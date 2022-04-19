The Global Ambient Food Packaging Market is expected to grow by $ 79.05 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 6.04% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Ambient Food Packaging Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the ambient food packaging market and it is poised to grow by $ 79. 05 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 6.

04% during the forecast period. Our report on the ambient food packaging market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the demand for long shelf life in packaged food, increase in convenience food, and the emergence of organized retail and e-commerce.

The ambient food packaging market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The ambient food packaging market is segmented as below:

By Application

• MPS

• Pasta and noodle

• Fruit and vegetables

• SDC

• Other food



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the adoption of ecofriendly packaging as one of the prime reasons driving the ambient food packaging market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand from cold food chains and high demand for plastic packaging will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ambient food packaging market vendors that include Amcor Plc, Ball Corp., Berry Global Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., FFP Packaging Ltd., KM Packaging Services Ltd, Marsden Packaging Ltd., Mondi plc, ProAmpac Intermediate Inc., SIG Combibloc Group AG, and The Tetra Laval Group. Also, the ambient food packaging market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

