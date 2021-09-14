U.S. markets close in 1 hour 26 minutes

Global Aluminium Buyers, Suppliers or Customers Directory 2021

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Aluminium Directory 2021" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Aluminum Directory has been completely researched for 2021. Each company, old and new, has been contacted individually to ensure the information contained in the new edition is accurate and up to date.

Why spend hours searching the internet for new contacts and business partnerships when you can have fast, easy access to the most up to date and comprehensive industry guide around?

The aluminum recycling segment continues to face challenges of tight margins and industry fragmentation - resulting in companies going out of business, being taken over, or new ones stepping in to fill the gap. In such a fluid industry, your need for up to date aluminum market intelligence is a significant factor for your company's future success in this industry.

Why spend countless business hours searching the internet for new contacts and business partnerships? Find new buyers, suppliers or customers easily, by investing in the Global Aluminum Directory.

Producers, traders, Suppliers the Global Aluminium Directory 2021 will save you time and money if you are:

  • Involved in sourcing aluminium, alumina or bauxite;

  • Monitoring your competitors and the aluminium marketplace.

  • Sourcing new suppliers as a trader or consumer in the aluminium business;

  • A producer looking for trade outlets to sell to;

  • Involved in the service sector and looking for potential new clients for your goods and services.

This new edition of the Global Aluminum Directory lists producers and traders of aluminum worldwide and includes:

  • Full contact details for companies and key personnel in the industry, including phone, fax, Email and web address;

  • Ownership, subsidiaries, associates and branch office details; * up to date expansion plans by company;

  • Details of activities and materials produced or traded by company;

  • A Buyers' Guide, with the producers and traders listed separately under their respective countries.

Also includes a cross-referenced Index to help you find the right supplier for you quickly and easily:

  • An alphabetical index to companies, useful when you need to find updated information on one particular organization;

  • A listing of key personnel by business area, helping you to track down that contact who's moved without telling you, or to access specific departments at companies;

  • All in an easy-to-use soft-bound A5 format.

6 Great Reasons To Order Your Copy o the Global Aluminum Directory 2021:

  • Save time when sourcing new suppliers;

  • Quickly find management, sales and production contacts within companies;

  • A user-friendly A-Z Buyers' Guide helps you source the right supplier - whether it's a producer or trader, search by the product you need - by country;

  • Know your market. The world's aluminum producers and traders in one handy volume;

  • Excellent value for money - Where else could you source this depth of market intelligence in one handy book? Wherever you sit in the aluminum supply chain, this directory is an essential business tool.

  • Whether you're a producer, a trader, or a consumer; or if you're involved in plant equipment, shipping or warehousing - this updated directory includes details on all the key contacts in the global aluminum marketplace.

For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9kut9y

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-aluminium-buyers-suppliers-or-customers-directory-2021-301376608.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

