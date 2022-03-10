U.S. markets open in 11 minutes

Global Alopecia Market Size To Reach USD 13.80 Billion In 2028, Says Reports and Data

·7 min read

Advancements In Clinical Approaches And Diagnostic Tests To Evaluate Patients With Alopecia, Increasing Number Of R&D Activities To Develop Novel Therapeutic Approaches, And Increasing Investments To Accelerate Study Of Alopecia Are Some Key Factors Expected To Drive Market Growth

NEW YORK, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global alopecia market size is expected to reach USD 13.80 Billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Growing emphasis and focus on advancing study of alopecia to develop potential treatments, increasing global incidence of primary and secondary alopecia, advancements in clinical evaluation and management, and increasing number of research grants and funding available to accelerate alopecia research and development of robust therapeutic pipeline are major factors expected to fuel market revenue growth over the forecast period. Recent research has increased knowledge and understanding of the molecular mechanism of alopecia areata and androgenetic alopecia and, in turn, raised possibilities for the development of new treatments, and this is another key factor expected to contribute to revenue growth of the market.

Reports and Data Logo
Reports and Data Logo

Alopecia is referred to as hair loss wherein either the hair follicle is damaged or there is abnormality in hair cycle. The global prevalence rate of alopecia is nearly 1.7-2%, and according to statistical analysis, over 147 million people globally are suffering from or are likely to develop alopecia at some point in their lives. Alopecia can be scarring and non-scarring and has been associated with severe negative impact on body image, self-esteem, and mental health among affected individuals. Growing need for effective treatment of hair loss is leading to rising demand for well-designed clinical trials in alopecia and approved treatments. There is an urgent need to address the unmet clinical needs of alopecia and this, in turn, is accelerating discovery of new molecules and drugs to treat and prevent hair loss. Rising popularity of cosmetic procedures due to growing focus on improving aesthetic appearance is further boosting patients' interest in new and emerging treatment modalities, and this is expected to significantly contribute to revenue growth of the market.

Request a Sample Reporthttps://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1334

Increasing awareness regarding proper nutrition and its key role in maintaining and preserving hair health is driving demand for over-the-counter dietary supplements. Increasing popularity and affordability of OTC medications and dietary supplements is also expected to drive revenue growth. However, lack of awareness among individuals, high costs of treatment, adverse effects of therapies, and unavailability of established healthcare facilities in developing and underdeveloped countries are some key factors expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.

Some Key Highlights from the Report:

  • Increasing incidence of alopecia areata among men and women of all ages, growing demand for efficient treatment modalities, extensive R&D activities to understand etiology of alopecia areata, and clinical trials to establish efficacy and safety of drugs and therapies are key factors contributing to revenue growth of alopecia areata segment.

  • Pharmaceuticals segment is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period, attributable to growing preference for prescription drugs, availability of wide range of OTC drugs, and rapid development of robust programs and clinical trials to develop novel pharmacological treatments for alopecia.

  • Female segment is expected to register rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period attributable to increasing incidence of polycystic ovarian syndrome, rising consumption of oral contraceptives, rising focus on preventive measures to regulate hair loss, and growing adoption of cosmetic products and procedures.

Ask for Customize Research Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1334

  • Over-the-counter segment is expected to account for a significantly large revenue share over the forecast period, attributable to increasing popularity of off-label and OTC drugs, cost-effectiveness and availability of wide range of oral and topical medications, and growing introduction of generic drugs.

  • Asia Pacific market revenue is expected to expand at a steady revenue CAGR over the forecast period, attributable to rising incidence of alopecia, development of advanced healthcare facilities, availability of wide range of therapeutic options, and growing presence of major market players in the region.

  • Key companies profiled in the market report include Cipla Inc., Johnson and Johnson AG, Transitions Hair Pty Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc., Cirrus Hair Centers, Lexington International LLC, Vita-Cos-Med Klett-Loch GmbH, Follica, Inc., and Capillus.

To identify the key trends in the industry, research study at https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/alopecia-market

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global alopecia market based on disease type, treatment, gender, distribution channel, and region:

Disease Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

  • Alopecia Areata

  • Cicatricial Alopecia

  • Traction Alopecia

  • Alopecia Totalis

  • Androgenetic Alopecia

  • Others

Treatment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

  • Pharmaceuticals

  • Devices

Gender Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

  • Male

  • Female

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

  • Prescriptions

  • Over-the-Counter

Buy Premium Research Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-pricing/1334

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

Explore Trending Research Reports by Reports and Data:

Prostate cancer diagnostics market is forecasted to grow at a rate of 12.3% from USD 2,801.7 Million in 2019 to USD 7,112.2 Million in 2027. Factors such as rising occurrences of prostate cancer, growing geriatric population, increased investments in the field of prostate cancer diagnostics, and growing awareness for early detection of the disease drive the market growth.

Lung cancer diagnostics market is forecasted to grow at a rate of 7.7% from USD 2,320.2 Million in 2019 to USD 4,215.5 Million in 2027. Factors such as rising occurrences of lung cancer, growing geriatric population, increased investments in the field of lung cancer diagnostics, and growing awareness for early detection of the disease drive the market growth.

Biomarkers market size was USD 47.10 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period. Increasing global prevalence of cancer, rising focus on companion diagnostics, growing investment and funding to accelerate biomarker research, and increasing demand for personalized medicine are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period.

Antiseptics and disinfectants market size was USD 19.15 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. Increasing use of antiseptics & disinfectants in hospitals and healthcare settings for topical and hard-surface applications, rising adoption of antiseptics & disinfectants among people amid COVID-19 pandemic, and growing use of antiseptics agents in dermatologic surgical procedures by healthcare providers are key factors.

Downstream processing market is forecasted to grow at a rate of 12.7%, from USD 18.22 billion in 2019 to USD 45.49 billion in 2027. The market for Downstream Processing is anticipated to expand significantly over the forecast period due to the growing demand for biopharmaceuticals.

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact:

John W
Head of Business Development
Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com
Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370
E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com
LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs
Read Latest Press Release @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/press-release/global-alopecia-market
Explore Featured Blogs by Reports and Data:
Top Ten Crypto Gaming Trends Reshaping and Revolutionizing the Traditional Gaming Industry
Innovation In Assistive Robotics Is Slowly Bringing Science Fiction To Life

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-alopecia-market-size-to-reach-usd-13-80-billion-in-2028--says-reports-and-data-301500078.html

SOURCE Reports And Data

