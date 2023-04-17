The Global Alumni Management Software Market is forecast to grow by USD 116.67 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.32% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Alumni Management Software Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the alumni management software market and is forecast to grow by USD 116.67 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.32% during the forecast period.

Our report on the alumni management software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in demand for efficient alumni network programs, increase in the number of alumni associations, and rising adoption of cloud-based management tools.



The alumni management software market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• Cloud-based

• On-premise



By End-user

• Universities

• Schools and colleges

• Educational foundations



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rise in the integration of alumni management software with CRM as one of the prime reasons driving the alumni management software market growth during the next few years. Also, increased social media integration with alumni management software and emergence of analytics in alumni management software will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the alumni management software market covers the following areas:

• Alumni management software market sizing

• Alumni management software market forecast

• Alumni management software market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading alumni management software market vendors that include 360Alumni, Almabase Inc., Almashines Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Anthology Inc., Anubavam Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Blackbaud Inc., Coherendz India Pvt. Ltd., Ellucian Co. LP, EverTrue Inc., Fonteva LLC, Hivebrite, Insala Inc., OmniMagnet LLC, PeopleGrove Inc., PeoplePath GmbH, Raklet Inc., Regpack Inc., Saviance, TrueDialog Inc., and WildApricot Inc. Also, the alumni management software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

