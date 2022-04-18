SAN FRANCISCO , April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Alumina Trihydrate - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Global Alumina Trihydrate Market to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2026

Edition: 9; Released: February 2022

Executive Pool: 462

Companies: 37 - Players covered include Akrochem Corporation; Almatis; Alteo; Aluminium Corporation of China Limited; Hindalco; Huber Engineered Materials; LKAB Minerals AB; MAL Hungarian Aluminium Production and Trade Company; Nabaltec AG; NALCO; SHOWA DENKO K.K.; Southern Ionics Incorporated; TOR Minerals and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Application (Flame Retardant, Filler, Antacid, Other Applications); End-Use Industry (Plastics, Building & Construction, Pharmaceuticals, Paints & Coatings, Other End-Use Industries)

Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

ABSTRACT-

Alumina Trihydrate (ATH) is an amphoteric compound that occurs naturally in various mineral forms such as bayerite, doyletie, gibbsite, and nordstrandite. ATH is commercially produced by employing the Bayer process, wherein bauxite is dissolved in sodium hydroxide at high temperatures. The resultant white crystalline, non-toxic, non-abrasive, odorless and halogen-free ATH powder is also known as alumina hydrate, hydrate alumina, aluminum hydroxide and aluminum tri-hydroxide. Being amphoteric in nature and possessing excellent properties such as flame retardant, chemical inertness, smoke suppression, thermal conductivity and versatility, ATH finds usage in various myriad applications. ATH is extensively used as flame retardant and smoke suppressant, and is also utilized as a feedstock for producing alumina, aluminum nitrate, calcined alumina, sodium aluminate, aluminum sulfate and Poly Aluminum Chloride (PAC). As the product works on endothermic decomposition principle giving off water and taking heat from fire, ATH finds wide usage in production of flame-retardant plastics such as polyvinyl chloride and polyethylene, besides being employed in fireproof wires and cables. ATH is employed as flame retardant in production of rubber products and carpet backing, while it is used as a smoke suppressant filler in polymers. Production of aluminum is the most common application of ATH. Various application areas wherein the product is used include aluminum, adhesives, chemicals, coatings and paints, ink, caulks & sealants, wires & cables, paper, rubbers and carpet backing, among others.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Alumina Trihydrate estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.9 Billion by 2026, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% over the analysis period. Europe is projected to reach US$440.1 Million by 2026. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period. Strict safety regulations imposed by several governments across the world are likely to spur use of ATH as flame retardants and smoke suppressants in construction and furniture industries. The market is also benefitting from increasing demand from automotive industry for flame retardant plastics. The burgeoning electronics industry coupled with growing emphasis on Internet of Things (IoT) and automation is spurring growth for the ATH market. Owing to the product's cost-effectiveness feature, ATH is in high demand in paper, paints and coating industries. The ATH market growth is also driven by growing use of ATH in high gloss architectural as well as premium semi-gloss coatings due to its property to offer balance of contrast ratio and tint strength. Unlike other typical mineral extenders, ATH extends the coatings life sans any darkening effect. High brightness and low cost makes ATH the preferred option over titanium dioxide. With its anti-corrosive properties and lack of milkiness in mass tone colors, the product is extensively used in paint and coating industry. ATH also finds use in various chemical operations such as ion exchange, filtering medium and chromatography devices. With water purification properties, ATH finds use in water treatment in chemical, food and dairy, oil, textile, and paper industries. Stringent environmental regulations pertaining to disposition of sewage water is likely to propel demand for ATH with efficient dewatering and sludge digestion properties in industrial wastewater treatment market.

Europe is the largest regional market for alumina trihydrate and growth is driven by increasing demand for paints and coatings from the automotive industry and the surging investments made for remodeling of houses as well as commercial buildings. Asia-Pacific represents one of the fastest growing regional markets for alumina trihydrate (ATH). The growth in the region is led by factors such as growing construction industry coupled with surging investment in the infrastructure activities by various governments in the Asia-pacific region. Various development initiatives taken by the government of India, which include development of smart cities and construction of new airports are expected to foster growth in the market. Other factors shaping growth in the market include the flourishing digital economy and the resultant demand for consumer electronic devices; and increasing demand for ATH from automotive and construction industries. Growth in the Chinese market is primarily attributed to increasing construction and plastics industries. More

