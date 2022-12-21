U.S. markets close in 6 hours 14 minutes

Global Aluminum Curtain Wall Market to Surpass Valuation of $59.87 Billion by 2028 | Commercial Application to Generate over 49% Revenue

·6 min read
Global aluminum curtain wall market was valued at USD 36.87 billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach USD 59.87 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 9.8 % during the forecast period of 2022–2028.

Westford, USA, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The aluminum curtain wall market is more expansive, as it also includes companies that produce aluminum extrusion and fabric products used in curtain walls. The most common application for curtain walls is residential and commercial building applications such as residential apartments, office buildings, schools and businesses. This growth is due in part to increasing demand for sustainable building materials and increased popularity of green building initiatives. In addition, government policies encouraging energy efficiency are also causing people and businesses to upgrade their facilities using less energy-consuming products. Recently, there has been a preference for vertical systems over horizontal systems; this trend is likely to continue as it offers increased functionality and aesthetic appeal compared to horizontal systems.

The reason for this growth of the global aluminum curtain wall market is twofold. First, the high demand for energy conservation has resulted in a shift towards using less material and more energy-efficient products. Second, structural engineers are beginning to realize that curtain walls can be used for a variety of applications other than traditional window or door frames.

One of the key challenges facing the aluminum curtain wall market is the fact that there is no one defining standard for production. This lack of consistency can make it difficult for manufacturers to sell their products across different markets. Manufacturers are working to address this issue by developing new specifications and product profiles that will help differentiate their products from those of their competitors.

Despite these challenges, the aluminum curtain wall industry is poised for continued growth. One reason for this is the fact that curtain walls are becoming increasingly versatile. For example, they can be used as roofing systems, interior wall covering, thermal insulation panels, and other building components.

Get a sample copy of this report:

https://skyquestt.com/sample-request/aluminium-curtain-wall-market

Findings: Commercial Application to Generate over 49% Revenue of Global Aluminum Curtain Wall Market

Based on type, the commercial segment is expected to be the largest, accounting for 49% of the total value by 2028. This is mainly due to the growing trend of using aluminum curtain walls in various industrial applications such as corporate offices and shopping malls, airports, commercial buildings. By application, the residential market is expected to be the second largest, accounted for 36% of the total value in 2028. This is mainly driven by growing demand for sustainable building materials, particularly in North America and Europe. Based on region, Asia Pacific will account for the largest, 32%, share of the aluminum curtain wall market, followed by Europe. This is due to increasing demand from key markets such as Germany and France. Asia Pacific will also be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period, owing to rapid economic development in China and India as well as growing focus on developing public infrastructure and residential construction activities, especially in India.

Based on product type, aluminum curtain wall market is divided into framed and unframed variants. Framed aluminum curtain wall accounts for more than 70% of the total volume sold in the global market. The major reasons for this presence are increased demand from government agencies and high-end commercial establishments. Unframed aluminum curtain wall segment is expected to grow at a significantly slower rate than framed variant due to lower installation cost and higher aesthetic appeal. Geographically, Asia Pacific is forecast to be the fastest growing region in the global market during 2021– 2028 due to high growth rates in building applications such as hospitals, school, corporate offices, and public infrastructure.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://skyquestt.com/report/aluminium-curtain-wall-market

Competitive Analysis of Global Aluminum Curtain Wall Market

The key vendors are Berry Global Group Inc., Genpak, LLC, and Dart Container Corporation. These companies are currently dominating the global aluminum curtain wall market, with each vendor accounting for more than 12% share of the global market in 2021. However, there are several new players emerging in the market and their share of global market is expected to grow significantly over the next few years.

These companies are competing against each other to develop new technology and products, as well as to maintain their market share. The small and medium-sized businesses are competing by offering lower prices, faster delivery times, and better customer service. They are also trying to improve the aesthetics of their products. Some of the larger companies have started manufacturing aluminum curtain walls in China in order to take advantage of lower labor costs.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/aluminium-curtain-wall-market

Trends Analysis of Global Aluminum Curtain Wall Market

In recent years, the aluminum curtain wall industry has seen a steady increase in demand as architects and designers look for ways to improve energy efficiency and reduce environmental impact. This has led to a variety of new technology and design trends that can be applied to aluminum curtain walls.

  • One of the most popular trends currently being used in aluminum curtain wall design is metal infill. By adding thin sheets of metal between the layers of paint, architects can create a more structurally sound curtain wall while also increasing insulation value. This technology has been used extensively in recent high-rise buildings such as The Shard in London and the Shangri-La Hotel in Singapore.

  • Another trend in the global aluminum curtain wall market that is gaining popularity is the use of transparent materials within curtain walls. By using materials like glass or plastic, designers can create an open feel within the structure without compromising privacy or security. This type of design has become popular for offices and retail spaces, particularly where natural light is a key priority.

  • In addition to new technology and design trends, manufacturers are constantly developing new materials and composites that can be used within curtain walls. For example, manufacturers are now offering waterproof curtains made from silicone sealant or acrylics that are resistant to water and chemical damage.

  • Additionally, some companies are creating multipurpose materials that can be used for both interior and exterior applications, such as aluminum composite panels that are both fireproof and weatherproof.

Major Players in the Global Aluminum Curtain Wall Market

  • Huhtamäki Oyj (Finland)

  • Dart Container Corporation (US)

  • Berry Global Group Inc. (US)

  • Pactiv LLC (US)

  • DUNI AB (Sweden)

  • WestRock Company (US)

  • Genpak, LLC (US)

  • Go-Pak UK Ltd. (UK)

  • ConverPack Inc. (US)

  • Benders Paper Cups (UK)

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Natural Stone And Marble Market

Global Faucet Market

Global Fire Sprinkler Pipes Market

Global Scissor Lift Market

Global Non-Destructive Testing NDT Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter


