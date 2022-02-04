U.S. markets open in 3 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,478.25
    +9.25 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,910.00
    -61.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,610.50
    +118.25 (+0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,975.90
    -10.50 (-0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.59
    +1.32 (+1.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.00
    +9.90 (+0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    22.60
    +0.23 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1467
    +0.0022 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8270
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.29
    +3.20 (+14.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3559
    -0.0043 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9520
    -0.0090 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,898.33
    +1,449.99 (+3.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    892.82
    +33.77 (+3.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,545.17
    +16.33 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,439.99
    +198.68 (+0.73%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Argus Analysts' Top Picks for 2022'

Argus's Jim Kelleher and John Eade break down stocks they see as well-positioned for 2022 on Wed, 2/9 at 2 PM ET.

Global Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutics & Diagnostics Market 2021-2028 - Emerging Novel Diagnostic Technologies Presents Lucrative Opportunities for Players

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Alzheimer's disease therapeutics and diagnostics market is expected to develop with a CAGR of 5.56% during the forecast years from 2021 to 2028.

The growing dementia prevalence in the elderly populace and the high prevalence of Alzheimer's among people in developed countries are key factors driving the growth of this market. In addition, the launch of new drugs and the prevailing clinical trials are also resulting in robust growth of the Alzheimer's disease therapeutics and diagnostics market.

On the flip side, stringent regulations concerning drug development and clinical trials, as well as the failure of the late-stage drugs to bring about significant improvement in symptoms, are hampering the growth of this industry. On the bright side, emerging novel diagnostic technologies for Alzheimer's disease treatment are creating new avenues for the development of this market.

Regional Outlook

Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and North America together shape the global market for Alzheimer's therapeutics and diagnostics.

Presently, North America holds the largest share of the global market, and is expected to maintain its dominance by the end of the forecast period. Developed countries such as the United States and Canada are a part of this region. The growth of the market here can be attributed to the rising geriatric population and the growing burden of Alzheimer's disease. As per statistics, 1 in 9 people aged 65 years and above in the US is said to have Alzheimer's dementia. Presently, several research studies are going on in the country on developing novel therapeutics and diagnostics for the disease, along with launching new products. All these factors are encouraging the growth of the market in North America.

Competitive Outlook

Some of the major players engaged in the Alzheimer's disease therapeutics and diagnostics market include F Hoffmann La Roche, Eisai Co Ltd, Novartis AG, Baxter International Inc, GE Healthcare, Luye Pharma Group, Siemens Healthineers AG, Lupin Limited, Amarantus Bioscience Holdings Inc, Merck & Co Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Eli Lilly & Company, Cognoptix Inc, PeopleBio Co, Zydus Cadila, Allergan Plc acquired by Abbvie, Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd, Biogen Inc, and Pfizer Inc.

Key Topics Covered

1. Global Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market

2. Industry Outlook
2.1. Key Insights
2.2. Impact of COVID-19 on the Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market
2.3. Porter's Five Forces Model
2.4. Key Buying Impact Analysis
2.5. Industry Components
2.6. Different Phases of Alzheimer's Disease
2.7. Market Attractiveness Index
2.8. Vendor Scorecard
2.9. Key Strategic Developments
2.9.1. Contracts & Partnerships
2.9.2. Divestitures Business Expansions & Divestitures
2.9.3. Acquisitions & Mergers
2.9.4. New Product Launches
2.10. Market Drivers
2.10.1. Growing Dementia Among the Elderly
2.10.2. High Prevalence of Alzheimer's Disease in Developed Countries
2.10.3. Launch of New Drugs and the Prevailing Clinical Trials Resulting in Robust Market Growth
2.11. Market Challenges
2.11.1. Stringent Regulations Associated With Drug Development and Clinical Trials
2.11.2. Failure of the Late-Stage Drugs to Induce Significant Improvement in Symptoms
2.12. Market Opportunities
2.12.1. Emerging Novel Diagnostic Technologies for Alzheimer's Disease Treatment

3. Global Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market - by Therapeutics and Diagnostics
3.1. Therapeutics
3.1.1. Therapeutics by Drugs
3.1.1.1. Marketed Drugs
3.1.1.2. Pipeline Drugs
3.1.2. Therapeutics by Disease Stage
3.1.2.1. Late Stage: Severe Ad
3.1.2.2. Early/Middle Stage: Mild to Moderate Ad
3.1.2.3. Prodromal Stage
3.1.3. Therapeutics by Generic and Branded
3.1.3.1. Branded
3.1.3.2. Generic
3.2. Diagnostics
3.2.1. Lumbar Puncture Test
3.2.2. Positron Emission Tomography
3.2.3. Electroencephalography
3.2.4. Magnetic Resonance Imaging
3.2.5. Computed Tomography
3.2.6. Blood Test
3.2.7. Other Diagnostics

4. Global Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market - Regional Outlook
4.1. North America
4.2. Europe
4.3. Asia-Pacific
4.4. Latin America
4.5. Middle East and Africa

5. Company Profiles
5.1. Allergan plc Acquired by Abbvie
5.2. Amarantus Bioscience Holdings Inc.
5.3. Baxter International Inc.
5.4. Biogen Inc.
5.5. Cognoptix Inc.
5.6. Eisai Co. Ltd.
5.7. Eli Lilly & Company
5.8. F Hoffmann La Roche
5.9. GE Healthcare
5.10. Johnson & Johnson
5.11. Lupin Limited
5.12. Luye Pharma Group
5.13. Merck & Co. Inc.
5.14. Novartis AG
5.15. Peoplebio Co.
5.16. Pfizer Inc.
5.17. Siemens Healthineers AG
5.18. Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.
5.19. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited
5.20. Zydus Cadila

6. Research Methodology & Scope
6.1. Research Scope & Deliverables
6.1.1. Objectives of Study
6.1.2. Scope of Study
6.2. Sources of Data
6.2.1. Primary Data Sources
6.2.2. Secondary Data Sources
6.3. Research Methodology
6.3.1. Evaluation of Proposed Market
6.3.2. Identification of Data Sources
6.3.3. Assessment of Market Determinants
6.3.4. Data Collection
6.3.5. Data Validation & Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/du6j62

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Sorrento Therapeutics CEO details Covishield neutralizing antibody

    Sorrento Therapeutics Chairman and CEO Henry Ji joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Covishield antibody Sorrento is developing, the timeline for getting FDA approval, cancer treatment research, and the pharmaceutical biotech sectors.

  • Newer generation, clot-busting stroke medication cuts the risk of serious bleeding in half

    Research Highlights: Among patients with clot-caused strokes, those treated with the newer single injection clot-busting medication tenecteplase had half as many serious complications involving bleeding into the brain compared to patients who ...

  • Could Inovio Pharmaceuticals Become the Next Moderna?

    When it comes to biotechs, Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) is the standard to beat. On the surface, Inovio is very much in the same position that Moderna was before the pandemic. With a market cap close to $900 million, it doesn't have any recurring revenue or any medicines that are approved for sale, and its coronavirus vaccine program is what originally put it in the limelight in 2020.

  • Alzheimer's drug company to cut workforce in half, pay off exiting execs

    Lump-sum cash severance payments to President, CEO and board chair Casey Lynch and Chief Scientific Officer Steve Dominy — two founders of the company — will total nearly $1 million.

  • A Florida man died after getting knee pain checked. A state complaint blames the doctor

    The Florida Department of Health filed an administrative complaint against a Tampa area doctor after a patient he treated for left knee pain and swelling suddenly died.

  • France's Sanofi still sees COVID-19 phase 3 trial completed in Q1

    French drugmaker Sanofi said it still expected its COVID-19 vaccine to complete phase 3 trial in the first quarter and reported a rise in fourth-quarter sales and earnings on Friday. The group, which is hoping for a comeback after losing ground in the COVID-19 jab race, also said it was aiming for an increase in its earnings per share in the "low double-digit" in 2022. For the whole of 2021, its earnings per share rose by 15.5% at constant exchange rates, while the company had guided for a rise of 14%.

  • COVID-19 variants: ‘Vaccines are our most important tool,’ doctor says

    Dr. Asha Shah, Director of Infectious Diseases at Stamford Health, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss&nbsp;the newest Omicron subvariant BA.2 and COVID-19 cases in general.

  • Anti-aging company Unity Biotechnology to axe half its staff, focus on eye drugs

    The quest to ease the pain of aging baby boomers and future generations hasn't translated into much clinical success. But as pioneering aging disease companies switch gears, startups continue to jump in.

  • Fake N95 and KN95 masks are everywhere—here's how to spot them and where to buy real ones

    Counterfeit N95 and KN95 masks are flooding the market. Here's how to tell if a respirator is real or fake, and how to buy a NIOSH-approved mask.

  • Gene-editing company shares drop by one-third after clinical hold

    The FDA ordered the clinical hold after two of the four patients who had been dosed in the trial developed severe blood reactions.

  • Crispr Therapeutics begins dosing patients in Phase 1 trial for experimental type 1 diabetes treatment

    Shares of Crispr Therapeutics gained 3.1% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the company said the first patient had been dosed in a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating the experimental type 1 diabetes treatment it developed with the privately held ViaCyte Inc. The investigational treatment uses ViaCyte's stem cell-derived therapy in combination with Crispr's gene-editing technology to generate pancreatic cells. Crispr's stock has tumbled 61.0% over the past year, while the S&P 500 has gained

  • Where can you get a COVID-19 at-home test right now? Buy online, in-store or get them shipped for free

    Here's where you can still get at-home COVID-19 tests like BinaxNOW and On/Go from retailers like Amazon, Walgreens, CVS, Walmart and more.

  • What products to look out for in your home that might include 'forever chemicals'

    'Forever chemicals,' substances known to linger in the human body that have been linked to kidney cancer, thyroid disease and other illnesses, are increasingly in the spotlight for their potential ill health effects.Per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) have been present in the nation's waterways, soil and products for decades, but are also gaining attention because of products at home that might contain the pervasive - and often evasive -...

  • Eli Lilly pushes back timeline for Alzheimer's drug application

    Eli Lilly and Co deferred its timeline to complete application for accelerated approval of its experimental Alzheimer's drug, saying it expects such an approval to make little difference with Medicare's limited coverage terms. Shares of Eli Lilly fell 2.6% to $244.21 on Thursday, after the drugmaker said it would complete the application sometime later in 2022, pushing away from first quarter, its initial timeline. The U.S. Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services has restricted coverage for Alzheimer's drugs, including Biogen's controversial treatment Aduhelm, only to patients taking part in approved clinical trials.

  • Great-grandfather reveals secret of living to 106

    Gordon Ewers says it’s not so much what he’s done, but what he hasn’t done

  • Why Marijuana Stocks Hit a Pot-Hole Today

    After a terrific Tuesday, shares of marijuana stocks are getting stubbed out on Wednesday. As of 1:30 p.m. ET, Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares are down 2.4%, Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) is down 3.4%, and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) is down 4.3%. It's all the more surprising given that, just yesterday evening, Marijuana Moment also reported that in the U.S. House of Representatives, the Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act (which is the official name of the marijuana banking law) has been refiled for consideration, and that the House Rules Committee has OK'd the bill for a vote by the full House this week.

  • Kim Kardashian's 'slim-thick' body type is more harmful than 'ultra-thin': New study

    Canadian researchers say images of bodies like Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner's have a greater impact on women's body image than other body types.

  • Philippine leader Duterte isolates after COVID exposure

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is self-isolating after being exposed last weekend to a member of his household staff who had COVID-19, but Duterte has twice tested negative following the exposure, his spokesman said Thursday. The 76-year-old leader continues to work while in quarantine and remains in communication with his Cabinet members to address urgent issues and pandemic-related concerns, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said. Duterte has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and received his booster shot last month.

  • Correlation found between childhood trauma and vaccine hesitancy: study

    A correlation has been found between childhood trauma and mistrust of public health institutions, as well as vaccine hesitancy, in a study on 2,285 adult Welsh residents published to the British Medical Journal. The research found that of those surveyed - of which about half reported having adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) - 1 in 13 reported being vaccine hesitant, but this increased fourfold in those with multiple ACEs in their lifetime....

  • U.S. COVID death toll tops fall peak and is higher than in other wealthy countries, as global deaths climb 9% in latest week

    The average number of daily deaths from COVID-19 in the U.S. has climbed above 2,600, according to a New York Times tracker, now higher than the peak surge in the fall when delta was the dominant variant and close to the peak last winter, before vaccines were available.