grow Substantially Owing to Technological Advancements in Manufacturing Processes [250-Pages] | Acclaimed by Research Dive

The global alloy wheels market is expected to grow primarily due to technological advancements in manufacturing processes. Passenger vehicle sub-segment is expected to flourish immensely. The market in the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to grow at a high CAGR by 2031.

NEW YORK, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Alloy Wheels Market Forecast Analysis:

As per the report published by Research Dive, the global alloy wheels market is expected to register a revenue of $31,568.2 million by 2031 at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2022-2031.

Segments of the Alloy Wheels Market

The report has divided the market into the following segments:

Material Type : aluminium alloy, titanium alloy, and magnesium alloy

Type : forging, casting, and others

Rim Size : 12 Inches - 17 inches, 18 inches - 21 inches, and more than 22 inches

Vehicle Type : passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle

Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA

Dynamics of the Global Alloy Wheels Market

The technological advancements in manufacturing processes that have taken place in the recent years is expected to make the alloy wheels market a highly profitable one in the forecast period. Additionally, growing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles is predicted to propel the market forward. However, according to market analysts, high cost of alloy wheels might become a restraint in the growth of the market.

Growing expanse of automotive industry is predicted to offer numerous growth opportunities to the market in the forecast period. Moreover, increasing tendency of automobile manufacturers to reduce the weight of the automobile is expected to propel the market growth in the coming period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Alloy Wheels Market

The Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the routine lifestyle of people across the globe and the subsequent lockdowns adversely impacted the industrial processes across all sectors. The alloy wheels market, too, was negatively impacted due to the pandemic. The automobile manufacturing industry was one of the worst hit markets in the world during the pandemic. This led to a decrease in demand for alloy wheels from the automotive industry which, ultimately brought down the growth rate of the market.

Key Players of the Global Alloy Wheels Market

The major players of the market include

Steel Strips Wheels Limited

MHT Luxury Wheels

Maxion Wheels

Status Wheels

Enkei International Inc

UNIWHEELSS Group

RONAL GROUP

BORBET GmbH

Superior Industries

CMWheels

These players are working on developing strategies such as product development, merger and acquisition, partnerships, and collaborations to sustain market growth.

For instance, in December 2020, Wheel Pros, a global designer and distributor of aftermarket wheels, announced that it was acquiring TSW Alloy Wheels, a leading alloy wheel designing company. This announcement is predicted to help Wheel Pros to expand its customer base substantially in the near future.

What the Report Covers

Apart from the information summarized in this press release, the final report covers crucial aspects of the market including SWOT analysis, market overview, Porter's five forces analysis, market dynamics, segmentation (key market trends, forecast analysis, and regional analysis), and company profiles (company overview, operating business segments, product portfolio, financial performance, and latest strategic moves and developments.)

More about Alloy Wheels Market:

