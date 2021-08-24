U.S. markets open in 5 hours 59 minutes

GLOBAL ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE THERAPEUTICS AND DIAGNOSTICS MARKET FORECAST 2021-2028

ReportLinker
·3 min read

KEY FINDINGS The global Alzheimer’s disease therapeutics and diagnostics market is estimated to project a CAGR of 5. 40% during the forecast period, 2021-2028. The factors fueling the growth of the market are the growing geriatric population, the increasing pipeline drugs, the emerging novel diagnostic technologies, and the rising prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease.

New York, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)


MARKET INSIGHTS
Alzheimer’s is a degenerative disorder that attacks the brain’s neurons, negatively impacting language and thinking skills.It also leads to behavioral changes and memory loss.

AD (Alzheimer’s disease) is a major public health threat, with the numbers increasing every day. In 2018, as per the Alzheimer’s Association Report, the United States recorded almost 122.019 deaths from AD. Novel and innovative therapies are the need of the hour, with the growing number of affected people and the associated deaths. As per the Alzheimer’s Association, the delay of the onset of the disease by 5 years can decrease the prevalence of the disease by 50%. The pipeline drugs aim to regulate the neuropsychiatric symptoms and cognitive enhancement, working through neurotransmitter mechanisms. Most of these pipeline molecules are also designed for disease-modifying therapies. This further prevents and delays the progression, targeting only the underlying pathophysiologic mechanisms of AD. Thus, growing pipeline drugs are set to drive global market growth. However, the lack of surrogate markers and stringent government regulations are estimated to hamper the market growth.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS
The global Alzheimer’s disease therapeutics and diagnostics market is geographically segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of world.The Asia Pacific region is projected to record the highest CAGR by the end of the forecast period.

The growing aging population is one of the primary drivers of market growth of the region.

COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS
The competition in the market has increased considerably, given the introduction of generics.The key players are competing for developing new treatment & diagnostics methodologies.

Some of the eminent players in the market are Baxter International Inc, Biogen Inc, Cognoptix Inc, Eisai Co Ltd, Amarantus Bioscience Holdings Inc, etc.

Our report offerings include:
• Explore key findings of the overall market
• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)
• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions
• Market Segmentation cater to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations
• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share
• Key analytics: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.
• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.
• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments

Companies mentioned
1. ALLERGAN PLC (ACQUIRED BY ABBVIE)
2. AMARANTUS BIOSCIENCE HOLDINGS INC
3. BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC
4. BIOGEN INC
5. COGNOPTIX INC
6. EISAI CO LTD
7. ELI LILLY & COMPANY
8. F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE
9. GE HEALTHCARE
10. JOHNSON & JOHNSON
11. LUPIN LIMITED
12. MERCK & CO INC
13. NOVARTIS AG
14. PFIZER INC
15. SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG
16. SUN PHARMACEUTICALS INDUSTRIES LTD
17. TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
18. ZYDUS CADILA










