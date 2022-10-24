U.S. markets open in 3 hours 8 minutes

Global Alzheimers Disease Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market Size to grow USD 21704.4 Million by 2030 | CAGR of 5.5%

SPHERICAL INSIGHTS LLP
·5 min read
SPHERICAL INSIGHTS LLP
SPHERICAL INSIGHTS LLP

The Global Alzheimers Disease Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market Size was valued at USD 5,933.5 million in 2021 and the worldwide Alzheimers Disease Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market is expected to reach USD 21704.4 million by 2030; COVID-19 has the potential to impact the global market.

New York, United States, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting, the Global Alzheimers Disease Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market Size will be USD 5,933.5 million in 2021 to USD 21704.4 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. The increasing use of biomarkers in Alzheimer's diagnosis and the development of new drugs are the primary factors driving the expansion of the Alzheimer's disease diagnostics and therapeutics market. Another important factor is the rising incidence of Alzheimer's disease worldwide.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/1226  

The cholinesterase inhibitors segment to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

Based on therapeutics type, the Alzheimer's disease diagnostics and therapeutics market is categorized into cholinesterase inhibitors, NMDA receptor antagonists, and other therapeutics. In 2021, cholinesterase inhibitors dominated the market with the largest market share of 65% and revenue of 3856.7 million. Cholinesterase inhibitors, also known as acetylcholinesterase inhibitors, are a type of medicine that prevents the natural breakdown of acetylcholine, which is a neurotransmitter. Cholinesterase inhibitors are also known as acetylcholinesterase inhibitors. Cholinesterase inhibitors are the most effective treatments for Alzheimer's disease that are currently on the market. As a result, it is anticipated that the sector will expand throughout the projection period because several pharmaceutical firms are working on the development of Alzheimer's therapies that are based on cholinesterase inhibitors.

North America is Expected to be the largest Market.

The market for Alzheimer's disease diagnostics and therapeutics in the North American region has been expanding owing to the increasing rising R&D activities by several small and medium enterprises to develop medical healthcare facilities in the healthcare sector. Furthermore, the U.S has kept its R&D tax credit low which increases the demand for Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostics and Therapeutics in the market. Also, the population of elderly people in the region is rising at an alarming rate; however, America and Canada have the most prosperous aging populations due to social security payments by the government. For instance, the Nordson Corporation launched a Polyurethane Tubing named 80 Durometer medical tubing for medical applications.

Browse key industry insights spread across 230 pages with 136 market data tables and figures & charts from the report "Global Alzheimers Disease Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Therapeutics (Cholinesterase Inhibitors, NMDA Receptor Antagonists, and Other Therapeutics), By Diagnostics (Brain Imaging and CSF Test for Alzheimers Disease), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030." in detail along with the table of contents

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/1226  

The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR between 2022 and 2030, owing to the increasing demand for several applications such as catheters & cannulas, drug delivery systems, Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostics and Therapeutics equipment, and other special applications (smoke evacuation tubing and peristaltic pump tubing). In addition, the increase in healthcare accessibility and the rapidly growing demand for minimally invasive medical procedures adds impetus to the market’s growth in the region. The multiplying middle-class population in China and India increases the demand for minimally invasive techniques. There is an advancement in the efficient medical devices in the region coupled with the increasing interest of people in taking care of elderly people at home with easy & simple products.

Key Companies & Recent Developments: The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major global Alzheimer's disease diagnostics and therapeutics market vendors include Luye Pharma Group, Vigil Neuroscience, Grifols SA, Corium International Inc., Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc., Abbvie Inc., Merz Pharma, Zydus Cadila, Siemens Healthineers AG, Lupin Limited, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Apotex Inc., Eli Lilly & Company, Biogen Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., Merck & Co. Inc., Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. And Other Prominent Key Players.

Browse Related Reports

Global Urine Bags Market Size, Share, And COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Usage (Reusable, Disposable), By Product Type (Leg Bags, Belly Bags, Large Bags & Others), By Capacity (0-500 Ml, 501-1000 Ml, 1001-2000 Ml, More Than 2000 Ml, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Center, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home Care, Others) And By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East And Africa) Analysis And Forecast 2021 – 2030

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/urine-bags-market

Global Medical Robots Market Size, Share & Trends, COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report, By Offering (Surgical Robots, Rehabilitation Robots, Telemedicine Robots, Pharma Robots, Medical Service Robots, and Others), By Application (Cardiology, Neurology. Laparoscopic, Orthopedic, and Others), By End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Rehabilitation Centers, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2030

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/medical-robots-market

Global Medical Tubing Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Material Type (Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)), Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE), Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU), Silicone, Polyolefins (Polyethylene (PE), and Polypropylene (PP)), and Others), By Application (Bulk Disposable Tubing, Catheters & Cannulas, Drug Delivery Systems, and Special Applications), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/medical-tubing-market

Global Urgent Care Apps Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, By Product (Emergency Care Triage Apps, In-hospital Communication Apps, and Post-hospital Apps), and Clinical Area (Trauma, Stroke, Cardiac Conditions, and Others); By Region – Global Insights, Growth, Size, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast, 2022-2028

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/urgent-care-apps-market

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com, sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us  

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter


