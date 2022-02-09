U.S. markets open in 3 hours 12 minutes

Global Alzheimer Drugs Market Report 2022: Development of Aducanumab and Solanezumab is Anticipated to Propel Market Growth in the Coming Years

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Alzheimer Drugs Market (2022 Edition) - Analysis By Drug Class (Cholinergic, Memantine, Combined Drugs, Others), Distribution Channel, By Region, By Country: Market Insights, Pipeline and Forecast with Impact of Covid-19 (2022-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

RnMs Logo
RnMs Logo

The Global Alzheimer Drugs Market was valued at USD 6537.0 Million in the year 2021.

The companies analysed in the report include AbbVie Inc., F. Hoffman-La Roche, Ltd., Novartis AG, Biogen, Pfizer Inc., Eli Lilli and Company, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Novo Nordisk, Daiichi Sankyo Company Ltd., Eisai Co. Ltd, NervGen Pharma.

Diabetes, obesity, heart diseases and high blood pressure (BP), in confluence with sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy dietary patterns and smoking, are some of the factors known to increase the chances of developing Alzheimer's disease.

An increase in the prevalence of these ailments and lifestyle choices among the masses, coupled with the rising geriatric population, represents one of the key factors driving the market growth.

Furthermore, the leading pharmaceutical companies are focusing on the development of drugs that prevent the disease and provide long-lasting improvements in cognitive functions. In addition, the market growth is further supported by the expansion of telehealth services and the growing traction of online pharmacies.

Telehealth can be defined as the remote delivery of clinical as well as non-clinical services through tele and digital communication technologies. These platforms have enabled disease diagnosis and drug delivery in remote regions.

Apart from this, various Alzheimer's drugs are presently under late-stage clinical trials, including Aducanumab and Solanezumab. The development of these drugs is anticipated to propel market growth in the coming years.

Moreover, the increasing prevalence of Alzheimer's disease is fueling the demand for Alzheimer's drugs which in turn is driving the global Alzheimer's drugs market.

Also, rising R&D activities by pharmaceutical companies and research institutes for Alzheimer's effective therapy is expected to boost the global Alzheimer's drugs market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Scope and Methodology 1.1 Scope of the Report 1.2 Research Methodology 1.3 Executive Summary

2. Strategic Recommendations

3. Alzheimer Drugs Market: Product Outlook

4. Global Alzheimer Drugs Market: Sizing and Forecast

4.1 Global Alzheimer Drugs Market Size, By Value, Year 2017-2027

4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Alzheimer Drugs Market

5. Global Alzheimer Drugs Market Segmentation - By Drug Class, By Distribution Channel 5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Alzheimer Drugs Market: By Drug Class 5.1.1 Cholinergic -Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027) 5.1.2 Memantine -Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027) 5.1.3 Combined drug -Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027) 5.1.4 Others -Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027) 5.3 Competitive Scenario of Global Alzheimer Drugs Market: By Distribution Channel 5.3.1 Hospitals Pharmacy-Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027) 5.3.2 Retail Pharmacy - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027) 5.3.3 Online Pharmacy -Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

6. Global Alzheimer Drugs Market: Regional Analysis

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Alzheimer Drugs Market : By Region

7. North America Alzheimer Drugs Market: An Analysis (2017-2027) 7.1 North America Alzheimer Drugs Market : Size and Forecast (2017-2027), By Value 7.2 North America Alzheimer Drugs Market -Prominent Companies 7.3 Market Segmentation By Drug Class (Cholinergic, Memantine, Combined drug and Others) 7.4 Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel (Hospitals Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy) 7.5 North America Alzheimer Drugs Market: Country Analysis 7.6 Market Opportunity Chart of North America Alzheimer Drugs Market - By Country, By Value, 2026 7.7 Competitive Scenario of North America Alzheimer Drugs Market: By Country 7.8 United States Alzheimer Drugs Market: Size and Forecast (2017-2027), By Value 7.9 United States Alzheimer Drugs Market Segmentation - By Drug Class, By Distribution Channel (2017-2027) 7.10 Canada Alzheimer Drugs Market: Size and Forecast (2017-2027), By Value 7.11 Canada Alzheimer Drugs Market Segmentation - By Drug Class, By Distribution Channel (2017-2027)

8. Europe Alzheimer Drugs Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)

9. Asia Pacific Alzheimer Drugs Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)

10. Global Alzheimer Drugs Market Dynamics

10.1 Drivers

10.2 Restraints

10.3 Trends

11. Market Attractiveness 11.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Alzheimer Drugs Market - By Drug Class, 2026 11.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Alzheimer Drugs Market - By Distribution Channel, 2026 11.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Alzheimer Drugs Market - By Region, 2026

12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Product Pipeline of Leading Alzheimer Drugs Companies

12.2 Market Share Analysis

13. Company Analysis

  • AbbVie Inc.

  • F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

  • Novartis AG

  • Biogen

  • Pfizer Inc.

  • Eli Lilli and Company

  • Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

  • Novo Nordisk

  • Daiichi Sankyo Company Ltd.

  • Eisai Co. Ltd

  • NervGen Pharma

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sohudt

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-alzheimer-drugs-market-report-2022-development-of-aducanumab-and-solanezumab-is-anticipated-to-propel-market-growth-in-the-coming-years-301478543.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

