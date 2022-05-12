Global Alternative Food Market (2022 to 2027) - Featuring Beyond Meat, Nestle and Impossible Foods Among Others

Company Logo

Global Alternative Food Market

Dublin, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Alternative Food Market - Analysis By Type (Alternative Meat, Alternative Dairy Products), Usability, End User, By Region, By Country (2022 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Alternative Food Market was valued at USD10.7 billion in the year 2021 with North America leading the regional market share.

The increasing focus on producing protein using sustainable methods due to rising environmental concerns and ethical aspects associated with animal protein, the increasing vegan population, the rising number of investments in alternative protein products, the increasing demand for healthy and nutritional products, and technological advancements in the food industry are all contributing to North America's prominent position in the alternative food market.



Based on the Type segment, the Alternate Meat segment captured the major share in global market in 2021. The market for alternate meat has been fuelled by increased health concerns and shifting consumer perceptions. Consumers who are increasingly open to the idea of plant-based products have embraced the idea of a healthy lifestyle supported by the integration of plant based alternatives.



The North America region is estimated to have the maximum share in the global Alternative Food market followed by Europe. However, the new emerging markets in the APAC region will witness the fastest growth rate in the forthcoming years.



Moreover, alternate dairy products segment is expected to acquire a market share of around 34% in year 2027. In both the mature and emerging markets, dairy replacements have proven to be extremely popular. This is due to an increase in the number of persons who are allergic to dairy.



Scope of the Report:

The report presents the analysis of the Alternative Food market for the historical period of 2017-2021 and the forecast period of 2022-2027.

The report analyses the Alternative Food Market by value (USD Million).

The report analyses the Alternative Food Market by Type (Alternate Meat, Alternate Dairy Products).

The report analyses the Alternative Food Market by Usability (Raw Material, Finished Product).

The report analyses the Alternative Food Market by End User (Horeca, Households).

The Global Alternative Food Market has been analysed by countries (United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Italy, France, Germany, China, Japan, India, Australia, Brazil).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Location and Product.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include GBeyond Meat, Kellogg's, Nestle, Impossible Foods, Novameat, Cargill, Zhenmeat, Omnifoods, String Bio, Axiom Foods.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Scope and Methodology



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Global Alternative Food Market: Product Overview



4. Global Alternative Food Market: An Analysis

4.1 Market Size, By Value, 2017-2027

4.2 Global Alternative Food Market, Growth & Forecast

4.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Alternative Food Market



5. Global Alternative Food Market: Segmental Analysis

5.1 Global Alternative Food Market by Type

5.2 Competitive Positioning of Global Alternative Food Market - By Type

5.3 By Alternative Meat, By Value (USD Million), 2017-2027

5.4 By Alternative Dairy Products, By Value (USD Million), 2017-2027



6. Global Alternative Food Market By Usability

6.1 Global Alternative Food Market by Usability

6.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Alternative Food Market - By Usability

6.3 By Raw Material, By Value (USD Million), 2017-2027

6.4 By Finished Product, By Value (USD Million), 2017-2027

6.1 Global Alternative Food Market by End User

6.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Alternative Food Market - By End User

6.3 By Horeca, By Value (USD Million), 2017-2027

6.4 By Households, By Value (USD Million), 2017-2027



7. North America Alternative Food Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)

8. Europe Alternative Food Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)



9. APAC Alternative Food Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)



10. LATAM Alternative Food Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)



11. MEA Alternative Food Market: An Analysis



12. Global Alternative Food Market Dynamics

12.1 Global Alternative Food Market Drivers

12.2 Global Alternative Food Market Restraints

12.3 Global Alternative Food Market Trends



13. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

13.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Alternative Food - By Type (Year 2027)

13.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Alternative Food - By Usability (Year 2027)

13.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Alternative Food - By End User (Year 2027)

13.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Alternative Food - By Region (Year 2027)



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Share of global leading companies

14.2 SWOT Analysis- Global Alternative Food Market

14.3 Porter Five Forces Analysis-Global Alternative Food Market



15. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

15.1 Beyond Meat

15.2 Nestle

15.3 Kellogg's

15.4 Impossible Foods

15.5 Novameat

15.6 Cargill

15.7 Zhenmeat

15.8 Omnifoods

15.9 String Bio

15.10 Axiom Foods

