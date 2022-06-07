Global Aluminum Casting Market to be Worth US$ 108.6 Billion by 2030- Exclusive Report by Astute Analytica

AstuteAnalytica India Pvt. Ltd.

New Delhi, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the study undertaken by Astute Analytica the global aluminum casting market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period 2022-2030. The global aluminum casting market was valued at US$ 61.3 bn in 2021 and is forecasted to reach US$ 108.6 bn by 2030. In terms of volume, the market is estimated to record a growth at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

Aluminum casting is a type of metalworking process that involves pouring liquid metal into a mold or form, that has been shaped by a pattern of the desired final product. Some of the common molding methods for producing castings are die casting, permanent mold casting, investment casting, and sand casting.

Aluminum casting plays a major in the automobile industry, the industry is the largest user of aluminum casting. Aluminum die casting is heavily used in making vehicle chassis, wipers, and some intricate components of the braking assembly of vehicles. However, one of the main factors that are challenging the aluminum casting market growth in the automotive industry is the magnesium alloy. As magnesium alloys are 30% lighter than aluminum, they can help to decrease the weight of vehicles and can help to reduce fuel consumption.

Iron product segment dominates the market and is projected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period, by growing at a CAGR of 7.1%. Most iron casting manufacturers combine casting along with another process that tends to be more efficient or better suited for the requirements of a particular project. In terms of distribution channel, OEM is the most favored channel in the market.

Regional Analysis

North America holds the third-largest share in the Global Aluminum Casting Market in 2021

In North America region, the US holds the maximum share in 2021 and the automotive industry is the largest user of aluminum casting. The majority of products produced by die casting companies in the US are for the automotive and construction industries. According to the report of the Aluminum Association, over US$ 3.50 billion of aluminum die castings were shipped by American die casting plants in 2019, as compared to US$ 3.81 billion in 2018. Due to Covid-19, the shipments declined in 2019 and 2020.

Germany dominates the Europe Aluminum Casting Market

Germany is the highest shareholder country in the Europe Aluminum Casting market, accounting for 20.2% share in the market. Germany has one of the most refined aluminum die casting industries. However, the with car production and sales in Germany have been hard hit by the Brexit thereby, slumping the by US$ 18.40 bn (£14.64 bn) in 2021. This can have a drastic effect on the Germany Aluminum Casting Market as the automotive sector is the highest end-user of the industry.

Asia Pacific holds the maximum share in the Global Aluminum Casting Market

Asia Pacific is estimated to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to the presence of some of the most well-known technology-enabled metropolises in the region which include China, South Korea, and Japan. China is the major driving country for the large-scale import and export of primary aluminum from the Asia Pacific to western countries. China's annual aluminum output rose 4.8% from the previous year to a record in 2021, reaching 38.5 million tonnes. In India, the auto-component industry holds up to 7% of India’s GDP and supports or employees as many as 19 million people. Many western and top Asian (China, Japan, and South Korea) companies are now looking at India for Components & Part Designing.

Die casting segment has the highest CAGR in the Middle East & Africa Aluminum Casting market

Most of the aluminum casting is used in the automotive and construction sector. According to the Automotive Production Development Plan - Vision 2020, South Africa plans to produce over 1.2 million vehicles, which can open many favorable opportunities for the aluminum casting market in South Africa where most of the aluminum casting is done for body panels. With the increasing demand for aluminum wheels in the South Africa automotive industry, the demand for aluminum casting has increased significantly.

Brazil is the highest shareholder in South America Aluminum Casting Market

According to Brazilian Foundry Association (ABIFA), the aluminum casting market is largely driven by the automotive sector. Over 1,043.5 MT of aluminum casting was produced in 2021. The growth of the foundry market in Brazil is the main propellor for both automotive and aluminum casting markets in South America. According to LK group, a Hongkong-based designer and manufacturer of die casting machines, Brazil is one of the most important primary die casting product suppliers. It holds 10th rank in the world for total die casting product volume. It is home to over 1170 die casting companies and 57,000 die casting personnel. As die casting holds a major share in the market, owing to the increasing production volume in Brazil, it is playing an important role in the die casting industry among BRICS countries.

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2021 US$ 61.3 Billion Market Outlook for 2030 US$ 108.6 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 6.8% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Top Market Players Arkema SA, Arrmaz, BASF Corporation, Dupont De Nemours Inc., Dynacast Deutschland GmbH, Honeywell International Inc., Huntsman Corporation, Kao Corporation, Ingevity Corporation, MartinreaHonsel Germany GmbH, Alcast Technologies Inc., Kraton Corporation, Nouryon and Sasol Limited among others Segments Covered By Product, By Method, By Industry, By Region

Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa Customization Options Get your customized report as per your preference. Ask for customization

Competitive Landscape

Alcast Technologies Ltd., based in Canada, provides a wide range of adaptable sand molding processes & techniques to meet aluminum casting requirements.

ArrMaz Products, Inc. is a specialised chemical manufacturer for agricultural nutrition, mining, infrastructure, oil and gas, and other rapidly increasing industries. The company was acquired by Arkema S.A. on July 1st, 2019.

BASF SE is a German Multinational Chemical Corporation that produces non-cellular polyurethane casting compounds for all kinds of mold including epoxy, aluminum, silicon, and others.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. provides bonding solutions and die casting solutions. The company supports a globally linked network of regional application development experts who work with customers throughout the value chain to develop innovative solutions in automotive, packaging, construction, consumer goods,

Dynacast International Inc. produces high-precision zinc, aluminum, and magnesium die-cast components around the world to fulfil customer needs. They have 22 manufacturing plants across 16 countries globally.

Huntsman Corporation extensive portfolio of hot- and cold cast elastomers, hot casting machines and TPU elastomers and develop solutions to meet specific needs. The strategic outlook of the company is to see chemistry as a way to address some of today's most serious societal issues.

Segmentation Overview of the Global Aluminum Casting Market

The following are the different segments of the Global Aluminum Casting Market: -

By Product Segment of the Global Aluminum Casting Market is sub-segmented into:

Silicon

Iron

Copper

Magnesium

Zinc

By Material Segment of the Global Aluminum Casting Market is sub-segmented into:

Die Casting

Permanent Mold Casting

Investment Casting

Sand Casting

By Industry Application Segment of the Global Aluminum Casting Market is sub-segmented into:

Aerospace Commercial Transport Planes Airframes Fuselages and Wings Space Station Shuttles/Structures

Construction And Architecture Power Grids and Electrical Transmission Lines High Rise Buildings

Site Furnishings (Removable Bollard Applications)

Food And Beverage (cans)

Electrical and Electronics Equipment

Automotive Lightweight Aluminium Frames Body Panels Engines Sensor And Airbag Housings Seat Belt Retractor Spools Lock Barrels Connectors for Autonomous Vehicles Steering and Braking Systems Others

Agriculture Crankcase Housings

Others

By Region Segment of the Global Aluminum Casting Market is sub-segmented into:

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Poland Russia

Asia Pacific China Taiwan India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



