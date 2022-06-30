U.S. markets open in 1 hour 41 minutes

The Global Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market is expected to grow by $ 3.45 billion during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period

·3 min read
Global Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the aluminum alloy wheel market and it is poised to grow by $ 3. 45 billion during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.

New York, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05770985/?utm_source=GNW
3% during the forecast period. Our report on the aluminum alloy wheel market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by adoption of new or improved emission standards, increased benefits of aluminum in alloy wheels over conventional materials, and growing demand for lightweight vehicles.
The aluminum alloy wheel market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.

The aluminum alloy wheel market is segmented as below:
By Application
• Passenger cars
• Commercial vehicles

By Geographical Landscape
• Europe
• APAC
• North America
• South America
• Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the advent of carbon fiber alloy wheels as one of the prime reasons driving the aluminum alloy wheel market growth during the next few years. Also, development of ultra-lightweight steel wheels for commercial vehicles and emergence of 3D-printed wheels of titanium will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on aluminum alloy wheel market covers the following areas:
• Aluminum alloy wheel market sizing
• Aluminum alloy wheel market forecast
• Aluminum alloy wheel market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading aluminum alloy wheel market vendors that include Accuride Corp., ALCAR HOLDING GMBH, BORBET GmbH, Central Motor Wheel of America Inc., CITIC Ltd., CMS Group., ENKEI WHEELS (INDIA) LTD., Foshan Nanhai Anchi Aluminum Alloy Wheels Co. Ltd., Foshan Nanhai Zhongnan Aluminum Wheel Co. Ltd., Howmet Aerospace Inc., Iochpe-Maxion SA, Minda Industries Ltd., OZ Spa, RONAL AG, Shanghai Metal Corp., Superior Industries International Inc., Topy Industries Ltd., Wanfeng Group Co. Ltd., Wheel Pros LLC, and YHI Corp. (S) Pte Ltd. Also, the aluminum alloy wheel market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05770985/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


