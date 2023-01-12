The Global Aluminum Flat-Rolled Products (FRP) Market is forecast to grow by $17.84 bn during 2022-2027, decelerating at a CAGR of 5.14% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Aluminum Flat-Rolled Products (FRP) Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the aluminum flat-rolled products (FRP) market and is forecast to grow by $17.84 bn during 2022-2027, decelerating at a CAGR of 5.14% during the forecast period.

Our report on the aluminum flat-rolled products (FRP) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased adoption of green initiatives, demand from the automobile industry, and increasing demand for packed foods and beverages.



The aluminum flat-rolled products (FRP) market is segmented as below:

By Product Type

• Plates and sheets

• Foils



By End-user

• Automotive and transportation

• Building and construction

• Industrial

• Electrical and electronics appliances

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing mass transportation as one of the prime reasons driving the aluminum flat-rolled products (FRP) market growth during the next few years. Also, alternative energy generation and increase in demand for electronics will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the aluminum flat-rolled products (FRP) market covers the following areas:

• Aluminum flat-rolled products (FRP) market sizing

• Aluminum flat-rolled products (FRP) market forecast

• Aluminum flat-rolled products (FRP) market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading aluminum flat-rolled products (FRP) market vendors that include Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Alcoa Corp., Aluminum Corp. of China Ltd., Aluminum Federation of South Africa, Arconic Corp., Constellium SE, Gulf Aluminium Rolling Mill BSC, Hulamin Ltd., Jindal Aluminium Ltd., JW Aluminum, Kaiser Aluminum Corp., Kobe Steel Ltd., Laminazione Sottile S.p.A, MET TRADE INDIA Ltd., National Aluminium Co. Ltd., Norsk Hydro ASA, SMS group GmbH, UACJ Corp., Vedanta Ltd., and Viohalco SA. Also, the aluminum flat-rolled products (FRP) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



